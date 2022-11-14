Unprecedented surge in RSV cases cause Chicago area children's hospitals to run out of beds

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Starbucks Red Cup Day is back! When to get your free red reusable cup at all Chicago locationsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
blockclubchicago.org
With RSV Spiking In Infants And Young Kids Sooner This Year, Hospitals And Parents Feel The Strain
CHICAGO — Kristen Schenk’s newborn baby started struggling with congestion when he was about a week and a half old. Her husband initially chalked it up to being a cold. But soon Schenk noticed the infant was having trouble breathing and “working really hard to get the oxygen he needed,” she said. Knowing that was a symptom that required higher attention in newborns, she called the baby’s pediatrician.
Chicago public health commissioner warns of dramatic surge in flu cases
Chicago’s top doctor is concerned about the flu. Dr. Allison Arwady said the flu picture has changed dramatically in the past week. The Southeastern U.S. is really getting hit, she said, and we’re not far behind.
theeastcountygazette.com
Chicago: Woman Gives Birth On Street, Newborn And Mom Transported To Hospital
After giving birth on the street, a woman and her baby were taken to a hospital, according to CFD. Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, CFD formally announced the information. Officials with CFD have not verified the precise location of where the woman and infant were picked up by an ambulance.
Are Breakthrough Cases Being Reported With Bivalent COVID Booster? Top Doc Says Yes
Chicago's top doctor said there have been reported of breakthrough COVID infections in people who have received the new bivalent COVID booster and there's a reason for that. "We have seen some breakthrough cases just like we have every time... since the beginning of COVID," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday, adding that "it is definitely related to the newer strains."
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Tripledemic Fears
Several Chicago-area counties now have new masking recommendations as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raises their COVID alert levels. The new guidelines come as experts express increased fears over a so-called "tripledemic" heading into the holiday season. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across...
Person shot at Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center
CHICAGO - A person was found shot at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center Tuesday night in suburban Westmont. Westmont police were called to the hotel located at 3500 block of Midwest Road for a person with a gunshot wound, officials said. The male, whose age was...
Daily Northwestern
In Focus: Albany Care’s residents report violence and medical mistreatment. But many may have nowhere else to go
Content warning: This article contains discussion of medical mistreatment, assault, suicidal ideation and racism. Peter Basquin moved out of one Chicago-area residential mental health care facility because of bedbugs, cockroaches and lice. He left another because it lacked the counseling structure he needed. Basquin said he wound up at Albany...
Video shows 8-year-old boy fall 24 feet off Navy Pier rock wall onto concrete; family files lawsuit
The child was critically injured in the incident and must use a walker now, his family said.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County jeweler, shot during July robbery, closing store after nearly a century in business
OAK LAWN, Ill. - An Oak Lawn jeweler is reportedly calling it quits, closing his store after nearly a century in business. The owner of Reichman Jewelers was shot in July during a violent armed robbery. He told the Oak Lawn Patch that the bullet is still in his chest.
Man injured after hit by falling glass from Chicago highrise
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Streeterville, part of a window on a high rise came crashing down onto Illinois Street.It happened at the corner of Illinois and St. Clair in the 200 block of West Illinois Tuesday morning around 8:50. The glass shattered onto the sidewalk. Police blocked off part of St. Clair while investigating what caused the window to fall.Police said a 37-year-old man told officers he was walking on the sidewalk when he was struck by a shattered window. He had minor cuts to his forehead and ear. The man was treated and released on the scene.
fox32chicago.com
2 Chicago men sold fentanyl-laced heroin at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center: complaints
CHICAGO - Two Chicago men are accused of selling fentanyl-laced heroin at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center on the Near West Side. Richard A. Husband, 73, has been charged with distribution of a controlled substance, specifically fentanyl-laced heroin. Wayne Townsend, 71, is charged with possession of a controlled substance...
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot lambasted on social media for allowing security detail to park in bike lane while she buys doughnuts
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot is taking a beating on social media — from cycling enthusiasts and their City Council champions — for allowing her bodyguard detail and security tail car to park both SUVs in a bike lane so she could run into a North Side doughnut shop.
Person found shot on property of Oak Brook Hilton: Police
Westmont police said the male victim was found with a gunshot wound just before 9 p.m. in the 3500 block of Midwest Road, property of the Oakbrook Hilton. He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital and was listed in stable condition after surgery.
Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in place for Lake County, Illinois through Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lake County, Illinois until Wednesday morning for the threat of lake effect snow adding up to over two inches. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for La Porte County, Indiana from 4:00 a.m. Wednesday to 10:00 a.m. Thursday for the threat of lake effect snow adding up to over five inches.Scattered areas of wet snow will remain in the forecast tonight through the day on Wednesday. Additional snowfall amounts will average between one to two inches, but some isolated higher amounts will...
blockclubchicago.org
Weed Dispensary Green Rose, Owned By Phil Stefani, Former Police Commander, Opens In River North
RIVER NORTH — One of the the state’s first social equity cannabis dispensaries opened last week in River North. Green Rose, located at 612 N. Wells St., officially opened Nov. 12 after passing state inspection early last week. Owners, which include restaurateur Phil Stefani and a former police commander, were some of the first to receive a social equity license to operate a dispensary in Illinois.
SUV plows into White Castle in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A serious crash sent a sport-utility vehicle through the wall of a White Castle in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday.Incredible video shows the car on its side in the dining area of the White Castle, located at 3901 W. Madison St.Snow was falling in the Chicago area for much of the day Tuesday. It was not clear late Tuesday if weather was a factor.Officials have not said whether anyone was hurt.
Doctors Urge Vaccinations as Respiratory Viruses Circulate Ahead of Holiday Season
Health officials across the Chicago area are urging people to get vaccinated ahead of the colder weather, especially with cases of RSV and the flu rising. "This 'tripledemic'… what we’re calling it right now involves three viruses," explained Dr. Geraldine Luna, medical director for the Chicago Department of Public Health.
ABC7 Chicago
Fire officials demonstrate dangers of deep frying a turkey before fully thawed
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thanksgiving is the leading day for home fires involving cooking equipment. In fact, the state fire marshal said four times the average number occur on Thanksgiving. In general, ranges and cooktops cause three out of every five home fires, officials said. The acting fire marshal joined the...
Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence
It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me Tender,” […]
Comments / 0