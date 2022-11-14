Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama started and then stopped another lethal injection because prison workers were unable to establish the intravenous lines needed to administer a deadly dose. The problem was the latest in an unprecedented string of failures of the state’s capital punishment procedure. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith late Thursday was the state’s second such instance of being unable to kill an inmate in the past two months and its third since 2018. The state completed an execution in July, but only after a three-hour delay caused by the same problem. A leader of an anti-death penalty group says something has clearly gone wrong with the state’s execution procedure.
wcn247.com
Environmental groups sue DOT over Mississippi road project
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of environmental and racial justice are suing the U.S. Department of Transportation and its secretary, Pete Buttigieg, seeking to halt a Gulf Coast road project that the group says will harm the environment near historic Black neighborhoods in north Gulfport, Mississippi. The lawsuit, which argues that the DOT violated the National Environmental Policy Act, was filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. The plaintiffs oppose the DOT’s Interconnecting Gulfport project, which would build a road in a wetland area next to the U.S. 49 and I-10 interchange. City officials have encouraged commercial development in the area, and the road project aims to provide easier access to shopping centers.
wcn247.com
Maryland probe finds 158 abusive priests, over 600 victims
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An investigation by Maryland’s attorney general has identified 158 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore accused of sexually and physically abusing more than 600 victims over the past 80 years. That's according to court records filed on Thursday. Attorney General Brian Frosh announced that his office has completed a 463-page report on the investigation, which began in 2019. He filed a motion in Baltimore Circuit Court to make the report public. Court permission is required to make the report public, because it contains information from grand jury subpoenas. It’s unclear when the court could make a decision.
wcn247.com
Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount
DENVER (AP) — Democrat Adam Frisch has conceded his tight U.S. House race against Republican Lauren Boebert that is likely headed to a recount. Frisch said Friday that he supports the recount but that it would be unrealistic to think it would flip enough votes for him to win. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District too close to call. AP will await the results of a potential recount to call the race. With nearly all votes counted, the incumbent Boebert leads Democrat Adam Frisch by 0.16 percentage points, or 551 votes out of nearly 327,000 votes counted.
wcn247.com
Cliffs CEO: Minnesota mine will close without mineral rights
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn't get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite is expected to run out of iron ore around 2025. Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves says his company needs the rights from the Mesabi Metallics project to keep the Hibbing operation going. The state of Minnesota has terminated Mesabi Metallics' mineral rights and plans to reassign the leases. According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Goncalves says if Cleveland Cliffs secures the leases, the Hibbing mine's operations will be extended by about 27 years.
wcn247.com
New York hasn't licensed any pot shops, yet they abound
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state's first licenses to sell recreational marijuana could be awarded as soon as next week. The state Cannabis Control Board is set to consider approving applications Monday. It's a major step toward launching one of the nation’s most hotly anticipated legal marijuana markets, but the step comes amid complications. A court ruling last week temporarily blocks the state from greenlighting dispensaries in some regions. Also, state regulators are contending with a bumper crop of unauthorized pot shops that have cropped up in droves since the state legalized recreational marijuana in March 2021.
Comments / 0