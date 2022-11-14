ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Castle, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Meet Theron Smith: New mayor-elect of New Roads

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The new mayor-elect of New Roads, who won 66% of the votes, has several new ideas for the city. Newly-elected mayor of New Roads, Theron Smith, says he is ready to hit the ground running. “Everything that I think about for our city is centered...
NEW ROADS, LA
postsouth.com

Runoff set for Maringouin mayor’s race; aldermen elected

A Dec. 10 runoff will determine the next mayor for the Town of Maringouin after a tight three-person race that did not produce a majority vote under state election law. The runoff will pit incumbent Maurice L. Harris against alderwoman Cherise D. Gougisha after a 14-vote margin separated the two on Nov. 8.
MARINGOUIN, LA
postsouth.com

Two candidates elected to Plaquemine Board of Selectmen

Voters in two Plaquemine districts elected officials to fill unexpired terms on the city’s Board of Selectmen. In District II, Michael Carlin tallied 245 votes (61 percent) to fill the unexpired term of longtime Selectman Oscar S. Mellion, who died in November 2021. Meanwhile, a tighter race prevailed in...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

Charges filed against recent candidate for Central School Board

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – On Monday, November 14, charges were filed against 20-year-old Joshua Schopp in the 19th Judicial District Court. The charges came after allegations surfaced about Schopp sending inappropriate messages to a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Schopp was charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-aided Solicitation...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

Gov. Edwards rejects offer to testify at Ronald Greene hearing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been several months since the Special Committee into the death of motorist Ronald Greene had their last hearing. But today they met again in hopes of finally hearing testimony from Governor Edwards. But to the disappointment of the committee, the governor did not appear.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Superintendent won't seek contract extension

CENTERVILLE — St. Mary Superintendent Dr. Theresa Bagwell told School Board members Thursday that she isn’t seeking an extension of her contract, which expires in June. School Board President Kenneth Alfred made that announcement at Thursday’s regular meeting. Bagwell met with School Board members in a closed-door...
CENTERVILLE, LA
WAFB.com

Baton Rouge General staff, former patients celebrate ICU renovations

Univ. of Virginia athletic officials provide update on football program after deadly shooting (Full Interview) The University of Virginia athletic director and head football coach provided updates following Sunday's deadly shooting. 9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, November 15. Updated: 5 hours ago. Matt Williams delivers Tuesday's headlines. 3 football players...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Schools receives A on state report card

Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced in a letter the district earned an "A" rating for the 2021-22 school year. The Louisiana Department of Education released the statewide district and school performance data. "This academic performance data does not define us, but it does give us insight into the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
postsouth.com

Gov. John Bel Edwards highlights Iberville Salute to Veterans

More than 1,000 residents gathered Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial near Iberville Parish Courthouse for the Iberville Salute to Veterans, which featured patriotic music, rifle drill teams and a wall of veterans. Gov. John Bel Edwards served as keynote speaker for this year’s event, coordinated by Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso and the Iberville Parish Council. More photos from the event will be featured in next week’s edition.
pelicanpostonline.com

Ascension Public Schools looking for substitute bus drivers

TIME: 5:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Anyone interested in attending these classes to be certified as a substitute bus driver, please call Ascension Parish School Board Transportation Department at 225-391-7344 and give your name and telephone number to Jerril Bolding.
GONZALES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy