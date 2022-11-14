Read full article on original website
Meet Theron Smith: New mayor-elect of New Roads
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The new mayor-elect of New Roads, who won 66% of the votes, has several new ideas for the city. Newly-elected mayor of New Roads, Theron Smith, says he is ready to hit the ground running. “Everything that I think about for our city is centered...
postsouth.com
Runoff set for Maringouin mayor’s race; aldermen elected
A Dec. 10 runoff will determine the next mayor for the Town of Maringouin after a tight three-person race that did not produce a majority vote under state election law. The runoff will pit incumbent Maurice L. Harris against alderwoman Cherise D. Gougisha after a 14-vote margin separated the two on Nov. 8.
postsouth.com
Judge Steven Miller, D.C. delegation finish strong with Iberville Parish voters
Iberville Parish gave overwhelming support to Judge Steven Miller in his race for judge for 1st Circuit Court of Appeals, 1st District, Division D on last week’s ballot. Miller, a Republican from Houma, tallied 7,715 votes (76 percent) in Iberville, eclipsing GOP foe Tanner Magee, who had 2,494 (24 percent).
postsouth.com
Two candidates elected to Plaquemine Board of Selectmen
Voters in two Plaquemine districts elected officials to fill unexpired terms on the city’s Board of Selectmen. In District II, Michael Carlin tallied 245 votes (61 percent) to fill the unexpired term of longtime Selectman Oscar S. Mellion, who died in November 2021. Meanwhile, a tighter race prevailed in...
theadvocate.com
One chief public defender for 2 districts? Local judges say it caused chaos in courtroom
While East Baton Rouge's chief public defender also temporarily oversaw Ascension, Assumption and St. James parishes, she was unreachable as attorneys missed court dates and clients were slow to get lawyers, judges in those parishes said. In a letter addressed to the state Public Defender Board, the five 23rd Judicial...
brproud.com
Charges filed against recent candidate for Central School Board
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – On Monday, November 14, charges were filed against 20-year-old Joshua Schopp in the 19th Judicial District Court. The charges came after allegations surfaced about Schopp sending inappropriate messages to a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Schopp was charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-aided Solicitation...
Gov. Edwards rejects offer to testify at Ronald Greene hearing
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been several months since the Special Committee into the death of motorist Ronald Greene had their last hearing. But today they met again in hopes of finally hearing testimony from Governor Edwards. But to the disappointment of the committee, the governor did not appear.
stmarynow.com
Superintendent won't seek contract extension
CENTERVILLE — St. Mary Superintendent Dr. Theresa Bagwell told School Board members Thursday that she isn’t seeking an extension of her contract, which expires in June. School Board President Kenneth Alfred made that announcement at Thursday’s regular meeting. Bagwell met with School Board members in a closed-door...
theadvocate.com
As Livingston Parish public schools slips in state rankings, leaders cite staffing woes
Although Livingston Parish public schools’ academic performance remained the same compared to the district’s pre-COVID scores, the district slipped from the state’s top-ten ranking in Louisiana, according to a new state accountability report. The district received a performance score of 88.5 — out of a possible 150...
WAFB.com
Baton Rouge General staff, former patients celebrate ICU renovations
Univ. of Virginia athletic officials provide update on football program after deadly shooting (Full Interview) The University of Virginia athletic director and head football coach provided updates following Sunday's deadly shooting. 9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, November 15. Updated: 5 hours ago. Matt Williams delivers Tuesday's headlines. 3 football players...
brproud.com
Redevelopment of Plank Road area remains ongoing, but some residents say they see little progress
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – People living in a blighted community say they’re ready to see change. The Board of Build Baton Rouge met with BRProud reporter Jessica Knox to provide an update on the redevelopment of the Plank Road area. For the past four years, Baton Rouge...
wbrz.com
Sources: Nearly $150k missing at WBR Sheriff's Office; employee admits to stealing
PORT ALLEN - Sources tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit that West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office employee Mandy Miller admitted to stealing money after two different investigations began months ago tied to the allegations. Those sources who spoke to WBRZ on condition of anonymity said at least $150,000 is missing. Mandy...
WAFB.com
I-TEAM: Another top leader at DCFS heads for the door amid agency controversy
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rhenda Hodnett, a top leader with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has announced she plans to retire at the end of the year. This comes one week after the head of the agency, Secretary Marketa Walters, also announced a similar move. In...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Schools receives A on state report card
Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced in a letter the district earned an "A" rating for the 2021-22 school year. The Louisiana Department of Education released the statewide district and school performance data. "This academic performance data does not define us, but it does give us insight into the...
postsouth.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards highlights Iberville Salute to Veterans
More than 1,000 residents gathered Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial near Iberville Parish Courthouse for the Iberville Salute to Veterans, which featured patriotic music, rifle drill teams and a wall of veterans. Gov. John Bel Edwards served as keynote speaker for this year’s event, coordinated by Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso and the Iberville Parish Council. More photos from the event will be featured in next week’s edition.
pelicanpostonline.com
Ascension Public Schools looking for substitute bus drivers
TIME: 5:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Anyone interested in attending these classes to be certified as a substitute bus driver, please call Ascension Parish School Board Transportation Department at 225-391-7344 and give your name and telephone number to Jerril Bolding.
wbrz.com
Deputies arrest two tied to perfume thefts in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were arrested Tuesday when a deputy spoiled their plan to steal more than $2,000 worth of perfume. Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said a deputy was patrolling the Juban Crossing shopping area when they recognized a vehicle tied to a crime in October. The deputy said...
wbrz.com
Tigerland apartment complex plagued by crime has DA's attention; owner promises fixes
BATON ROUGE - Some apartments in Tigerland have recently been on the district attorney's radar because they attract so much crime. Monika Sandlin has lived at Tiger Plaza since June 2021 and reached out to 2 On Your Side because she's tired of watching the place deteriorate. "A lot of...
Man pleads guilty in killings of police officers, fiancée’s father
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing a Baton Rouge Police officer and his fiancée’s father pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Ronnie Kato plead guilty to manslaughter and first-degree murder. He is accused of killing Baton Rouge Police Lt. Glen Dale Hutto...
Two Iberia Parish Churches Among Dozens Leaving United Methodist Church Over LGBT Issues
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - As issues on same-sex marriage and LGBT clergy cause a rift in the United Methodist Church, two Iberia Parish Methodist churches joined more than 50 others in disaffiliating with the national denomination. First UMC of New Iberia and Lydia UMC of Lydia are just...
