What do you get when you combine the skills of a high-end hotelier and restaurateur, one of San Francisco’s top chefs, and a sommelier with experience working at Michelin-starred restaurants? Apparently, the answer is a boutique hotel with an international outpost of one of the Bay Area’s most popular Vietnamese restaurants. According to an announcement on November 15, chef Charles Phan will open a new location of Slanted Door in Beaune, France next summer. The restaurant debuts in tandem with an upcoming hotel from David Fink, CEO and founder of Mirabel Hotel & Restaurant Group, which owns the luxury hotel L’Auberge Carmel and the Michelin-starred hotel restaurant Aubergine. Saison Hospitality co-founder and wine director Mark Bright will head up the hotel and restaurant wine program.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO