Read full article on original website
Eric S
2d ago
They aren't. The board passes everything and anything. Who cares what 150 is like. Who cares the schools are overcrowded. Who care it takes a month to get a drs appt. Mooresville has turned into Charlotte 2.0.
Reply
7
Eric Kelly
2d ago
They aren't. It takes half an hour to go a mile on 150 between 5 and 630. But hey, let's build more apartments and throw up some more big box stores...
Reply
6
camy
2d ago
they aren't. Mooresville is suffering the consequences of its own progress.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
Related
lakenormanpublications.com
COPS, UDO, roads among agenda items
MOORESVILLE – An update on road projects, anticipated adjustments to the town’s new Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) and acceptance of a half-million dollar boost for law enforcement operations were among topics addressed at the Mooresville town board’s early November meeting. Projects in motion. Updating commissioners, Town Manager...
WBTV
Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A significant step forward in a plan to build more toll lanes along Interstate 77 could come Wednesday night. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss the proposal, which would put toll lanes from uptown Charlotte south to the South Carolina border, during Wednesday night’s meeting.
Stanly News & Press
Oakboro joins Red Cross in asking DOT for roundabout
With the Red Cross Town Council, Oakboro’s town commissioners recently approved a resolution asking the state’s Department of Transportation to consider a roundabout in a spot which affects traffic to both municipalities. The intersection is on N.C. Highway 205 and Big Lick Road/Liberty Hill Church Road. According to...
Salisbury city council unanimously approves downtown parking program
“[Parking’s] been an issue for years and years and years,” said downtown business owner Pam Coffield.
Raleigh News & Observer
After relaunch of specialty grocer Earth Fare, a Charlotte-area store is closing
Specialty grocer Earth Fare is closing one of its Charlotte-area stores less than two years after it opened. Earth Fare at 261 Griffith St. in Davidson will close before the end of the month, company spokeswoman Laurie Aker told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday. “Geographical challenges were the main contributing...
'We're extremely proud' | Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.
qcnews.com
Back-to-back: Gaston County cat attack reveals another rabies case
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police identified the county’s 12th rabies case, involving a cat attacking a resident in Mount Holly. The case comes a day after the announcement of the county’s 11th case. On Tuesday night, Gaston County Police Animal Care and...
WCNC
Matthews residents pack into town hall to discuss divisive 'Sante Matthews' project
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews leaders held a town hall Monday evening to allow residents to speak on a large proposed development that some neighbors are trying to stop before it gets started. The project, which would be built on Idlewild Road, would include new town homes, apartments, single-family homes...
Bus with 14 students on board hit in Catawba Co. by tractor-trailer, officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A bus full of high school students was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the way to a field trip Wednesday morning. According to Lincoln Charter School, a bus with juniors and seniors on board was rammed on the way to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. It happened on Highway 150 in Catawba County before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Denver home on Lake Norman hits market at $4.8M after major makeover
DENVER, N.C. — A four-story home with Lake Norman frontage hit the market at $4.8 million this month after undergoing a major facelift, making it the priciest residential listing in the Denver community in Lincoln County. That property on Cherry Lane, which boasts 12,813 square feet of living space,...
businesstodaync.com
Cornelius father, son team up for taproom trip in Huntersville
Nov. 14. By TL Bernthal. The owners of 760 Craft Works, which was originally planned for Cornelius, expect to open their brewery and taproom on Gilead Road in downtown Huntersville in the first quarter 2023. Wagner Ramsey, who lives on Green Dolphin Lane, said the 12-tap brewery will serve beer,...
‘Here for a reason’: Man pulls mom, 3 kids to safety after car flips into NC creek
HICKORY, N.C. — A good Samaritan is being credited with pulling a mother and three children out of an overturned SUV. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday along 29th Avenue Drive Northeast in Hickory. The SUV went off the road and overturned, ending up in a creek. When...
Monroe approves incentives for up to $100M of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry
MONROE, N.C. — Monroe appears to be positioning itself to land more investment from one of its top employers. At a special meeting on Monday, Monroe City Council approved incentives for Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, which has long operated a large plant there. The incentives are tied to an investment under the codename Project Endurance that would reach up to $100 million over the next 10 years.
wccbcharlotte.com
South Kings Drive House Fire Under Investigation
CHARLOTTE N.C. – Breaking overnight, Charlotte Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in Dilworth. The fire was on South Kings Drive just south of Morehead Street. Firefighters say the scene is now clear and the blaze was controlled in under 20 minutes. No injuries are...
businesstodaync.com
Earth Fare in Davidson closing next week
Nov. 15. By TL Bernthal. The Earth Fare store in Davidson is closing permanently on Nov. 23. The store, 261 Griffith St., is holding a 25 percent off sale during a chain-wide consolidation. An employee in Davidson said workers were not given a reason for the closing, and someone brought...
Another major North Carolina bank targeted by skimmers, blurry photos make it harder to catch criminals
CMPD released grainy, low-quality photos of the criminals at an ATM at State Employee Credit Union in Northwest Charlotte.
Statesville Record & Landmark
You can learn a lot about a city when you deliver the residents their food– A couple of weekends as an Uber Eats and Door Dash Delivery Driver in Mooresville
As a journalist, over the years, I have encountered a number of interesting situations, bizarre encounters, and communications with intriguing people, and sometimes ideas seem to fall into my lap. Just such a scenario played out while in line one early balmy evening at the Clutch Coffee Bar on Williamson Road, a place I visit so often I might as well rent out a corner of the building and start living there.
WBTV
Neighbors concerned Uptown intersection is dangerous after multiple crashes there this year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Josh Benner and his wife moved to Charlotte less than a year ago to the Fourth Ward. “I’m still getting used to the infrastructure. I moved from Minneapolis and it was a little better there,” Benner said. And in the last year, he reports...
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
qcnews.com
Wet weather pushes into Charlotte area Tuesday; few rounds of heavy rain possible
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Temperatures have settled in the mid-40s around the Queen City and low 30s in our mountain counties as wet weather pushes into the Carolinas. Most of this will fall as rain but we can also see a bit of a wintery mix for the higher elevations and foothills of North Carolina early on.
Comments / 6