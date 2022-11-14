Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSFA
Autauga County residents vote against tax increase for area schools
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Provisional ballots have been counted in Autauga County and voters have struck down a proposed tax increase benefiting some area schools. “We’re just, you know, disappointed that it didn’t pass, but like I said, we will continue doing what we do best,” said Superintendent Tim Tidmore.
WSFA
Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
Alabama school board votes to remove names of Confederate leaders from 2 buildings and rename them after civil rights figures
"Our job is to make our spaces comfortable for our kids," Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown said.
WSFA
Trenholm State Community College opens 2nd truck driving school
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Trenholm State Community College is actively training truck drivers to help aid the truck driver shortage the nation is still facing. Now, the community college is expanding its efforts with a second training site. “We know there is a continuous need of our truck...
troy.edu
TROY cuts ribbon on new Center for Student Success at Montgomery Campus
Troy University officials cut the ribbon on a new Center for Student Success at the University’s Montgomery Campus on Monday. Made possible by a Title III grant through the U.S. Department of Education’s Strengthening Institutions Program, the Center brought together tutoring, academic and career counseling, testing and student study and work places into a single location on the third floor of the Rosa Parks Library and Museum.
selmasun.com
Selma High students organize prayer walk
Selma High students Walteria Curtis and Alexis Perry organized a community prayer walk on Sunday at Selma High that drew hundreds. Community members walked arm-in-arm around the front entrance to “pray for the community, over the city and for my fellow classmates with all that has been going on over the past couple of days,” Curtis said on social media.
msstate.edu
Recognition, Remembrance and Reflection: The Syphilis Study at Tuskegee and Macon County, Ala.
The Mississippi State Office of Research Compliance and Security will host a seminar from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 providing participants with both IRB refresher training and two hours of RCR live training credits. This event will acknowledge the 50th anniversary of the end of the U.S. Public...
WTVM
Selma hotel employees participate in hospitality training program
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tourism is one of Alabama’s biggest industries. This week, some critical training designed to strengthen the state’s tourism workforce is taking place in Selma. Employees at the St. James Hotel spent two days going through what’s known as the Flawless Delivery Hospitality Certification. The...
WSFA
2 indicted in 2018 Montgomery County murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been indicted in a Montgomery County murder investigation. Howard James Smith Jr. and Cashawon Deon Smith are both charged with murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old LaBrandon Tatum. Tatum’s body was found in September 2018 at the site of what used to...
texasmetronews.com
MICHELLE BROWDER’S $5.5M PROJECT WILL TURN THE BUILDING THAT WAS USED TO EXPERIMENT ON ENSLAVED BLACK WOMEN INTO A CLINIC
Michelle Browder is best known for her powerful artwork and civil rights tour company, More Than Tours. Her stops include Montgomery’s former slave market and the old Greyhound bus station where 21 young Freedom Riders fought a vicious battle against an angry mob in 1961. When Browder was 18 years old, she discovered a 1952 painting of white men in suits studying a young Black girl on an exam table. Although it never sat right with her, it inspired her to learn more about The Mothers of Gynecology: Anarcha, Lucy and Betsey. These were the women who suffered under the alleged father of gynecology, J. Marion Sims, who performed a number of horrendous experiments on the enslaved Black women. On Browder’s civil rights tours, she’d pass a statue across the lawn of the Alabama State House, which always gave her chills because it honored Sims.
selmasun.com
Vernetta Perkins to moderate Achievement Week discussion panel tomorrow
Omega Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will hold a discussion tomorrow at the Anchor, with Dallas County District Judge Vernetta Perkins moderating. The "Let's Talk Selma" panel will discuss issues such as crime in the community. It will feature Greek letter organization members Edward Armstrong, Sheronda Armstrong, Eris Beasley, Donald Shepard, Judge Robert Bryant, and Lynda Blackmon Lowery.
Montgomery, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Montgomery. The The Calhoun High School basketball team will have a game with Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School on November 14, 2022, 17:30:00.
WSFA
Montgomery police chief says homicide rate down in 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert addressed the city council meeting Tuesday on the progress of addressing crime in the capital city. Since Albert was first sworn in as the city’s 15th police chief, he said there had been fewer homicides in 2022 than the previous year, adding that homicide clearance rates have gone up to 70%, which is higher than the national average.
Death of Alabama student at school likely linked to fentanyl
One student who died at an Alabama high school and four others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
alabamanews.net
St. James Hotel Hosts Hospitality Training in Selma
A program designed to encourage tourism and economic development around Alabama — is implemented in Dallas County. Flawless Delivery Hospitality Certification training is making it’s way to counties across the state. The historic St. James Hotel in Selma hosted training sessions — Monday and Tuesday. Trainees learned...
Woodfin proposal to keep Magic City Classic at Legion Field approved by council committee
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham for at least the next four years will be presented to the city council on Nov. 29. The proposal calls for the annual football rivalry’s historically Black institutions—Alabama State and Alabama A&M—to each...
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
WSFA
Montgomery police chief calls Wednesday afternoon media briefing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to deliver an “MPD Special Announcement.”. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference live on this story, our website and mobile app starting at approximately 1 p.m. No additional details on the...
Auburn, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Auburn. The Beulah High School basketball team will have a game with Loachapoka High School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00. The Hardaway High School basketball team will have a game with Auburn High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
WTVM
Wreck involving commericial vehicle causes block on Ala. Interstate 85
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck involving a commercial vehicle has caused a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Alabama. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the incident happened on Nov. 16. Troopers say the inside southbound lane of Interstate 85 near marker in Macon County is blocked...
Comments / 12