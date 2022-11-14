MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – An organization that’s been a part of the Mount Hope community for 5 years now, more development is underway for Harmony for Hope. After officially receiving the donation of 704 Main Street, they are now looking to preserve and restore the portion of the historic Garret and McNabb block for the community. With the help of the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia, their aim is to transform the old building into the new Fayette County Community Art Center.

MOUNT HOPE, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO