SAN ANTONIO - After weeks of agonizing over the fate of his son, a father smiled with him for the first time since he was shot by a San Antonio Police officer. Erik Cantu Sr. recently posted an photo on a GoFundMe page showing him and his son Erik Jr. smiling in the hospital, a first after his son has been through numerous surgeries and was on a ventilator to help him breath.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO