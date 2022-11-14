Read full article on original website
Inaugural Christmas craft and vendor show in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, November 18, 2022 from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and Saturday November 19, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. there will be a beautiful and magical Christmas craft and vendor show at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center! The Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center will be transformed to […]
Princeton announces second annual “Make It Sparkle, Princeton!”
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton’s Community Improvement Commission’s Second Annual “Make It Sparkle, Princeton!” contest is once again offering cash prizes to businesses within city limits that decorate their storefronts for the holidays. Any business that has a brick & mortar location...
Holiday parade for Bluefield nursing home residents
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 2:00 P.M., Mercer Nursing & Rehabilitation Center will host a Thanksgiving Day-themed parade. The parade, located at 1275 Southview Drive in Bluefield, West Virginia will kick off the holiday season with participants from local schools, health organizations, and loved ones of residents. Special guests will […]
West Virginia’s Learn & Earn program provides over $3 million for partnerships with 81 businesses
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The state’s leading workforce development and educational partnership, Learn & Earn, has provided over $3 million over the past year to connect students with work opportunities through 81 businesses across the state. Learn & Earn connects employers with students eager to earn valuable, paid...
DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
City of Dunbar tells Kanawha County Commission it cannot afford to maintain front half of Shawnee Park
DUNBAR, W.Va. — The City of Dunbar is telling the Kanawha County Commission that it will end its agreement to maintain the front half of Shawnee Park at the end of the year. This week, Dunbar Mayor Scott Elliott wrote a letter to the Kanawha County Commission informing the body of the decision.
Santa Claus is coming to Crossroads Mall in style
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The weather has turned cold, snowflakes are starting to fly, and December is fast approaching. That can only mean one thing… it’s about time for Santa Claus to come to town!. Crossroads Mall has announced that Santa himself is en route and...
The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time
Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
West Virginia WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – One hundred-year-old WWII Veteran Wilburn Vest celebrated his 100th birthday yesterday. The Princeton Veteran turned 100 years on November 14, 2022 – just days after Veterans Day. For the past month, the Beckley VAMC has been encouraging people to send in birthday cards, and the public delivered that wish by a lot. […]
Landau Eugene Murphy’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ tour returns to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Logan County, West Virginia native and America’s Got Talent Season 6 winner Landau Eugene Murphy will be touring the Mountain State this December for his 12th annual “Home for the Holidays” Christmas tour. This year, Landau will bring his tour to 12 towns throughout West Virginia performing a variety of Christmas […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Hampshire, and Upshur will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Stone Cliff Campground and Trail closed through Friday
STONE CLIFF, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Officials with the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve have announced that the Stone Cliff Campground along with the Stone Cliff Trail will be closed to visitors this week until Friday, November 18th. The National Park Service has closed this area of the...
Singing At Funerals And Cleaning Up Coal Ash On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, for many Black communities, music is an essential component of end-of-life rituals. When a loved one dies, families often call on a singer to perform at a funeral to offer comfort and healing. Inside Appalachia Folkways Reporter Leeshia Lee spoke with her cousin, Michelle Dyess, about being a funeral singer in Charleston.
Crews battle West Virginia fire, find Bible 3 ft. from point of origin
LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
Wild turkey roaming West Virginia town, delighting residents but also concerning them
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) — Why did the turkey cross the road? To celebrate Thanksgiving in the town of Eleanor, West Virginia! A wild turkey named “Ellie” has been recently spotted in Eleanor, and several residents have posted photos and videos online. People who have come across Ellie are delighted but also concerned for her safety […]
West Virginia sinkhole estimated to cost anywhere from $4 Million to $6 Million
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — What was once thought to be a regular sinkhole, has now grown in both size and into a problem that needs urgently dealt with. In June 2021, a sinkhole opened on Route 20 in Hinton next to the Hinton Police Department. On July 11, 2022, officials with the WVDOH and City […]
One Tank Trip: Ellison’s Mountain Heritage Nursery
FLAT TOP, WV (WOAY) – You may be familiar with growing heirloom tomatoes, eggplant, and squash, but one local nursery specifically specializes in the preservation of heritage nuts. Ellison’s Mountain Heritage in Flat Top, West Virginia preserves, grows and sells an assortment of such nuts in order to keep...
Eligible West Virginia residents will get help with propane heating expenses
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eligible West Virginia residents will get some help with propane heating expenses this winter. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said that residents who used propane for heating and received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment this past winter will get an automatic $72 payment to help […]
Summers County Courthouse news Nov. 9 – 15
SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news for Nov. 9 - 15. Marriages None. Fiduciaries Mark Rosenberk, Administrator of the Erby J Everidge Jr. estate; James W Keatley, Administrator of the James A Keatley estate; Kelly R Lankford, Administrator of the Shawn D Adkins estate; Donna Palmore, Administrator of the Michael Palmore estate. Land Transfers James William Mann to Bethlehem Farms Inc., Partition Deed, 42.61 acres more or less, Talcott District; Larry D Fox to Hinton WV FD, LLC, Special Warranty Deed, 0.51 acres more or less, City of Hinton District; Bethlehem Farms Inc. to James William Mann, Deed of Partition and Exchange, 36.52 acres more or less, Talcott District; Robin...
USDA invests $249,930 in West Virginia Community Development Hub in support of rural communities
Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) West Virginia Director Ryan Thorn announces a $249,930 grant for West Virginia Community Development Hub. The funding will provide financial and technical assistance through the Rural Community Development Initiative Program. The funds will allow the hub to launch the fifth...
