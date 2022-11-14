ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 5

fyuute
2d ago

That poor child. I think its about time we realize that young people aren't mature enough to drive a vehicle safely. The driving age should be raised to 25 😤

Reply(1)
4
JudyAnn Dorado
2d ago

it's all peer pressure just like everything else guns drugs getting that girl or guy that one fast car ... then they get it and mess up there life's ☹️...there not being thought talked to and they lose and not just that they destroy there's live killed and everyone else's lives even death ☹️ someone parents anyone talk to this young kids ☹️💔and keep talking til you turn blue stop all this and the violence

Reply
3
Related
KTSA

5 juveniles in stolen car injured in rollover crash

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Five juveniles in a stolen car are recovering after they wrecked while trying to elude police. Officers spotted the vehicle on I-35 near Laredo Street at around 11:30 P.M. Tuesday and began following it. They suspected it had been stolen so they ran a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man arrested for opening fire at Northeast Side apartment complex, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for firing shots at a Northeast Side apartment complex where he resides last week, according to booking records with the Bexar County Jail. Martin Medellin, 34, was charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon with a felony conviction and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the Nov. 7 incident, records show.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Pedestrian killed in hit and run on San Antonio’s East Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a hit and run on the East side. KSAT-12 reports that it was around 9 P.M. Tuesday when officers got a call from the 5300 block of Rigsby Avenue. A man was found in the street unresponsive and seriously injured.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man in apartment wounded in shooting on Southeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person was wounded during a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s Southeast Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of East Southcross, not far from Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of shots fired.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Man injured after shooting at northeast side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left one man hurt and at least one suspect at large. Officers were called to the Parker Apartment Homes around 5 a.m. and they say they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in his stomach and arm.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

Erik Cantu smiles with his dad 6 weeks after being shot several times by SA police officer

SAN ANTONIO - After weeks of agonizing over the fate of his son, a father smiled with him for the first time since he was shot by a San Antonio Police officer. Erik Cantu Sr. recently posted an photo on a GoFundMe page showing him and his son Erik Jr. smiling in the hospital, a first after his son has been through numerous surgeries and was on a ventilator to help him breath.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Sheriff's office asks for help identifying Austin theft suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a theft suspect. HCSO said on Nov. 10, a man stole several packages from the area of South Madrone Trail in Austin. The man has a tattoo on his right arm, which appears to be a star,...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

‘Significant force’: Doctor describes infant’s injuries allegedly caused by father at trial

SAN ANTONIO – A brain bleed and unexplained bruising were talked about extensively during the trial of a man accused of severely injuring his infant son. In 2018, Terrence Harper was arrested and charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, after it was alleged he severely injured his 4-month-old son Trace Harper. Those injuries permanently left his son disabled.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man dies after being hit by vehicle along rural road in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas - A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Sunday night. The deadly accident happened around 10:30 p.m. along State Highway 46 North near Farm-to-Market 467. Seguin Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found a man, later identified as Adam Sanchez Rodriguez,...
SEGUIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy