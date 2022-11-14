Read full article on original website
k105.com
Leitchfield man in pre-trial diversion, with two felony convictions, arrested on drug trafficking charge
A Leitchfield man on pre-trial diversion, and with two felony convictions, has been jailed after being found with at least two grams of methamphetamine. On Wednesday afternoon, Grayson Deputy Erik Franklin and Probation and Parole officers arrived at a residence in the 500 block of Salt River Road after receiving a “drug/firearm complaint,” according to the arrest citation.
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Russell County Man And Woman After Shots Fired Into Residence
On Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 at 3:10 pm, Adair County 911 received a call from a residence in the 5000 block of KY 80 East. The caller advised that an unknown male was shooting at his house and that they had broken into his camper in the driveway. Upon the...
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Adair County Woman On Felony Drug Charges
On Sunday, November 13th, 2022 at 10:40 pm, Adair County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Tweedy serviced a felony warrant for Leah Helm, 36, on Downey Lake Drive. Upon her arrest, Helm was found to be in possession of additional narcotics and paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Adair County...
wnky.com
Barren County man charged with arson
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow man is facing an arson charge after a house fire broke out Tuesday. Glasgow police learned from the Glasgow Fire Department of a fire on Grandview Avenue early this morning. Police say it seemed suspicious how it started. Following further investigation, a Glasgow Police...
lakercountry.com
Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County
The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
935wain.com
Campbellsville Man Found Dead, Active Death Investigation Underway
On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 4:17 p.m. Campbellsville Police and the Taylor County Coroner’s Office received a complaint of a deceased male on Lincoln Avenue. Taylor County Coroner’s Office took the deceased, 69-year old Tommy R. Pyles of Lincoln Avenue, to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
wvih.com
Inmate Charged After Assaulting Another Inmate
Glasgow Police are investigating after one inmate was flown to the hospital after being attacked by another inmate, according to police. On Sunday, Glasgow Police responded to the Barren County Detention Center in response to a medical complaint. Officers say the inmate, identified as Austin T. Brown, had assaulted another...
Police arrest woman following deadly Hardin County crash
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky woman is in custody following a fatal crash in Hardin County over the weekend. According to the Hardin County Sheriff's office, Angela Chapman was arrested for driving under the influence which resulted in a crash in the West Point area, around US 31, Sunday evening.
Wave 3
KSP: Washington County man charged with criminal abuse of 1-month-old
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Charges Washington County Man With Criminal Abuse
Police arrest woman in Bullitt County after body found in hotel room
WXII 12
2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Kentucky crash; suspect arrested
wkyufm.org
Multiple investigations underway following Friday 'riot' at Adair County juvenile detention center
Kentucky’s Cabinet for Justice and Public Safety is promising to bring criminal charges against those involved in a riot at a juvenile detention center in Adair County. The Kentucky State Police say their post in Columbia received a call Friday night from staff at the Adair Regional Detention Center.
k105.com
Edmonson Co. sheriff to retire effective Nov. 30. Loss of deputies spur move.
The Edmonson County sheriff has announced he is retiring early. The Edmonson Voice on Monday published a letter Sheriff Shane Doyle presented to Edmonson County Fiscal Court indicating his intention to retire on November 30. Doyle, who was defeated in the May primary by James Edward Vincent, was first elected...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.
Wave 3
One dead, two severely injured in late night crash in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Elizabethtown Police Department is investigating a late night crash in Elizabethtown has left one person dead and two severely injured. The crash happened Tuesday just before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Police said a 2002 Ford Focus was traveling west on...
Fatal collision in Pulaski County
The Kentucky State Police, London Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on West KY Highway 635 in the Science Hill area of Pulaski County.
WLKY.com
Woman found living with man's decomposing body in Bullitt County hotel, police say
Wave 3
Latest crash on Muldraugh Hill inspires former crash victim’s husband to speak out, raise awareness against impaired driving
Riot at detention center in Kentucky under investigation
Kentucky State Police were called to the Adair Regional Detention Center on Friday.
