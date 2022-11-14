ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Order a chef-crafted Thanksgiving meal from Venue in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town’s newest dining, events and co-working space is now offering holiday catering. Created by longtime Ann Arbor chef Thad Gillies, Venue’s Thanksgiving menu features twists on holiday classics like rotisserie turkey roulade, sage sausage gravy, bourbon glazed roasted carrots and Logan’s buttermilk biscuits.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

16-year-old girl arrested after threats closed 2 Oakland County schools

FERNDALE, Mich. – A 16-year-old girl was arrested for making threats that led to classes being canceled at two Oakland County schools on Monday. Ferndale police said they received several phone calls around 9:30 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 13) about a threat posted on social media. As a precaution, Ferndale High School and Ferndale Middle School were closed on Monday.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What we know about an Oakland County doctor accused of abusing children

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Oakland County authorities held a news conference Wednesday regarding the growing sexual misconduct investigation surrounding a doctor who worked with youth hockey players. Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King outlined the ongoing case against urologist Zvi Levran. Levran is accused of sexually abusing patients during...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy