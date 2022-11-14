ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is closed due to a crash

GROESBECK, Ohio — Police have closed the eastbound lanes on the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 5:36 a.m. between...
GROESBECK, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Observatory in Mount Lookout

CINCINNATI — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Observatory Avenue in Mount Lookout. One vehicle hit a sign and is stuck in a yard. No injuries reported. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Winston Avenue in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Winston Avenue in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Lindsay S. sent WLWT News 5 this...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on North Union Road in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on North Union Road in Franklin. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
FRANKLIN, OH
WLWT 5

One lane is blocked on Interstate 74 near Harrison due to a crash

HARRISON, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays on westbound Interestate 74 near Harrison has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Motorists are likely to see delays after a crash westbound Interstate 74 near Harrison, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player...
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Semi crashes, spilling tons of chicken by-product onto I-74

HARRISON, Ohio — The westbound lanes on Interstate-74 have reopened after a crash in Harrison Township, Wednesday morning. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 2:30 a.m. between New Haven Road and the Ohio/Indiana state line. According to Hamilton County officials, a semi overturned and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy