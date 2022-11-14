Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Update: Middleburg missing man has been locatedZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for aggravated assault, possession of firearm as a known felonZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for monthsJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Video Shows Inmate Brutally Beaten by Jail Officials in Camden County Georgia: Opinion
Video shows five jail officials brutalizing Jarrett Hobbs in a jail cell at the Camden County Jail in the City of New Brunswick, Georgia. Hobbs was arrested for driving under a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance. The 41-year-old was held in isolation about 15 days after the unprovoked attack. He did not receive medical attention and was charged with 9 counts of assault, battery and obstruction.
News4Jax.com
3 sentenced to life in deadly 2020 Mandarin shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three men have pleaded guilty to charges and received life sentences in the deadly shooting of a Jacksonville man, who in 2020 was gunned down in a Mandarin apartment complex. Prosecutors said Elisas Alhirsh, 34, was killed in a planed robbery, during which Andrew Rauco panicked...
Attorneys demand arrest of guards in jail detainee's beating
WOODBINE, Ga. — (AP) — Attorneys for a Georgia jail detainee recorded by security cameras being punched by guards repeatedly in the head and neck called Wednesday for the deputies to be fired and arrested, insisting the videos show the violence was unjustified. “There is no way in...
News4Jax.com
Arrest warrant served, numerous dogs removed from Northside Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Vice Squad and Animal Care & Protective Services served an arrest warrant Wednesday at a home on the Northside, and a city spokesperson said approximately 20 dogs were removed. The home is on Castle Boulevard. Records show the owner has been...
mycbs4.com
Legally blind man arrested with cane plans to sue Columbia County Sheriff's Office
A legally blind Lake City man, who was arrested with a walking stick, wants a federal investigation into the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, his attorney said. Video of James Hodges' arrest has more than 150,000 views on YouTube. Hodges' lawyer filed intent to sue the Sheriff's Office. Hodges was walking...
WCJB
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The attorney representing a blind veteran has sent a notice of intent to pursue damages against the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office after the man’s cane was mistaken for a pistol. James Hodges is pursuing damages resulting from the “egregious, and excessive acts of...
St. Johns sushi restaurant owners plead guilty to harboring undocumented workers
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Two First Coast restaurant owners pleaded guilty to harboring undocumented workers, the State Attorney's Office said in a release on Wednesday. St. Augustine resident Ge Tang, 41, and St. Johns resident Yanshen Huang, 36, plead guilty to "harboring undocumented aliens for commercial advantage and private financial gain", the SAO said. They are both facing up to 10 years in prison for the charge. Their sentencing hearings will begin on January 24, 2023.
Brutal Arrest Of Camden County Black Man Reignites Excessive Force Debate
A 41-year-old Black man from Greensboro, North Carolina suffered extreme excessive force at the hands of Camden County corrections officers.
alachuachronicle.com
Hawthorne man charged with raping 7-year-old
HAWTHORNE, Fla. – Jason Michael Hicks, 46, was arrested yesterday and charged with five counts of sexual battery on a victim under 12 (all capital felonies), one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition with a victim under 12, and one count of tampering with a witness. Alachua County Sheriff’s...
Orange Park man arrested for aggravated assault, possession of firearm as a known felon
An Orange Park man was arrested Sunday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, deputies said. An Orange Park man was arrested Sunday for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm as a known felon.Getty Images.
First Coast News
Putnam County 19-year-old convicted of 2019 double shooting
PALATKA, Fla. — A Palatka teenager was found guilty of shooting two other teenagers in 2019 during a robbery. He was 15 years old at the time. Timothy Scott, now 19, was found guilty of two counts of attempted robbery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated battery with bodily harm while armed with a firearm.
‘This is not a bad man’: Accomplice interview released in murder of Nassau County Deputy Moyers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman who pled guilty to accessory charges for aiding Patrick McDowell during a 5-day manhunt for the accused killer told investigators she was attempting to meet him in Callahan when she was pulled over by law enforcement. McDowell faces the death penalty for allegedly shooting...
News4Jax.com
Prosecutors release recording of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers when he pulled over his accused killer Patrick McDowell
The State Attorney’s Office on Monday released another batch of evidence in their case against Patrick McDowell, who is accused of shooting and killing Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers. On Sept. 23, 2021, Moyers was shot twice during an early morning traffic stop on US 301. The newly-released evidence...
Director charged in scuba dive shop fraud investigation
BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV) — The director of a Camden County Dive shop admitted to submitting false claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for scuba classes that focused on military veterans’ education benefits. According to officials, John Spyke, 39, of Yulee, Fla now awaits sentencing after he plead guilty. Spyke is being charged with […]
WJBF.com
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating …. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Local healthcare professional weigh in on Fulton …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. SC mental health officials expanding mobile crisis …
News4Jax.com
Man shot by police during investigation at Jacksonville motel dies of injuries, Sheriff’s Office says
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday confirmed that a man, who investigators said was wielding a gun when he was shot by police at a motel, has died from his injuries. The man was identified as Javon Tyrone Jones. The Sheriff’s...
Suicide at Beach Boulevard gun range is the third at that location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman shot and killed herself at Gun Gallery on Beach Boulevard Friday afternoon, the third suicide or attempted suicide at that location since 2017. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old was trying out a gun in the indoor firing range prior to purchasing it. Police say an employee noticed she was inexperienced with handling the gun and helped correct her grip.
News4Jax.com
JSO investigating 2 separate shootings; 1 person with serious injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings: one in Moncrief Park and another off Lem Turner Road. Officers were called to West 33rd Street and Wilson Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman in her 20s shot in the “lower extremities.”
mycbs4.com
Lake City Police battles uptick in car thefts
'You shall not steal' it's one of the ten commandments, but Lake City Police say thieves are stealing from unlocked cars while the owners are learning those commandments. Ashley Hardison, a Lake City Police Department spokeswoman, said it's happened to multiple churches within the city limits. "If you leave something...
News4Jax.com
Woman shot during argument with man in Northwest Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A woman was shot Monday night during an argument with a man in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers say when they arrived at North Myrtle Avenue just before midnight they found a woman in her mid-30s shot in the upper torso.
