Coppin State University gets $3.7M for teacher training program

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
Coppin State University has gotten a $3.7 million federal grant for its teacher-training program, as part of the nationwide effort to reverse the teacher shortage.

Coppin's Pathways to Professions program seeks to increase teacher diversity, as well as boost student success in high-need Maryland schools. Black and Hispanic teachers in Maryland are the most likely to not return to teach in the state, according to state data from the 2021-2022 school year. Nationwide, teachers of color have an 18.9 percent turnover rate, versus 15 percent for their white peers, reported Coppin State in a press release.

Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins said in a statement:

"We are developing a national model for how to prepare and retain great teachers by prioritizing their professional well-being. This is how we reverse the ongoing teacher shortage negatively impacting schools across our nation.”

The Maryland State Department of Education reported that 10 percent of Maryland teachers didn't return to teaching, during the 2021-2022 year. Almost 40 percent of Maryland teachers who left school systems resigned voluntarily.

