Washington Examiner
Pelosi's daughter in running for quiet race to replace House speaker: Report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has represented San Francisco in the House of Representatives since 1987, but with dim prospects for a Democratic majority, her tenure may be up after the midterm elections. While Pelosi has had no serious challengers for her congressional seat, a behind-the-scenes battle is playing out...
Democrats lose big? Pelosi doesn't want to talk about it
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) deflected when asked if Democrats losing the House majority would play into her decision on whether to run again.
Washington Examiner
Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires
House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
What happens to Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the House?
Nancy Pelosi is staring at an uncertain political future. Nearly a week after her party pulled off a strong showing in the midterm elections that shocked DC pundits and conservatives especially, the Democrats are now poised to expand their majority in the US Senate after securing its future with wins in Nevada and Arizona.But control of the US House of Representatives remains unclear, with a handful of races in California and other western states remaining uncalled as of the Sunday following the election. Eleven contests in total remain uncalled; Democrats need eight more victories to keep a majority. It’s...
Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan says he'd 'probably' be a 'royal pain in the ass' in the Senate, doesn't commit to supporting Sen. Chuck Schumer as caucus leader
Rep. Tim Ryan said he'd "probably" be a "royal pain in the ass" if elected to the Senate next month. Ryan made the comment during an interview with Politico, where he remarked on his tight Senate race. The lawmaker also told Politico that he was unsure if he'd back Chuck...
How a secret meeting put Hakeem Jeffries on track to replace Pelosi
Behind the scenes, House Democrats battle to anoint their next generation of leaders.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried funneled max donation to Nancy Pelosi's likely successor
FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried donated the maximum amount an individual can give to a candidate to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., likely successor. Bankman-Fried made a contribution worth $5,800 to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., in July 2021, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data. While the amount was relatively tiny compared to the roughly $38 million the crypto entrepreneur funneled to candidates and political action committees (PAC) ahead of the midterm elections, it represented the maximum contribution an individual is allowed to donate to a single candidate under federal campaign finance laws.
Bash asks Pelosi if McCarthy has what it takes to be House Speaker. See her response
CNN anchor Dana Bash asks House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) if she believes the attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, affected voter turnout and what she thinks as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as House Speaker if Republicans win the majority in Congress.
New Jersey Democrat congressman blames Paul Pelosi attack 'on Republican Big Lies'
New Jersey Democrat Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. said in a statement on Friday that Paul Pelosi's attack is the result of "Big Lies from many Republicans."
A second House Dem is running for campaigns chief after shockingly positive midterms
After House Democrats mounted a historically muscular showing in the midterms, Rep. Ami Bera is joining the race to lead their campaign arm for 2024. Bera (D-Calif.) is telling his colleagues his work to protect the party’s seats this cycle — he led the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s “frontline” program to protect its most vulnerable members — can make him an effective campaign chief for the next election. Though some races have yet to be called, many Democratic frontliners prevailed in tight races despite expectations of heavy losses.
Nancy Pelosi Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a representative from California since 1987.
NBC New York
Did Eric Adams Inadvertently Help NY Republicans Get Elected to House? Critics Say So
While Democrats were celebrating a stronger-than-expected midterm performance across much of the U.S. this week, New York was emerging as a notable exception where losses and lackluster results prompted a round of soul-searching and finger-pointing inside the party. Republicans flipped four congressional seats, including one held by Rep. Sean Patrick...
Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal beat Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate race
Explore more race results below. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal defeated Republican Leora Levy and will continue to represent Connecticut in the US Senate. Levy was one of 22 Republican Senate candidates that President Donald Trump endorsed. Blumenthal was expected to win the election. Election 2022 Connecticut Results Explore more election...
McCarthy faces tough math problem in House speaker's race if GOP wins majority
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy may face a difficult path to lead the House of Representatives if Republicans win a slim majority in Congress.
GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eager to claw back power in Congress, energized Republicans worked Tuesday to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington and threaten the future of President Joe Biden's once-lofty agenda. As polls began closing on the East Coast, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power was...
Schumer calls Democrats maintaining control of the Senate 'a victory and a vindication'
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the midterm elections "a victory and a vindication" for Democrats after the results of the Nevada U.S. Senate race handed control back to the party. Nov. 13, 2022.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
Republican Brandon Williams defeats Francis Conole in New York House race
Technology entrepreneur Brandon Williams (R) narrowly defeated Francis Conole (D) to represent New York's 22nd Congressional District in one of the country's tightest House races. Williams, a former Navy officer who volunteered to serve as an officer aboard a nuclear submarine in the first Gulf War, campaigned on being a...
Young Democrats ready their plans for a post-Pelosi shake-up
House Democrats have unified as they fight to retain their fragile majority in next month’s midterms. But if they lose, as many election prognosticators predict they will, that unity will likely be short-lived. A Democratic defeat at the polls is expected to prompt rank-and-file members to push aggressively to...
It’s Official: The Democrats Held the Senate
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. What’s been likely for days is now official: Democrats will hold the US Senate. Media outlets on Saturday night projected that Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto had narrowly won her race, giving Democrats at least 50 Senate seats—enough to control the chamber.
