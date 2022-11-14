ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Walter Rutledge
2d ago

And yet us ordinary users are no allowed to get together for "class actions" ... why is that? Should we just not do business with companies that limit class actions or the right to sue generally? Should we actually start READING the Terms of Use, no matter how enthusiastically our friends gush over whatever wondrous marvel is being offered?

The Center Square

Forty states win $391.5M privacy suit against Google over location data sold to advertisers

(The Center Square) — Forty states won a combined $391.5 million settlement with Google over location tracking practices. The group of attorneys general filed the complaint after the Associated Press exposed that Google is collecting personal and behavioral location data and selling it to advertisers. Location history in Google settings was off unless it was turned on by the user but the web & app activity setting is automatically turned on for users. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Payments up to $1,500 coming your way

counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Have you received your money back from the state of Colorado? Some taxpayers have not yet at this time. Where did this money come from? Well, last spring, Gov. Jared Polis signed a new law that gives residents of Colorado a tax rebate of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers. (source)
COLORADO STATE
Phone Arena

Google's "dark patterns" trick users into revealing personal data; lawsuit settled for $392 million

The Michigan Attorney General's office on Monday announced that Google entered into a settlement agreement that will cost the Alphabet unit $391.5 million. 40 states accused Google of tracking users' locations illegally. Oregon and Nebraska were the two states at the forefront of the states that accused Google of illegal action. Arizona filed a similar case against Google and settled last month for $85 million.
ARIZONA STATE
TechCrunch

FTC warns ‘no CEO or company is above the law’ if Twitter shirks privacy order

To be clear at the outset, the FTC has not announced any investigation into Twitter or Elon Musk, or even that they are gathering information in service of such an investigation. Nor would it be able to confirm it was investigating if it was. But circumstantial evidence, common sense, and the ominous statement issued today leave little doubt that the company is in the agency’s crosshairs.
ZDNet

Google settles largest online privacy lawsuit over location tracking

Yesterday, tech giant Google agreed to an almost $400 million payout to 40 states over user tracking violations. Google's settlement comes due to charges that it misinformed users to think turning off location tracking meant Google stopped collecting their information. However, a 2018 investigation spearheaded by the Associated Press found...
BBC

Google to pay record $391m privacy settlement

Google will pay $391.5m (£330m) to settle allegations about how it collects data from users. The technology giant tracked the location of users who opted out of location services on their devices, 40 US states said. Google has been told to be transparent about location tracking in the future...
ARIZONA STATE
TechRadar

Twitter faces privacy scrutiny over claims it fails GDPR

Elon Musk's Twitter is no longer meeting criteria that allows it to claim Ireland as its main establishment under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), according to TechCrunch (opens in new tab). Many tech companies with customers in Europe use a GDPR one-stop shop (OSS), allowing them to...

