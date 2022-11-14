ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Unprecedented surge in RSV cases cause Chicago area children's hospitals to run out of beds

By Karen Jordan, ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC7 Chicago
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
NBC Chicago

1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report

A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

With RSV Spiking In Infants And Young Kids Sooner This Year, Hospitals And Parents Feel The Strain

CHICAGO — Kristen Schenk’s newborn baby started struggling with congestion when he was about a week and a half old. Her husband initially chalked it up to being a cold. But soon Schenk noticed the infant was having trouble breathing and “working really hard to get the oxygen he needed,” she said. Knowing that was a symptom that required higher attention in newborns, she called the baby’s pediatrician.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Are Breakthrough Cases Being Reported With Bivalent COVID Booster? Top Doc Says Yes

Chicago's top doctor said there have been reported of breakthrough COVID infections in people who have received the new bivalent COVID booster and there's a reason for that. "We have seen some breakthrough cases just like we have every time... since the beginning of COVID," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday, adding that "it is definitely related to the newer strains."
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

In Focus: Albany Care’s residents report violence and medical mistreatment. But many may have nowhere else to go

Content warning: This article contains discussion of medical mistreatment, assault, suicidal ideation and racism. Peter Basquin moved out of one Chicago-area residential mental health care facility because of bedbugs, cockroaches and lice. He left another because it lacked the counseling structure he needed. Basquin said he wound up at Albany...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Man injured after hit by falling glass from Chicago highrise

CHICAGO (CBS) --  In Streeterville, part of a window on a high rise came crashing down onto Illinois Street.It happened at the corner of Illinois and St. Clair in the 200 block of West Illinois Tuesday morning around 8:50. The glass shattered onto the sidewalk. Police blocked off part of St. Clair while investigating what caused the window to fall.Police said a 37-year-old man told officers he was walking on the sidewalk when he was struck by a shattered window. He had minor cuts to his forehead and ear. The man was treated and released on the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in place for Lake County, Illinois through Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lake County, Illinois until Wednesday morning for the threat of lake effect snow adding up to over two inches. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for La Porte County, Indiana from 4:00 a.m. Wednesday to 10:00 a.m. Thursday for the threat of lake effect snow adding up to over five inches.Scattered areas of wet snow will remain in the forecast tonight through the day on Wednesday. Additional snowfall amounts will average between one to two inches, but some isolated higher amounts will...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Weed Dispensary Green Rose, Owned By Phil Stefani, Former Police Commander, Opens In River North

RIVER NORTH — One of the the state’s first social equity cannabis dispensaries opened last week in River North. Green Rose, located at 612 N. Wells St., officially opened Nov. 12 after passing state inspection early last week. Owners, which include restaurateur Phil Stefani and a former police commander, were some of the first to receive a social equity license to operate a dispensary in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

SUV plows into White Castle in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A serious crash sent a sport-utility vehicle through the wall of a White Castle in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday.Incredible video shows the car on its side in the dining area of the White Castle, located at 3901 W. Madison St.Snow was falling in the Chicago area for much of the day Tuesday. It was not clear late Tuesday if weather was a factor.Officials have not said whether anyone was hurt.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence

It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
CHICAGO, IL

