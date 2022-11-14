Read full article on original website
Walter Rutledge
2d ago
And yet us ordinary users are no allowed to get together for "class actions" ... why is that? Should we just not do business with companies that limit class actions or the right to sue generally? Should we actually start READING the Terms of Use, no matter how enthusiastically our friends gush over whatever wondrous marvel is being offered?
Google to pay nearly $400 million to settle state location-tracking probe
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) will pay $391.5 million to settle allegations by 40 states that the search and advertising giant illegally tracked users' locations, the Michigan attorney general's office said Monday.
Google will pay $391.5 million to a settle a lawsuit on accusations of misleading users on its location-tracking practices
The $391.5 million settlement marks an end to a four-year investigation into allegations of misleading data collection practices.
Forty states win $391.5M privacy suit against Google over location data sold to advertisers
(The Center Square) — Forty states won a combined $391.5 million settlement with Google over location tracking practices. The group of attorneys general filed the complaint after the Associated Press exposed that Google is collecting personal and behavioral location data and selling it to advertisers. Location history in Google settings was off unless it was turned on by the user but the web & app activity setting is automatically turned on for users. ...
Google will pay N.J., 39 other states $392M in massive settlement over location tracking
Google will pay nearly $391.5 million to authorities in 40 states, including New Jersey, to resolve allegations it misled consumers over how it tracked, recorded and shared their device location data. The Garden State will receive about $18 million from the settlement, which stemmed from a 2018 report by the...
Phone Arena
Google's "dark patterns" trick users into revealing personal data; lawsuit settled for $392 million
The Michigan Attorney General's office on Monday announced that Google entered into a settlement agreement that will cost the Alphabet unit $391.5 million. 40 states accused Google of tracking users' locations illegally. Oregon and Nebraska were the two states at the forefront of the states that accused Google of illegal action. Arizona filed a similar case against Google and settled last month for $85 million.
Google to pay states nearly $400M for violating privacy
Google will have to pay 40 states a total close to $400 million as part of a settlement over its location tracking practices, the office of Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Monday.
WGAL
40 states, including Pennsylvania, reach $391.5M settlement with Google over location tracking practices
Pennsylvania and 39 other states have reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Monday that it's the largest multistate attorney general privacy settlement in the history of the U.S. Pennsylvania is set to receive more...
TechCrunch
'They Have Been Crafty And Deceptive': Google Will Pay Almost $392 Million in 'Historic' Privacy Settlement
State authorities said the technology giant had been tracking users' location data and selling it to advertisers. Google says it has since changed the relevant setting.
ZDNet
Google settles largest online privacy lawsuit over location tracking
Yesterday, tech giant Google agreed to an almost $400 million payout to 40 states over user tracking violations. Google's settlement comes due to charges that it misinformed users to think turning off location tracking meant Google stopped collecting their information. However, a 2018 investigation spearheaded by the Associated Press found...
Google to pay Pennsylvania nearly $20M settlement, Shapiro says. Catch up on the case
The overall $391.5 million settlement includes 40 states and is the largest in U.S. history.
Fla., Ga. among states who settle with Google over location tracking practices
Florida and Georgia were part of a multistate settlement with a search engine website.
News 12
Google to pay Connecticut millions in 'largest multistate privacy settlement in US history'
We carry our phones everywhere, but should they track our every move? Soon you’ll have more power to stop Google apps from sharing your location, thanks to a $391 million settlement with Connecticut and dozens of other states. "Today we are announcing the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S....
BBC
Google to pay record $391m privacy settlement
Google will pay $391.5m (£330m) to settle allegations about how it collects data from users. The technology giant tracked the location of users who opted out of location services on their devices, 40 US states said. Google has been told to be transparent about location tracking in the future...
TechRadar
N.C. attorney general hails $391.5M settlement with Google over data privacy
Search giant Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations, state attorneys general announced Monday. North Carolina is among the states involved in the case and in a statement Attorney General Josh Stein saluted the...
