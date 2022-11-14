Read full article on original website
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash On LA Highway 1 (Lafourche Parish, LA)
The Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash that killed two people. The crash occurred on LA Highway 1 just before 9 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Santiago Cascillo of Texas, and 51-year-old Chad St. Pierre of Grand Isle.
Louisiana Man Previously Arrested 17 Times Has Been Arrested Again for Allegedly Trespassing Near Petroleum Pumping Station
Louisiana Man Previously Arrested 17 Times Arrested Again for Allegedly Trespassing Near Petroleum Pumping Station. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on November 15, 2022, that Sean Gautreaux, 40, of LaPlace, Louisiana, was arrested on Sunday, November 13, 2022, for allegedly trespassing near Marathon’s pumping station on West Airline Highway in Garyville, Louisiana.
WDSU
Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
houmatimes.com
Speed Suspected Factor in Lafourche Parish Double Fatality Crash
On November 13, 2022, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 (Leeville Toll Bridge). The crash claimed the lives of 33-year-old Santiago Cascillo of Texas and 51-year-old Chad St. Pierre of Grand Isle. The preliminary investigation revealed...
WDSU
New Orleans child struck, injured on Magazine Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a car struck a child on Magazine Street Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the 1400 block of Magazine Street around 8:16 a.m., according to police. Police said the child was struck and taken to an area hospital...
They drugged and robbed him the night he was found dead - so why no murder charges?
METAIRIE, La. — Bob Arthur began to worry when his 40-year-old son Shawn broke off his wedding engagement just before Christmas 2016. Bob and his wife, Linda, lived in Belton, Mo., hundreds of miles from Shawn's apartment in Metairie. They grew even more concerned when Shawn, who had come to the New Orleans area to work as a water technician, didn’t show up for an appointment on Feb. 25, 2017. He was depressed by the breakup, Bob said, and was supposed to meet with an attorney that day so he could move back home to Missouri.
WDSU
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on violent gun charges in Metairie
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a SWAT roll in Metairie on Wednesday morning. According to JPSO Public Information Officer Jason Rivarde, the SWAT roll happened in the 4800 block of West Napoleon. A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals for violent gun charges was barricaded...
brproud.com
Woman injured in shooting outside of Ascension Parish gas station
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman was injured in a shooting outside of an Ascension Parish gas station Tuesday evening, authorities say. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, a woman was struck by gunfire at a gas station on Highway 73, near I-10 and deputies say she somehow made her way to a hospital where she received medical care for her injuries.
WDSU
Tulane police investigate after woman fondled near Tulane University Medical Center
NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane Police Department is investigating a fondling case reported to the agency on Wednesday morning. According to Tulane police, the woman was walking on the neutral ground at 127 Elks Place when she says a man groped her from behind. The woman said the suspect...
WDSU
New Orleans police make arrest in October shooting of off-duty officer
The New Orleans Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that injured an off-duty police officer in Mid-City in October. According to Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, Henry Vicknair, 33, was arrested and booked with one count of aggravated battery and one count of second-degree robbery. Ferguson said a Crimestoppers...
Suspect in medical facility thefts across Acadiana identified
A lady identified as Lakeisha Kennedy is wanted for thefts in at least four Acadiana parishes, police say; KATC Investigates finds a criminal history of similar charges
Plane Carrying Rescue Dogs from Louisiana Crashes
A twin engine plane carrying rescue dogs from Louisiana crashed in Wisconsin. Investigators are on the scene of the crash on a snowy golf course in southeast Wisconsin. 3 people onboard the plane suffered non life threatening injuries. Some of the 53 rescue dogs from New Orleans were also slightly...
wbrz.com
Deputies arrest two tied to perfume thefts in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were arrested Tuesday when a deputy spoiled their plan to steal more than $2,000 worth of perfume. Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said a deputy was patrolling the Juban Crossing shopping area when they recognized a vehicle tied to a crime in October. The deputy said...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man with gunshot wound found on train tracks
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday morning in Pontchartrain Park. According to police, the homicide investigation began in the 6300 block of Peoples Avenue. Around 12:05 a.m. officers responded to a report of a person struck by a train. When...
WDSU
Gretna police searching for missing teen with autism
GRETNA, La. — The Gretna Police Department is searching for a teenager with a severe case of autism who was reported missing Tuesday night. According to police, officers responded to the 800 block of Amelia Street when a woman reported her 18-year-old son, Jevsel Carranza, missing. Carranza reportedly has...
lafourchegazette.com
Toll bridge wreck kills 2 in Lafourche
A wreck on the Leeville Toll Bridge last night took the life of a Grand Isle native and a Texas man. Just before 9 p.m. on November 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop C was called to a 2-vehicle fatal crash on La. Highway 1 at the bridge. Authorities on...
NOPD officer shoots suspect outside Superdome
A cop fired at least one shot this morning near the Superdome in New Orleans. NOPD said, “An officer-involved shooting incident… occurred this morning in the 1500 block of Poydras Street.”
NOLA.com
Man arrested after 3-hour standoff at apartment complex on West Napoleon Avenue, JPSO says
A man was arrested Wednesday after a three-hour standoff at an apartment complex on West Napoleon Avenue in Metairie near the main branch of the Jefferson Parish Library, authorities said. The standoff shut down traffic in both directions in the 4800 block of West Napoleon Avenue for a couple of...
Louisiana Resident Cited After Being Caught Allegedly Harvesting an Alligator During Closed Season
Louisiana Resident Cited After Being Caught Allegedly Harvesting an Alligator During Closed Season. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on November 14, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Metairie resident for alleged alligator hunting offenses on November 7 in St. Charles Parish. Following an illegal...
Argument leads to shooting inside Bullard Ave. business, NOPD search for suspect
According to officers, on Sunday (Nov.13) just after 2:30 a.m., the reported suspect was involved in an argument inside a business in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue.
