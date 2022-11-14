Read full article on original website
Related
Could Low Water Levels Lead to Hidden Louisiana Community in Atchafalaya Basin?
It's no secret that the water levels in the Atchafalaya Basin are really low and some have been out exploring areas that they've never been to before. We've shared a number of photos in recent weeks from the basin and there are areas that are dried up that have not been in years.
A young boy holds a fish in his hand, kisses her, and then throws it back into the water, saying, "Loving bye-bye."
"He gives new life to fish and says bye-bye." What you think about this boy and how he gives new life to fish is. I was randomly browsing Instagram yesterday when I came across this lovely video of a young boy fishing with his father.
Mako Shark Leaps From The Water & Lands Right On Fisherman’s Boat
WATCH OUT. We’ve seen a number of sharks interfering with fishing trips here lately, and needless to say, they are the last competitors you want while trying to reel in a trophy fish while deep sea fishing. From a shark stealing a fisherman’s mackerel, and another shark going bonkers while trying (but failing) to steal a group of young fishermen’s catch, sharks are going to give every last drop of effort they got in an effort to feed themselves. And […] The post Mako Shark Leaps From The Water & Lands Right On Fisherman’s Boat first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
saltwatersportsman.com
Fish Facts: A Redfish and its Black Spot(s)
Perhaps the single feature most associated with the red drum is its spot. That is, the one spot (on each side), on its tail. That spot is what’s called ocellated: a black circle, usually surrounded by a white ring, located at the beginning of the tail fin, on the upper side. That iconic mark accounts for the species’ scientific name: Sciaenops ocellatus.
Where Does Deadliest Catch's Fishing Quota Come From?
For fans sitting at home watching Discovery's "Deadliest Catch," plenty of them must wonder why these daredevil fisherman risk it all just to snag some delicious crustaceans. Well, the answer is obviously money! As long as those crawlers stuff their way into those giant pots, the crew's wallets follow suit. With that being said, it would seem that if the more the boat catches, the higher the salaries would go. However, that is not the case. There are rules set in place to protect both fishermen and crabs.
Gizmodo
Watch This Massive Shark Jump Aboard a Fishing Boat
They’re going to need a bigger boat. A group of people fishing in New Zealand were shocked when they picked up an accidental hitchhiker: A massive mako shark that leapt aboard their fishing boat. Over the weekend, Churchys Charter NZ took a group of five customers out fishing off...
WATCH: Hungry Wolf Snatches Fish From River With Lethal Pounce
Wolves are talented hunters, but you already knew that. However, did you know they also make formidable fishermen? A video of a hungry wolf snatching a fish from a river in a single pounce proves they are just as capable of hunting on the water as they are of pursuing prey across uneven plains and through dense forests.
Poor Man’s Steelhead
I HAD HOPED to go to British Columbia this fall, to throw a fly for steelhead in the Morice River where it winds out of the Telkwa Range near Smithers. I settled for a blue-ribbon trout river in Montana, one that was just far enough from home to give me the sense of taking a trip. In size of fish it was a long step down. But in other ways the streams had much in common. Both ran through country as yet untarnished by the hand of man. And both rivers, by the third week in October, had been handed back to the geese, the bears, and the otters, to which they rightly belonged.
Fishermen Score $109,000 Prize With Monster Kingfish in South Carolina Tourney
Like most fish, kingfish, or king mackerel, are minuscule at birth, closely resembling tadpoles with their large heads and tiny bodies. From then on, however, the King Mackerel grows at a shocking speed, and though most specimens reach full size at around 24-30 inches in length, some grow to far greater sizes. The colossus of the mackerel family, the largest known kingfish was an astounding 72 inches long and weighed nearly 100 pounds.
The Best Classic Steelhead Flies for Every Month of the Fall
For a steelhead fly fisherman, September is the month of the dry—when a fly skated across the surface is most likely to draw strikes. Later in the fall, when water temperatures dip into the 40s, the odds of getting a fish to look up begin to diminish. The key to success, besides checking your thermometer, is simple to say, harder to follow: Keep the faith. You can’t catch a steelhead on a dry fly if you give up on it after a few dozen casts. I find that the easiest way to resist the temptation of fishing wet flies in September is to leave your fly boxes in the car, taking to the river only a small selection of dries, along with one small wet fly (more on that bit of sacrilege later).
Striped Bass Fishery Managers Deliver Cautious Good News
The fishery managers responsible for steering the Atlantic coast’s rockfish population to safe levels announced some positive news—something we haven’t heard lately in relation to rockfish. On Tuesday the Striped Bass Board of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) accepted an updated stock assessment by its...
floridaing.com
Tarpon Belly Keys Florida: The Ultimate Fishing Spot
Tarpon Belly Keys Florida is a beautiful natural wonder. There are lots of great things to see and do in this beautiful part of the state!. The Keys are home to many different kinds of fish, including the Tarpon. The Tarpon is a large fish that can grow to be over eight feet long. The Tarpon is known for its silver scales and for its ability to jump out of the water.
Comments / 0