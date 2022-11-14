Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Stacker names Ann Arbor on list of Michigan cities with fastest growing home prices
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town and one city in its surrounding area are among 50 cities in Michigan with the fastest-growing home prices. Stacker recently released a list of cities that have seen housing prices skyrocket in the past year according to data collected from Zillow. Cities were ranked...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Going undercover to expose why abandoned alligators are being found around Metro Detroit
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Abandoned alligators are being found more often in Michigan. An alligator was hauled out of a Detroit backyard, another was found wandering in Milford and a man shot an alligator on his property near Saginaw. Two baby alligators were discovered in a building in Eastpointe. Alligators...
ClickOnDetroit.com
39 years ago: Body of Flint teen who vanished on way to school found in ditch 4 days later
FLINT, Mich. – Police still don’t know who kidnapped and murdered a 16-year-old girl from Flint 39 years ago. Sheri Jo Elliott, 16, vanished on her way to school on Nov. 16, 1983. Her body was found in a ditch four days later. Elliott left her home on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Order a chef-crafted Thanksgiving meal from Venue in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town’s newest dining, events and co-working space is now offering holiday catering. Created by longtime Ann Arbor chef Thad Gillies, Venue’s Thanksgiving menu features twists on holiday classics like rotisserie turkey roulade, sage sausage gravy, bourbon glazed roasted carrots and Logan’s buttermilk biscuits.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland University urging everyone to stay inside while officers search for suspected armed car thieves
ROCHESTER, Mich. – Oakland University Police issued an alert early Monday morning urging everyone on campus to stay indoors. Officers are looking for suspected armed car thieves on campus, according to police. Update: People asked to remain indoors as police search for 2 armed suspects on Oakland University campus.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gunmen flee Oakland University after stealing cars from dealership, shootout with security guard
ROCHESTER, Mich. – Police spent hours searching the campus of Oakland University Monday morning for two suspected gunmen accused of stealing cars from a dealership, exchanging gunfire with a security guard, and leading officers on a chase. Three cars were stolen Monday morning (Nov. 14) from a dealership in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Official: Prosecutors will not offer sentence agreement to Oxford high school shooter
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has not, and will not, offer sentence agreements or deals to the convicted Oxford High School shooter who admitted to murdering four students, officials affirmed Tuesday. The prosecutor’s office on Monday, Nov. 14, filed a motion to request the harshest sentence possible for Ethan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
16-year-old girl arrested after threats closed 2 Oakland County schools
FERNDALE, Mich. – A 16-year-old girl was arrested for making threats that led to classes being canceled at two Oakland County schools on Monday. Ferndale police said they received several phone calls around 9:30 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 13) about a threat posted on social media. As a precaution, Ferndale High School and Ferndale Middle School were closed on Monday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What we know about an Oakland County doctor accused of abusing children
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Oakland County authorities held a news conference Wednesday regarding the growing sexual misconduct investigation surrounding a doctor who worked with youth hockey players. Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King outlined the ongoing case against urologist Zvi Levran. Levran is accused of sexually abusing patients during...
ClickOnDetroit.com
35-year-old driver killed when SUV drifts off road, crashes into tree in Oakland County
LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 35-year-old driver was killed when his SUV drifted off the road and crashed into a tree in Oakland County, officials said. The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Monday (Nov. 14) on Pontiac Trail, near Willow Lane, in Lyon Township. Police said a 35-year-old man...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Novi Road closed while police investigate crash that killed 67-year-old man, hospitalized woman
NOVI, Mich. – A 67-year-old man from Novi was killed after his vehicle collided with another on Novi Road. The crash happened Wednesday (Nov. 16) morning between Trans X Road and Gen Mar. Police said that the initial investigation indicates the 67-year-old man was traveling northbound when he lost...
