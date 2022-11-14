ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Previously Arrested 17 Times Has Been Arrested Again for Allegedly Trespassing Near Petroleum Pumping Station

Louisiana Man Previously Arrested 17 Times Arrested Again for Allegedly Trespassing Near Petroleum Pumping Station. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on November 15, 2022, that Sean Gautreaux, 40, of LaPlace, Louisiana, was arrested on Sunday, November 13, 2022, for allegedly trespassing near Marathon’s pumping station on West Airline Highway in Garyville, Louisiana.
GARYVILLE, LA
WDSU

Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Speed Suspected Factor in Lafourche Parish Double Fatality Crash

On November 13, 2022, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 (Leeville Toll Bridge). The crash claimed the lives of 33-year-old Santiago Cascillo of Texas and 51-year-old Chad St. Pierre of Grand Isle. The preliminary investigation revealed...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WDSU

New Orleans child struck, injured on Magazine Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a car struck a child on Magazine Street Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the 1400 block of Magazine Street around 8:16 a.m., according to police. Police said the child was struck and taken to an area hospital...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

They drugged and robbed him the night he was found dead - so why no murder charges?

METAIRIE, La. — Bob Arthur began to worry when his 40-year-old son Shawn broke off his wedding engagement just before Christmas 2016. Bob and his wife, Linda, lived in Belton, Mo., hundreds of miles from Shawn's apartment in Metairie. They grew even more concerned when Shawn, who had come to the New Orleans area to work as a water technician, didn’t show up for an appointment on Feb. 25, 2017. He was depressed by the breakup, Bob said, and was supposed to meet with an attorney that day so he could move back home to Missouri.
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on violent gun charges in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a SWAT roll in Metairie on Wednesday morning. According to JPSO Public Information Officer Jason Rivarde, the SWAT roll happened in the 4800 block of West Napoleon. A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals for violent gun charges was barricaded...
METAIRIE, LA
brproud.com

Woman injured in shooting outside of Ascension Parish gas station

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman was injured in a shooting outside of an Ascension Parish gas station Tuesday evening, authorities say. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, a woman was struck by gunfire at a gas station on Highway 73, near I-10 and deputies say she somehow made her way to a hospital where she received medical care for her injuries.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police make arrest in October shooting of off-duty officer

The New Orleans Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that injured an off-duty police officer in Mid-City in October. According to Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, Henry Vicknair, 33, was arrested and booked with one count of aggravated battery and one count of second-degree robbery. Ferguson said a Crimestoppers...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Plane Carrying Rescue Dogs from Louisiana Crashes

A twin engine plane carrying rescue dogs from Louisiana crashed in Wisconsin. Investigators are on the scene of the crash on a snowy golf course in southeast Wisconsin. 3 people onboard the plane suffered non life threatening injuries. Some of the 53 rescue dogs from New Orleans were also slightly...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Gretna police searching for missing teen with autism

GRETNA, La. — The Gretna Police Department is searching for a teenager with a severe case of autism who was reported missing Tuesday night. According to police, officers responded to the 800 block of Amelia Street when a woman reported her 18-year-old son, Jevsel Carranza, missing. Carranza reportedly has...
GRETNA, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Toll bridge wreck kills 2 in Lafourche

A wreck on the Leeville Toll Bridge last night took the life of a Grand Isle native and a Texas man. Just before 9 p.m. on November 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop C was called to a 2-vehicle fatal crash on La. Highway 1 at the bridge. Authorities on...
GRAND ISLE, LA

