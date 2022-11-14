ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Virginia is for cruise lovers: Carnival to add more trips from Norfolk, bring year-round operations in 2025

By Trevor Metcalfe, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

Virginia is about to be for cruise lovers all year long.

Carnival Cruise Line announced plans to more than double the amount of cruises departing from Norfolk starting next year and set a goal of year-round cruise operations beginning in 2025.

The cruise line will expand to around 26 cruises in 2023 and weekly departures beginning in 2025, said Stephen Kirkland, executive director of Nauticus and the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center.

“This is a celebration for us,” Kirkland said. “This is a celebration of a 21-year partnership.”

The new 2023 cruise program will run from May to October, and officials say 100,000 guests are expected to pass through Norfolk. Itineraries include the Eastern Caribbean, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada and New England. Cruises will last from four to 10 days.

On a chilly Monday morning, Kirkland and other city leaders announced the cruise schedule expansion at the Half Moone center, which overlooks the harbor. Kirkland noted that the weather had him thinking of warmer temperatures and sunnier locales provided by the cruise line.

To achieve the proposed year-round cruise schedule, Carnival and Norfolk leaders are discussing needed terminal and port improvement. Kirkland said needed upgrades include elevator improvements and a new escalator system. He said a total cost for the upgrades has not been determined yet.

Kirkland said cruise ship passengers stay at Hampton Roads hotels and eat at restaurants, among other travel spending.

Carnival President Christine Duffy said company leaders had been working on expansion plans with Norfolk since restarting services earlier this year.

“We look forward to building on our 20-year commitment to this community and continuing the momentum toward further expansion in the future while increasing our positive economic impact in Norfolk,” Duffy said in a news release.

The announcement is part of a larger Carnival expansion of services in the mid-Atlantic. Next spring, the cruise line will begin year-round service from New York City to destinations like the Caribbean, Bermuda and Canada.

Norfolk cruises in 2023 start from $509 per person for a six-day cruise, plus additional fees, according carnival.com .

Trevor Metcalfe, 757-222-5345, trevor.metcalfe@pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Carnival Cruise Line Announces Expanded Service In Norfolk

In partnership with the City of Norfolk, Carnival Cruise Line recently announced it will more than double the cruises it offers from Norfolk, beginning in 2023. Carnival also announced they would be extending Norfolk sailings to a consecutive six-month period from May through October. This announcement is Carnival’s first step...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Carnival to double cruise operations out of Norfolk in 2023

NORFOLK, Va. — In an announcement at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center at Nauticus Monday morning, officials laid out Carnival Cruise Line's plans for Norfolk sailings in 2023 and beyond. The company will double cruise operations out of Norfolk next year, extending sailings to a consecutive six-month...
NORFOLK, VA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Williamsburg VA

One of the best cities to unravel the mysteries of America’s colonial history, Williamsburg is a dedicatedly preserved treasure trove of 18th-Century heritage and memorabilia. Walking the streets of this vibrant city is a visual feast of art, architecture and history. History buffs have much to rejoice about, and...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
vabeach.com

6 Fun Ways to Celebrate the Holidays in Virginia Beach, VA

Not many places are as magical as Virginia Beach – especially during the holidays! The coastal city turns into the ultimate Winter Wonderland during the Christmas period, and it knows how to deliver unforgettable moments. So, how can you make the most of your holidays in Virginia Beach this...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Grand Opening Set For Raising Cane’s In Hampton

HAMPTON-A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers new location in Hampton. Raising Cane’s announced earlier this year plans to open two new locations on the Peninsula. The Hampton restaurant is opening at 1044 West Mercury Blvd., in the space where Casual Male XL used to be located.
HAMPTON, VA
Black Enterprise

Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State

Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
NORFOLK, VA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Victim in deadly UVA shooting has ties to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday night had ties to Virginia Beach. Devin Chandler’s mom and brother live in the resort city. Chandler’s dad was a Naval officer, reaching the rank of lieutenant commander,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy