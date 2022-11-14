Read full article on original website
Eater
Cassava’s Popular Japanese Brunch Returns Next Week in North Beach
Richmond District-born fine dining destination Cassava relocated to North Beach in October, and now the restaurant will offer a Japanese breakfast-only brunch service in the new location. Starting November 20, the Columbus Avenue restaurant will offer brunch on Sundays with possible Thursdays ahead. This is good news for the restaurant’s fans: People flock to the restaurant for its seasonal house pickles, kimchi, simmered hijiki seaweed, shio-koji marinated rotating local fish, and Sacramento koshihikari rice. (Natto is available for an additional $2.)
Eater
Top San Francisco Chef Charles Phan Is Opening Another Slanted Door — in France
What do you get when you combine the skills of a high-end hotelier and restaurateur, one of San Francisco’s top chefs, and a sommelier with experience working at Michelin-starred restaurants? Apparently, the answer is a boutique hotel with an international outpost of one of the Bay Area’s most popular Vietnamese restaurants. According to an announcement on November 15, chef Charles Phan will open a new location of Slanted Door in Beaune, France next summer. The restaurant debuts in tandem with an upcoming hotel from David Fink, CEO and founder of Mirabel Hotel & Restaurant Group, which owns the luxury hotel L’Auberge Carmel and the Michelin-starred hotel restaurant Aubergine. Saison Hospitality co-founder and wine director Mark Bright will head up the hotel and restaurant wine program.
KQED
A New Outdoor Restaurant Promises Comfort Food and Music — Behind a Hardware Store in Richmond
¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. It’s not every day that an outdoor dining spot pops up in the back cuts of Richmond. But near the Chevron refinery and train yards, tucked between the marina’s port and Highway 580, you’ll find a new gathering place for food, drinks and live music: the Backyard.
Cafe Buenos Aires Plans to Open Third Location
The Argentinian cafe has recently signed a lease for a new commercial kitchen and retail space in Berkeley.
San Francisco Becomes A Winter Wonderland & Here Are 6 Festivities For Your Holiday Bucket List
San Francisco, CA takes "the most wonderful time of the year" to the next level. During the holiday season, the Golden City transforms into a winter wonderland, boasting bright hues of greens and reds. Christmas is one of the best times to visit this metro area to enjoy all the...
KTVU FOX 2
'Watermelon Rock' resurfaces along shoreline after mysterious disappearance
OAKLAND, Calif. - If you live in Alameda or Oakland, chances are you have seen it: Watermelon Rock. It's the painted slab of cement that sits off the water on Doolittle Drive as you drive toward Bay Farm. The infamous slice of fruit has been in the same spot for...
Eater
This Fancy Tendernob Coffee Shop Just Opened a Second Location in the Richmond
One of San Francisco’s finest coffee shops, the Coffee Movement at 1030 Washington Street, is growing. The business, known for uncommon coffee drinks like espresso greyhounds, is opening a second location in the former Orson’s Belly space at 1737 Balboa Street on December 1. Bryan Overstreet, co-owner alongside Reef Bessette, says the space is currently open in the morning until the grand opening next month. “There are some underserved coffee communities near the ocean,” Overstreet says. “The middle Richmond is a coffee desert, and, selfishly, it’s close to Breadbelly so I can get tasty snacks.”
10 Breathtaking Holiday Light Displays To Explore In The Bay Area
Bay Area holiday light displays are on another level when it comes to their creativity, charm, and photo potential. You’d better start planning if you want to see them all before the season’s over! From Oakland Zoo’s hand-painted animal lanterns to the Union Square Menorah Lighting, this list has you covered for the brightest shows in and around San Francisco. The 10th annual Illuminate SF Festival of Light celebrates a total of 62 temporary and permanent glowing installations around SF. Some new permanent displays to see include !melk Design Studio’s The Wind-Baffles, which are sculptural glowing windbreakers in SF’s 5M neighborhood;...
After violent camera robberies, a number of photographers plan to stay away from San Francisco
Days after a terrifying attempted robbery at gunpoint where a photographer wrestles with masked men to keep his camera gear, other photographers are speaking out, declaring they no longer will hold photoshoots in San Francisco.
San Francisco Bay Area has the fastest growing economy in US, report says
While the Bay Area took the top spot, the report warned about the future.
onekindesign.com
Tour a San Francisco Bay house in all its midcentury modern glory
This midcentury modern house was beautifully refreshed by ODS Architecture, nestled into a hillside cul-de-sac in the Oakland Hills neighborhood of Oakland, California. Mixed in with a group of mid-century homes at the end of the street, this dwelling offered a unique design that attracted the homeowners to undertake a major overhaul.
The best San Francisco movies you probably haven’t seen, on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV and more
Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox every week. Over 300 feature films have been shot on location in San Francisco. The San Francisco Film Commission names 1923’s silent romance “The Fog” as the first. Since then, the city has been the backdrop to a marauding herd of chimps, a very loud car chase, an alien invasion of the city’s foliage, dozens of superheroes and a very horny Josh Hartnett.
Daily Californian
1st openly queer fire chief offers 'beacon of hope'
The first openly queer fire chief, Jeanine Nicholson, spoke at the Berkeley Forum on Thursday, where she discussed the history and future of diversity, equity and inclusion in the San Francisco Fire Department, or SFFD. Nicholson started her career in the fire department as a firefighter EMT in 1994, then...
Eater
Take an Audio Tour of Historic Food Hall Swan’s Market Guided by Oakland Youth
There are all kinds of buffs out there — board game nerds, beer savants — and now there’s a project in downtown Oakland for the local history geeks. Chapter 510, a youth literary arts nonprofit, just produced audio tours of historic Swan’s Market by high school kids. Dubbed “Oakland Belonging,” it's the nonprofit’s first self-guided walking tour. For example, in the 8-minute podcast “Food for the People,” student Phoebe Lefebvre describes Oakland’s rich culture, its issues with food insecurity, and how the Old Oakland Farmer’s Market right outside of Swan’s does its part to supply food to those in need.
Massive OfficeMax store permanently closes in San Francisco
The company closed 75 other stores nationwide in the past year.
Bay Area home builder Veev lays off 30% of employees
The San Mateo-based company uses technology to produce cost-efficient prefab walls for construction.
berkeleyside.org
Where to find fantastic Thanksgiving pies in Berkeley and Oakland
Though turkey is the centerpiece of many Thanksgiving meals, the dinner wouldn’t be complete without dessert. Traditionally, that means pie, be that pumpkin, sweet potato, pecan … do we need to go on?. For those of you inclined to bake, knock yourselves out! For those of you who’d...
Weather models hint at chance of rain in SF Bay Area next week
Weather models show a cold front from the Gulf of Alaska dropping down into Northern California.
$2 million lottery ticket sold in San Bruno
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A lottery ticket worth more than $2 million was sold at a San Bruno gas station before Tuesday’s drawing, according to Mega Millions’ website. The ticket had all five winning numbers, but not the Megaball number. It was good for $2,082,652. The winning numbers were 6, 19, 28, 46, 61 […]
The Instagram account making dating in the Bay Area a little easier
Overheard San Francisco has become a staple amongst young people living in the Bay Area. The account posts user-submitted snarky, funny comments and exchanges that people overhear others talking about.
