Tax relief for Ellington seniors up tonight

ELLINGTON — The Board of Selectmen tonight will consider a relief program that could reduce seniors’ real estate taxes up to $150 annually.

The program, proposed and unanimously approved on Oct. 15 by the Board of Finance, would be granted to eligible applicants as a flat rate. Seniors’ real estate liability, calculated by adding all relief received from other state and local programs, would not exceed 75% of total real estate liability for the year.

Should selectmen decide to go ahead with the program, they are required by state law to form a committee to study it further before giving final approval.