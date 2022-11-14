ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Shows Inmate Brutally Beaten by Jail Officials in Camden County Georgia: Opinion

Video shows five jail officials brutalizing Jarrett Hobbs in a jail cell at the Camden County Jail in the City of New Brunswick, Georgia. Hobbs was arrested for driving under a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance. The 41-year-old was held in isolation about 15 days after the unprovoked attack. He did not receive medical attention and was charged with 9 counts of assault, battery and obstruction.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

3 sentenced to life in deadly 2020 Mandarin shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three men have pleaded guilty to charges and received life sentences in the deadly shooting of a Jacksonville man, who in 2020 was gunned down in a Mandarin apartment complex. Prosecutors said Elisas Alhirsh, 34, was killed in a planed robbery, during which Andrew Rauco panicked...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

St. Johns sushi restaurant owners plead guilty to harboring undocumented workers

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Two First Coast restaurant owners pleaded guilty to harboring undocumented workers, the State Attorney's Office said in a release on Wednesday. St. Augustine resident Ge Tang, 41, and St. Johns resident Yanshen Huang, 36, plead guilty to "harboring undocumented aliens for commercial advantage and private financial gain", the SAO said. They are both facing up to 10 years in prison for the charge. Their sentencing hearings will begin on January 24, 2023.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Hawthorne man charged with raping 7-year-old

HAWTHORNE, Fla. – Jason Michael Hicks, 46, was arrested yesterday and charged with five counts of sexual battery on a victim under 12 (all capital felonies), one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition with a victim under 12, and one count of tampering with a witness. Alachua County Sheriff’s...
HAWTHORNE, FL
First Coast News

Putnam County 19-year-old convicted of 2019 double shooting

PALATKA, Fla. — A Palatka teenager was found guilty of shooting two other teenagers in 2019 during a robbery. He was 15 years old at the time. Timothy Scott, now 19, was found guilty of two counts of attempted robbery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated battery with bodily harm while armed with a firearm.
PALATKA, FL
WSAV News 3

Director charged in scuba dive shop fraud investigation

BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV) — The director of a Camden County Dive shop admitted to submitting false claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for scuba classes that focused on military veterans’ education benefits. According to officials, John Spyke, 39, of Yulee, Fla now awaits sentencing after he plead guilty. Spyke is being charged with […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

Suicide at Beach Boulevard gun range is the third at that location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman shot and killed herself at Gun Gallery on Beach Boulevard Friday afternoon, the third suicide or attempted suicide at that location since 2017. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old was trying out a gun in the indoor firing range prior to purchasing it. Police say an employee noticed she was inexperienced with handling the gun and helped correct her grip.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO investigating 2 separate shootings; 1 person with serious injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings: one in Moncrief Park and another off Lem Turner Road. Officers were called to West 33rd Street and Wilson Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman in her 20s shot in the “lower extremities.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Lake City Police battles uptick in car thefts

'You shall not steal' it's one of the ten commandments, but Lake City Police say thieves are stealing from unlocked cars while the owners are learning those commandments. Ashley Hardison, a Lake City Police Department spokeswoman, said it's happened to multiple churches within the city limits. "If you leave something...
