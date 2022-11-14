ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnolds Park, IA

Businesses and Entrepreneurs Honored at Annual Iowa Great Lakes Corridor Luncheon

Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Great Lakes Corridor held their annual luncheon to honor businesses and entrepreneurs at the Clay County Events Center today. Young Professional of the Year Winner Teresa Beck dedicates time to several areas including serving as Spirit Lake School Board President, on the Spirit Lake Noon Kiwanis Board and Chief Operating Officer at Beck Engineering, and attributes her award to passion.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Monday Snow Leads to Local Tree Site Changes

Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Monday’s snow prompted two cities to make decisions about their tree dumps. Estherville city administrator Penny Clayton says the white precipitation was enough to quell concerns about a fire that’s been smoldering for several weeks, and the facility has reopened to the public. The...
ESTHERVILLE, IA
Park Board Agrees to Fee Changes

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board agreed to a series of changes for the fee schedule for pool passes and shelter rentals last week. Parks and Recreation Director Bob Fullhart says the reasoning behind the changes at the Aquatic Center is to simplify the structure and cash handling.
SPENCER, IA
Arnolds Park Enacts Licensing Procedure for Golf Cars

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — Beginning January 1st golf cars must be licensed to use city streets in Arnolds Park. Police Chief Al Krueger says there will be a special rate for businesses that utilize multiple golf cars for day-to-dayKrueger says the licensing procedure is to promote safety, not to create a revenue stream.
ARNOLDS PARK, IA
Spencer Park Board Discusses Updates to Proposed Campground Project

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board discussed updates, or lack there of, to the proposed campground project after a group of residents asked about planning progress at the monthly meeting last week. Board member Mark Lawson responded to the query by saying the thoughts are pretty much where...
SPENCER, IA
City of Estherville Hears Continued Concerns on Speeding

Estherville, IA (KICD)– The City of Estherville is reorganizing intersections along one of its main roads, leading to discussions of traffic control. In addition to concerns near daycares, a citizen who recently bought a home on a section of 6th Street with an incline addressed the council at their latest meeting about a tragedy speeding contributed to.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
Paullina Shed Destroyed By Weekend Fire

Paullina, IA (KICD)– An equipment shed in O’Brien County was destroyed when fire broke in the structure over the weekend. The Paullina Fire Department was called to the property in 4700 mile of Pierce Avenue Sunday morning where fire and smoke could be seen coming from a storage building.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Clay County Authorities Investigating Hit and Run on Highway 18

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred late Tuesday afternoon east of Spencer. Deputies say the crash happened just before five o’clock in the 2500 mile of Highway 18, near the area where the road crosses the Little Sioux River, when a new Black Ford F150 reportedly lost control ahead of an SUV driven by McKenzie Liechti of Milford.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Area Boards of Supervisors Certify Election Results

Northwest Iowa (KICD)– The results of last Tuesday’s Mid-Term Elections are becoming official as Boards of Supervisors across the state canvass the numbers. Dickinson County Election Clerk Jordan Moyer says there were no major issues this time around in her area. Moyer further explained how the write-on option...
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
Driver Enters Creek After Losing Control of Vehicle in O’Brien County

Paullina, IA (KICD) — A Paullina woman avoided injury when her vehicle entered Mill Creek North of Paullina last Wednesday afternoon. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Michelle Couldren told responding deputies she swerved to avoid a deer while driving along Polk Avenue at around 4 o’clock. She then lost control of her Ford Expedition, which went off the road and into the creek where the front end became submerged and received minor damage.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Southwest Minnesota Man Killed in Friday Crash

Cottonwood County, MN (KICD)– A Round Lake man was killed in a Friday evening crash in Southwest Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driven by 72-year-old James Feltman was northbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township around 6:15 when the truck collided with a southbound pickup that ultimately caused the semi to roll into the ditch.
ROUND LAKE, MN
Jackson County Traffic Stops Leads To Brief Pursuit

Jackson County, MN (KICD)– Charges have been filed against a Lakefield man that allegedly led Jackson County authorities on a short pursuit Saturday evening. It all started around 8:15 when a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in Belmont Township, but the driver is said to have fled when the officer exited his patrol vehicle leading to the chase that ended when the suspects vehicle went into the ditch and briefly caught fire.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Motivational Speaker Encourages Family Interactions While Limiting Screentime

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Technology has become a major piece in our day-to-day lives to the point that some are starting to see effects on regular person-to-person interactions. Spencer Community Schools brought Joe Beckmann, a motivational speaker, to town for a series of presentations to start the week aimed at building relationships that are not solely on our smart devices.
Weekly Health Update: RSV

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The cold weather appears to have set in for a lengthy stay which can usually kick off the winter illness season, but a viral infection known as RSV that affects younger children the most is already starting to show an increase in cases across the nation.
CLAY COUNTY, IA

