Kent, OH

Kent police: Man found dead below Main Street bridge believed to have jumped

By Jeff Saunders, Record-Courier
 2 days ago
Kent police are investigating after a man was found dead on the hike and bike trail below the West Main Street bridge Saturday night, but foul play is not suspected.

"From everything that we're seeing, everything that we've learned so far, it definitely looks like a suicide," said Kent Police Administrative Lt. Mike Lewis on Monday morning.

Lewis said the call of a body on the paved trail came in at about 7:30 p.m. He said the man, identified as a 34-year-old Kent resident, is believed to have jumped from the bridge.

Lewis said police have reached out to the man's family.

The trail runs along the Cuyahoga River, which flows under the bridge between River and North Water streets. Lewis said he did not know the bridge's height, but he noted that trains operating on tracks that are also to the side of the river are able to pass under it.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

