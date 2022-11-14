Read full article on original website
West Virginia fire, Bible found 3 ft. from point of origin
LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
Testing required on deer harvested by hunters in four New River Valley counties
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firearms season for deer opens on Saturday, November 19 in Virginia. All deer harvested on Opening Day in Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, and Floyd Counties are required by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to be checked for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The disease has been found in those counties in […]
West Virginia sinkhole estimated to cost anywhere from $4 Million to $6 Million
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — What was once thought to be a regular sinkhole, has now grown in both size and into a problem that needs urgently dealt with. In June 2021, a sinkhole opened on Route 20 in Hinton next to the Hinton Police Department. On July 11, 2022, officials with the WVDOH and City […]
woay.com
Harmony for Hope preserving historic building to create a community art center within
MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – An organization that’s been a part of the Mount Hope community for 5 years now, more development is underway for Harmony for Hope. After officially receiving the donation of 704 Main Street, they are now looking to preserve and restore the portion of the historic Garret and McNabb block for the community. With the help of the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia, their aim is to transform the old building into the new Fayette County Community Art Center.
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Hampshire, and Upshur will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WVNT-TV
The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
wchsnetwork.com
Buzz Food Service acquires Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the most well-known wholesale meat distributors in southern West Virginia are now one. On Tuesday, Kanawha Valley-based Buzz Products, Inc. announced the acquisition of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company. S.S. Logan Packing was founded in 1925 by the Logan family, is the manufacturer and distributor of Cavalier Brand hot dogs, bologna, bacon, and other popular regional grocery items.
DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
woay.com
One Tank Trip: Haunted Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Halloween may be over now, but you can still get some haunted thrills in Beckley all year round. Haunted Beckley is the city’s premier ghost hunting and historical tour group where people can come to hear stories, and legends, get informed, and maybe even a little spooked. It’s led by historian and founder of the group, Scott Worley.
West Virginia road opens after truck rollover
UPDATE (2:13 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14): Danville VFD says that this roadway has reopened. BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Daniel Boone Parkway near the Foster area of Boone County, West Virginia will be closed for an extended period of time. The Danville Volunteer Fire Department says that a truck rollover happened on the 5900 block of […]
WVNT-TV
Freezing rain expected to cause slick travel over mountains
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** in effect beginning Tuesday morning for Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties. This advisory has been issued due to mixed precipitation expected that could cause slippery road conditons. Light ice and snow accumulations are expected. Tonight features calm conditions out ahead of our...
Summers Co. Schools use church vans to avoid driving buses near hole
HINTON, WV (WVNS) – To accommodate students at Hinton Area Elementary who live on the other side of the hole in Route 20, Summers County Schools instituted a new system of getting students safely through the area for the rest of the week. Superintendent David Warvel said he didn’t feel comfortable having school buses full […]
West Virginia State Police still searching for suspect in Mercer County shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A suspect is on the run after a shooting in Glenwood on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Officers were dispatched to the Glenwood Haven Road area on Thursday, November 10, 2022, around 6:00 A.M. responding to a shots fired call. According to the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment, the alleged suspect William […]
lootpress.com
Cody Johnson announces special performance at WV State Fairgrounds
FAIRLEA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The State Fair of West Virginia announced this morning that country music superstar and CMA Award Winner Cody Johnson will be making a trip to the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in May of 2023. The concert will take place at the grandstand on Tuesday, May...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash causes 2-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the accident happened at mile marker 138. As of 8:15 p.m., the southbound left lane is closed. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news...
wchsnetwork.com
BridgeValley sells residential property in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors agreed Wednesday to sell a residential property it owns in Montgomery. The BOG voted unanimously to accept an offer of $81,000 for the house at 161 Fayette Pike. The house used to belong to West Virginia University...
lootpress.com
Commission Recap: $7 million+ sewer project, new street in Glen Daniel, more
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday’s regular session meeting of the Raleigh County Commission tackled an array of topics in quick succession. These included planned upcoming projects, new employees of the county, allocation of county funds, and more. Early on the session touch upon bids for an upcoming planned...
woay.com
Drop off sites open for Operation Christmas Child
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – As the holiday season closes in, several families are giving back to children in need with Operation Christmas Child. Generous individuals can donate shoebox gifts filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies during National Collection Week starting November 14 through 21. Over 4,000...
WVNT-TV
I-77 northbound back open after vehicle fire
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to the WV Turnpike Authority, all northbound lanes of I-77 are back open after an earlier pickup truck fire. The fire happened at mile marker 26, between Ghent and Princeton. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still be investigated.
2 vehicles destroyed at West Virginia car dealership after hit-and-run
CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that hit a vehicle and destroyed two other vehicles at Thornhill Mitsubishi in Chapmanville. Logan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike LaFauci tells 13 News that a driver ran off of Route 119 and hit three new […]
