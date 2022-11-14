ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbellsville, KY

k105.com

Leitchfield man in pre-trial diversion, with two felony convictions, arrested on drug trafficking charge

A Leitchfield man on pre-trial diversion, and with two felony convictions, has been jailed after being found with at least two grams of methamphetamine. On Wednesday afternoon, Grayson Deputy Erik Franklin and Probation and Parole officers arrived at a residence in the 500 block of Salt River Road after receiving a “drug/firearm complaint,” according to the arrest citation.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wnky.com

Barren County man charged with arson

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow man is facing an arson charge after a house fire broke out Tuesday. Glasgow police learned from the Glasgow Fire Department of a fire on Grandview Avenue early this morning. Police say it seemed suspicious how it started. Following further investigation, a Glasgow Police...
GLASGOW, KY
lakercountry.com

Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County

The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
935wain.com

Campbellsville Man Found Dead, Active Death Investigation Underway

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 4:17 p.m. Campbellsville Police and the Taylor County Coroner’s Office received a complaint of a deceased male on Lincoln Avenue. Taylor County Coroner’s Office took the deceased, 69-year old Tommy R. Pyles of Lincoln Avenue, to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Inmate Charged After Assaulting Another Inmate

Glasgow Police are investigating after one inmate was flown to the hospital after being attacked by another inmate, according to police. On Sunday, Glasgow Police responded to the Barren County Detention Center in response to a medical complaint. Officers say the inmate, identified as Austin T. Brown, had assaulted another...
GLASGOW, KY
WHAS11

Police arrest woman following deadly Hardin County crash

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky woman is in custody following a fatal crash in Hardin County over the weekend. According to the Hardin County Sheriff's office, Angela Chapman was arrested for driving under the influence which resulted in a crash in the West Point area, around US 31, Sunday evening.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
935wain.com

Kentucky State Police Charges Washington County Man With Criminal Abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (November 14, 2022) – On Sunday, November 13th, 2022, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 received a call from the Marion County 911 Center in reference to a 1 month old child that had arrived at Spring View Hospital emergency room in Lebanon. The child arrived at the hospital with signs of possible physical abuse and was being treated for life-threatening injuries. The child was later transported via medical helicopter to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
SPRINGFIELD, KY
WXII 12

2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Kentucky crash; suspect arrested

A woman is in jail following a Kentucky crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

One dead, two severely injured in late night crash in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Elizabethtown Police Department is investigating a late night crash in Elizabethtown has left one person dead and two severely injured. The crash happened Tuesday just before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Police said a 2002 Ford Focus was traveling west on...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

