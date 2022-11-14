ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov....
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
decrypt.co

Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment

When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Business Insider

FTX's crypto empire was reportedly run by a bunch of roommates in the Bahamas who dated each other, according to the news site that helped trigger the company's sudden collapse

CoinDesk reported Thursday that FTX was run by a "cabal of roommates." These roommates also were reportedly in and out of dating relationships with each other. CoinDesk also leaked the balance sheet that led to the unraveling of SBF's empire. As Sam Bankman-Fried falls further down the cryptocurrency mineshaft, the...
dailycoin.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Billy Markus Declares He Created Bitcoin (BTC)

Billy Markus, a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had enough of questions about Shiba Inu (SHIB) and took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the popular memecoin. Contrary to what his name might imply, the developer that programmed Dogecoin (DOGE) in less than two hours back in 2013 has “nothing to do with Shiba Inu and never did.”
TheStreet

Matt Damon Crypto.com's Coin Is in Free Fall

Days after the FTX debacle, all eyes are now on rival Crypto.com. Investors worried about the magnitude of the consequences caused by this shock wonder if there are not other corpses in the drawers of the crypto industry. Speculation is therefore rife. For some Crypto.com could be the next cryptocurrency...

