NASDAQ
3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November and Hold for Decades
Finding a quality business that pays a stable and growing dividend is a task in and of itself. But to find a company that is also a good value and has long-term growth prospects adds an additional layer of complexity. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), and Chevron...
NASDAQ
3.8 Billion More Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has treated its investors like dividend royalty over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant has increased its payout for 27 straight years, growing it at a 10% compound annual rate. That's an impressive performance, especially considering Enbridge operates in the volatile energy sector. Enbridge should have...
NASDAQ
Buying Dollar General Stock Could Be a Genius Move
With its stock up 5% year to date, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) has ducked the worst effects of the bear market that has sent the S&P 500. down 21% in 2022. The company's focus on low-priced staples give it an edge in this challenging macroeconomic environment. And recent legal challenges look unlikely to derail its trajectory. Let's dive in.
Gold Soon Could Skyrocket Higher: 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Wall Street Loves
With inflation still well above the Federal Reserve target of 2%, continued demand from central banks and worried investors could drive gold prices much higher. These six top stocks are rated Buy and come with dependable (and in some cases big) dividends.
kitco.com
Polish mining giant KGHM reports 'slightly lower' copper production and higher profit in 9M 2022
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. KGHM said it maintained stable copper production from its Polish assets (mined production 334.4 kt; metallurgical production 442.5...
Tractor Supply Stock Forecast Shows Deepening Moat
What is the Tractor Supply stock forecast? Learn more about TSCO to help you decide whether it should go in your portfolio.
NASDAQ
3 Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy This Month and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks have historically been powerful investments. Since 1973, dividend stocks outperformed the S&P 500 (9.6% average annual total return versus 8.2%), according to a study from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. Among that dividend group, dividend growers performed even better and delivered a 10.7% average annual total return.
NASDAQ
Home Depot (HD) Beats on Sales & Earnings in Q3, Retains View
The Home Depot, Inc. HD has posted better-than-expected earnings and sales in third-quarter fiscal 2022. The top and bottom lines also improved year over year. The company’s results have benefitted from strong growth in project-related categories across the business. HD gained from continued strong demand for home improvement projects, robust housing market trends and ongoing investments. HD reiterated the guidance for fiscal 2022.
hbsdealer.com
Lowe’s Q3 sales rise
Pro growth, DIY resilience and other trends from the home improvement giant. After two consecutive quarters of negative comp-store sales, Mooresville, N.C.-based Lowe’s reported a 2.2 percent gain in comps —positive 3.0 percent in U.S. comps—and raised its guidance for full-year profit. The world's second-largest home improvement...
NASDAQ
Weyerhaeuser Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 2.18% Yield (WY)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY), which saw buying by Director Albert Monaco.
agupdate.com
Canola prices staying within summer range
Canola prices attempted a breakout of the summer trading range in recent weeks but have lost potential momentum to move beyond a January contract price of $900 per metric ton (MT). Canola is at the upper end of the price range compared to other oilseeds and this is likely the main reason it has not moved higher. Recent weakness in crude oil has also hampered all vegetable oil prices.
NASDAQ
Havertys Declares Special Dividend After Stunning Rally
Havertys Furniture Companies (US:HVT) ended this week by telling investors that its board of directors had authorized a special dividend to be paid in December with the usual ordinary quarterly payment. In addition to Havertys ordinary 28 cent quarterly dividend, the company will pay $1 per common share and 95...
ValueWalk
Gold Rush: Newmont Corporation Is Starting To Sparkle
As the world’s largest gold miner, Newmont may be a name to watch heading into 2023. Gold price trends largely dictate the company’s financial results and stock price. With the U.S. dollar in a strong uptrend, central banks bought almost 400 tonnes of gold last quarter. Investing in...
NASDAQ
Activist Investor GAMCO Increases Stake in Defense Company Kaman (KAMN)
Fintel reports that GAMCO Investors has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,492,450 shares of Kaman Corporation (KAMN). This represents 8.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated October 29, 2020 they reported 2,126,704 shares and 7.69% of the company, an increase in shares of...
kitco.com
Gold prices holding solid gains as New York Fed Empire State Survey rises to 4.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The U.S. manufacturing sector appears to be finding some new momentum as the Federal Reserve of New York reported modest growth for November. Tuesday, the regional central bank said that its latest Empire State manufacturing survey's general business conditions index rose to 4.5, up from October's -9.5 reading. The data handily beat expectations as economists were looking for the index to remain in negative territory around 6.1.
kalkinemedia.com
Sezzle (ASX:SZL) posts AU$18M income in October, shares up
Sezzle reported an 18% increase in the total income over the previous year. The company recorded adjusted EBITDA loss of US$0.2 million during the month. The company looks forward to holiday season forecasts to achieve new highs in top line performance. Payment platform operator Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) on Wednesday (16...
kitco.com
TDS says Gold's selloff isn't over, sees prices falling to $1,575 in Q1 2023
(Kitco News) - The gold market has seen an impressive rally in the last two weeks, as prices hold near their highest levels in three months and look ready to test resistance at $1,800 an ounce. But one bank remains solid bearish on the precious metal through most of 2023.
US News and World Report
Lowe's Boosts 2022 Profit View as Price Hikes, Firm Demand Drive Upbeat Q3
(Reuters) -Lowe's Cos Inc raised its annual profit forecast on Wednesday, betting on record consumer savings and rising mortgage rates to fuel home improvement trends even as the housing market cools from a pandemic-led boom. Shares of the North Carolina-based home improvement chain rose nearly 5% after it also topped...
ice365.com
Aristocrat revenue up 17.7% in FY22, but no timeline for online gambling profitability
Revenue was AUS$5.57bn (£3.17bn/€3.62bn), an improvement on $4.73bn in full year 2021. The year had been an active one for Aristocrat. In the first quarter, it agreed terms on a £2.7bn acquisition of Playtech. However, in February of this year, Playtech’s shareholders did not back the acquisition, leading to the deal falling through.
kalkinemedia.com
Recent updates from gold players shining bright on the ASX
Capricorn Metals stated that the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at Mt Gibson increased by 32% to 2,755,000 ounces from 2,083,000 ounces. During the September quarter, Kingsgate was mainly focused on refurbishment and restart of the Chatree Gold Mine. Meeka Metals yielded significant gold discovery from the shallow aircore drilling at...
