Mount Hope, WV

WVNS

Inaugural Christmas craft and vendor show in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, November 18, 2022 from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and Saturday November 19, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. there will be a beautiful and magical Christmas craft and vendor show at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center! The Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center will be transformed to […]
BECKLEY, WV
lootpress.com

Princeton announces second annual “Make It Sparkle, Princeton!”

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton’s Community Improvement Commission’s Second Annual “Make It Sparkle, Princeton!” contest is once again offering cash prizes to businesses within city limits that decorate their storefronts for the holidays. Any business that has a brick & mortar location...
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Holiday parade for Bluefield nursing home residents

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 2:00 P.M., Mercer Nursing & Rehabilitation Center will host a Thanksgiving Day-themed parade. The parade, located at 1275 Southview Drive in Bluefield, West Virginia will kick off the holiday season with participants from local schools, health organizations, and loved ones of residents. Special guests will […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
LEWISBURG, WV
lootpress.com

Santa Claus is coming to Crossroads Mall in style

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The weather has turned cold, snowflakes are starting to fly, and December is fast approaching. That can only mean one thing… it’s about time for Santa Claus to come to town!. Crossroads Mall has announced that Santa himself is en route and...
MOUNT HOPE, WV
WBOY 12 News

The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time

Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

West Virginia WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – One hundred-year-old WWII Veteran Wilburn Vest celebrated his 100th birthday yesterday. The Princeton Veteran turned 100 years on November 14, 2022 – just days after Veterans Day. For the past month, the Beckley VAMC has been encouraging people to send in birthday cards, and the public delivered that wish by a lot. […]
PRINCETON, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Hampshire, and Upshur will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Stone Cliff Campground and Trail closed through Friday

STONE CLIFF, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Officials with the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve have announced that the Stone Cliff Campground along with the Stone Cliff Trail will be closed to visitors this week until Friday, November 18th. The National Park Service has closed this area of the...
THURMOND, WV
wvpublic.org

Singing At Funerals And Cleaning Up Coal Ash On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, for many Black communities, music is an essential component of end-of-life rituals. When a loved one dies, families often call on a singer to perform at a funeral to offer comfort and healing. Inside Appalachia Folkways Reporter Leeshia Lee spoke with her cousin, Michelle Dyess, about being a funeral singer in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

One Tank Trip: Ellison’s Mountain Heritage Nursery

FLAT TOP, WV (WOAY) – You may be familiar with growing heirloom tomatoes, eggplant, and squash, but one local nursery specifically specializes in the preservation of heritage nuts. Ellison’s Mountain Heritage in Flat Top, West Virginia preserves, grows and sells an assortment of such nuts in order to keep...
FLAT TOP, WV
Hinton News

Summers County Courthouse news Nov. 9 – 15

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news for Nov. 9 - 15. Marriages None. Fiduciaries Mark Rosenberk, Administrator of the Erby J Everidge Jr. estate; James W Keatley, Administrator of the James A Keatley estate; Kelly R Lankford, Administrator of the Shawn D Adkins estate; Donna Palmore, Administrator of the Michael Palmore estate. Land Transfers James William Mann to Bethlehem Farms Inc., Partition Deed, 42.61 acres more or less, Talcott District; Larry D Fox to Hinton WV FD, LLC, Special Warranty Deed, 0.51 acres more or less, City of Hinton District; Bethlehem Farms Inc. to James William Mann, Deed of Partition and Exchange, 36.52 acres more or less, Talcott District; Robin...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV

