Brooklyn, NY

Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

What happens to Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the House?

Nancy Pelosi is staring at an uncertain political future. Nearly a week after her party pulled off a strong showing in the midterm elections that shocked DC pundits and conservatives especially, the Democrats are now poised to expand their majority in the US Senate after securing its future with wins in Nevada and Arizona.But control of the US House of Representatives remains unclear, with a handful of races in California and other western states remaining uncalled as of the Sunday following the election. Eleven contests in total remain uncalled; Democrats need eight more victories to keep a majority. It’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox Business

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried funneled max donation to Nancy Pelosi's likely successor

FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried donated the maximum amount an individual can give to a candidate to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., likely successor. Bankman-Fried made a contribution worth $5,800 to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., in July 2021, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data. While the amount was relatively tiny compared to the roughly $38 million the crypto entrepreneur funneled to candidates and political action committees (PAC) ahead of the midterm elections, it represented the maximum contribution an individual is allowed to donate to a single candidate under federal campaign finance laws.
POLITICO

A second House Dem is running for campaigns chief after shockingly positive midterms

After House Democrats mounted a historically muscular showing in the midterms, Rep. Ami Bera is joining the race to lead their campaign arm for 2024. Bera (D-Calif.) is telling his colleagues his work to protect the party’s seats this cycle — he led the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s “frontline” program to protect its most vulnerable members — can make him an effective campaign chief for the next election. Though some races have yet to be called, many Democratic frontliners prevailed in tight races despite expectations of heavy losses.
Business Insider

Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal beat Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate race

Explore more race results below. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal defeated Republican Leora Levy and will continue to represent Connecticut in the US Senate. Levy was one of 22 Republican Senate candidates that President Donald Trump endorsed. Blumenthal was expected to win the election. Election 2022 Connecticut Results Explore more election...
CONNECTICUT STATE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results

(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
GEORGIA STATE
Mother Jones

It’s Official: The Democrats Held the Senate

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. What’s been likely for days is now official: Democrats will hold the US Senate. Media outlets on Saturday night projected that Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto had narrowly won her race, giving Democrats at least 50 Senate seats—enough to control the chamber.
GEORGIA STATE

