Inaugural Christmas craft and vendor show in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, November 18, 2022 from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and Saturday November 19, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. there will be a beautiful and magical Christmas craft and vendor show at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center! The Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center will be transformed to […]
Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine hosts ice skating
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Starting Friday, November 18, 2022, a holiday favorite is coming back once again. The ice-skating rink will return to the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum for two weeks. “The return of the ice rink is a highly anticipated event. While the rink is small, it offers a great deal […]
Holiday parade for Bluefield nursing home residents
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 2:00 P.M., Mercer Nursing & Rehabilitation Center will host a Thanksgiving Day-themed parade. The parade, located at 1275 Southview Drive in Bluefield, West Virginia will kick off the holiday season with participants from local schools, health organizations, and loved ones of residents. Special guests will […]
Dino Adventure caps off a weekend of fun
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Sunday, November 13, 2022, was the last day of Dinosaur Adventures, and families from around the area came out to have some fun. Animatronic dinosaurs moved around while the sounds of their growls filled the air of the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Kids dug for fossilized rocks, got their faces painted, […]
WVNT-TV
The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
Landau Eugene Murphy’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ tour returns to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Logan County, West Virginia native and America’s Got Talent Season 6 winner Landau Eugene Murphy will be touring the Mountain State this December for his 12th annual “Home for the Holidays” Christmas tour. This year, Landau will bring his tour to 12 towns throughout West Virginia performing a variety of Christmas […]
woay.com
Harmony for Hope preserving historic building to create a community art center within
MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – An organization that’s been a part of the Mount Hope community for 5 years now, more development is underway for Harmony for Hope. After officially receiving the donation of 704 Main Street, they are now looking to preserve and restore the portion of the historic Garret and McNabb block for the community. With the help of the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia, their aim is to transform the old building into the new Fayette County Community Art Center.
Charleston-native actor in ‘The Office’ reads book to West Virginia students
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Students at Montrose Elementary School were read “The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary” by an actor in the hit TV show “The Office.” According to the Kanawha County Schools’ Facebook page, Bobby Ray Shafer, who played Bob Vance in the show, stopped by to read the book. The […]
wvpublic.org
Singing At Funerals And Cleaning Up Coal Ash On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, for many Black communities, music is an essential component of end-of-life rituals. When a loved one dies, families often call on a singer to perform at a funeral to offer comfort and healing. Inside Appalachia Folkways Reporter Leeshia Lee spoke with her cousin, Michelle Dyess, about being a funeral singer in Charleston.
West Virginia WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – One hundred-year-old WWII Veteran Wilburn Vest celebrated his 100th birthday yesterday. The Princeton Veteran turned 100 years on November 14, 2022 – just days after Veterans Day. For the past month, the Beckley VAMC has been encouraging people to send in birthday cards, and the public delivered that wish by a lot. […]
WSAZ
Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When it rains a community just outside of St. Albans floods and residents said it has been happening for years. Community members like Debbie Dever are trying to find answers once again. “I wish I could find the right word to tell you what it...
lootpress.com
Cody Johnson announces special performance at WV State Fairgrounds
FAIRLEA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The State Fair of West Virginia announced this morning that country music superstar and CMA Award Winner Cody Johnson will be making a trip to the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in May of 2023. The concert will take place at the grandstand on Tuesday, May...
woay.com
One Tank Trip: Ellison’s Mountain Heritage Nursery
FLAT TOP, WV (WOAY) – You may be familiar with growing heirloom tomatoes, eggplant, and squash, but one local nursery specifically specializes in the preservation of heritage nuts. Ellison’s Mountain Heritage in Flat Top, West Virginia preserves, grows and sells an assortment of such nuts in order to keep...
Family searching for answers about confiscated deer
SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - When an animal comes into our lives, they often become like family. One Summers County family is currently missing their deer, Twitch. According to Twitch's human family, the deer was allegedly confiscated by the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Jodi Miller, who cared for the animal, says she just wants to know if the deer is alright. According to Miller, she and her husband rescued Twitch when they found her as a fawn near a tall cliff. She stated that there was no sign of the mother, and they feared the small deer would...
lootpress.com
Stone Cliff Campground and Trail closed through Friday
STONE CLIFF, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Officials with the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve have announced that the Stone Cliff Campground along with the Stone Cliff Trail will be closed to visitors this week until Friday, November 18th. The National Park Service has closed this area of the...
Crews battle West Virginia fire, find Bible 3 ft. from point of origin
LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County Commission holds fourth public meeting on Capital Sports Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission held its fourth public meeting for the Capital Sports Center project on Tuesday. Commissioner Ben Salango, Commission President Kent Carper and City of Charleston officials were on hand at Shawnee Sports Complex to hear from the public on their joint proposed indoor sports complex.
woay.com
Drop off sites open for Operation Christmas Child
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – As the holiday season closes in, several families are giving back to children in need with Operation Christmas Child. Generous individuals can donate shoebox gifts filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies during National Collection Week starting November 14 through 21. Over 4,000...
woay.com
Sobriety checkpoint in Beckley scheduled for November 17
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, November 17, from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am. The checkpoint will take place along US Rt. 19 approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with WV Rt. 41 on Johnstown Road in Beckley.
