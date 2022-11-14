ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Cherry
2d ago

He'll be found guilty. Life for a life. Feel sorry for the victim's family but in retrospect they're both victims the suspect and the person murdered. They both lose their lives in a way and both the families left to pick up the pieces. We're all victims of society. Cause and effect though. You make poor choices then you have to pay the consequences. My prayers for the families of society. Both mine and theirs. 🙏😔🥺😥😢

WNYT

Traffic stop leads to numerous charges for Amsterdam man

An Amsterdam man is facing multiple charges, after police say they pulled over a drunken driver operating with a suspended license. State police say they pulled over Joseph Harrington, 56, Tuesday night in the town of Bethlehem. They say he appeared intoxicated, and in the car was a tactical rifle...
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Stony Creek man arrested for underage DWI

A Stony Creek man was arrested last week after being found off a roadway in the Adirondacks. Harrison E. Blanchard, of Stony Creek, was found to have been driving while under the influence of alcohol. Blanchard, 20, was under the legal New York drinking age.
STONY CREEK, NY
iheart.com

State Police Investigating Crash in Saratoga County That Killed Woman

State Police are continuing their investigation into a crash in Saratoga County that left a woman dead. Troopers say 69-year-old Frances Fay of Saratoga Springs turned onto State Route 146 from Farm to Market Road in Halfmoon Tuesday and her vehicle was struck by a commercial vehicle. Fay passed away at the scene, but the driver of the other vehicle wasn't injured. Witnesses to the accident can contact State Police at 518-583-7000.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

