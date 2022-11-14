ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flat Top, WV

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia fire, Bible found 3 ft. from point of origin

LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
LOGAN, WV
woay.com

Harmony for Hope preserving historic building to create a community art center within

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – An organization that’s been a part of the Mount Hope community for 5 years now, more development is underway for Harmony for Hope. After officially receiving the donation of 704 Main Street, they are now looking to preserve and restore the portion of the historic Garret and McNabb block for the community. With the help of the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia, their aim is to transform the old building into the new Fayette County Community Art Center.
MOUNT HOPE, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Hampshire, and Upshur will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Buzz Food Service acquires Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the most well-known wholesale meat distributors in southern West Virginia are now one. On Tuesday, Kanawha Valley-based Buzz Products, Inc. announced the acquisition of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company. S.S. Logan Packing was founded in 1925 by the Logan family, is the manufacturer and distributor of Cavalier Brand hot dogs, bologna, bacon, and other popular regional grocery items.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
LEWISBURG, WV
woay.com

One Tank Trip: Haunted Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Halloween may be over now, but you can still get some haunted thrills in Beckley all year round. Haunted Beckley is the city’s premier ghost hunting and historical tour group where people can come to hear stories, and legends, get informed, and maybe even a little spooked. It’s led by historian and founder of the group, Scott Worley.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia road opens after truck rollover

UPDATE (2:13 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14): Danville VFD says that this roadway has reopened. BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Daniel Boone Parkway near the Foster area of Boone County, West Virginia will be closed for an extended period of time. The Danville Volunteer Fire Department says that a truck rollover happened on the 5900 block of […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Freezing rain expected to cause slick travel over mountains

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** in effect beginning Tuesday morning for Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties. This advisory has been issued due to mixed precipitation expected that could cause slippery road conditons. Light ice and snow accumulations are expected. Tonight features calm conditions out ahead of our...
MONROE COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Cody Johnson announces special performance at WV State Fairgrounds

FAIRLEA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The State Fair of West Virginia announced this morning that country music superstar and CMA Award Winner Cody Johnson will be making a trip to the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in May of 2023. The concert will take place at the grandstand on Tuesday, May...
FAIRLEA, WV
wchsnetwork.com

BridgeValley sells residential property in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors agreed Wednesday to sell a residential property it owns in Montgomery. The BOG voted unanimously to accept an offer of $81,000 for the house at 161 Fayette Pike. The house used to belong to West Virginia University...
MONTGOMERY, WV
woay.com

Drop off sites open for Operation Christmas Child

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – As the holiday season closes in, several families are giving back to children in need with Operation Christmas Child. Generous individuals can donate shoebox gifts filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies during National Collection Week starting November 14 through 21. Over 4,000...
OAK HILL, WV
WVNT-TV

I-77 northbound back open after vehicle fire

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to the WV Turnpike Authority, all northbound lanes of I-77 are back open after an earlier pickup truck fire. The fire happened at mile marker 26, between Ghent and Princeton. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still be investigated.
PRINCETON, WV

