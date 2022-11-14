Read full article on original website
woay.com
West Virginia’s Learn & Earn program provides over $3 million for partnerships with 81 businesses
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The state’s leading workforce development and educational partnership, Learn & Earn, has provided over $3 million over the past year to connect students with work opportunities through 81 businesses across the state. Learn & Earn connects employers with students eager to earn valuable, paid...
woay.com
Unicare Health Plan of West Virginia receives NCQA Innovation Award
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau of Medical Services (Medicaid) announces Unicare Health Plan of West Virginia earned the National Committee for Quality Assurance Innovation Award (NCQA). The committee recognized Unicare for its Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) reduction program. Unicare’s...
woay.com
WV Mine Operators receive national honors for safety, reclamation & technology innovation
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Four West Virginia mining companies earned national honors for outstanding achievement in mine safety, reclamation, and technology innovation. LP Mineral LLC earned the National Mining Association’s Sentinel of Safety Awards for outstanding safety performance at LP Mineral’s Humphrey No. 7 Mine in the Small Surface Coal Mine category.
Eligible West Virginia residents will get help with propane heating expenses
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eligible West Virginia residents will get some help with propane heating expenses this winter. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said that residents who used propane for heating and received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment this past winter will get an automatic $72 payment to help […]
WDTV
West Virginia DHHR announces major rate increase for ambulance services
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced a 10% increase in ambulance ground transportation rates. The increase will provide more than 200 ambulance providers in West Virginia with $11.8 million in additional reimbursements per fiscal year, officials said. “We have so much...
wchstv.com
Supplemental payment announced for eligible West Virginians who use propane for heating
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State officials announced a one-time supplemental payment Wednesday for West Virginians who use propane for heating and receive low income assistance as the region heads into the winter months. Residents who used propane for heating and received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment...
$5 Million dollars in broadband infrastructure coming to WV
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – $5,000,000 from the U.S. Department of Commerce National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) is coming to the West Virginia Department of Economic Development for broadband expansion across West Virginia. Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announcedThis funding was made possible […]
West Virginia matches Medicare ambulance rate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Ambulance companies in West Virginia will see a 10% increase in reimbursements from the state, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Medical Services announced Wednesday. The change for ground ambulance services will provide more than 200 ambulance providers in the state with $11.8 million in additional reimbursements […]
DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
Overdose alert issued for West Virginia counties
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An overdose alert has been issued for 23 counties in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The Department of Health and Human Resources says based on predictive models of surrounding counties the 23 counties are considered at high risk for an increase in overdose […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DOE awards millions to restart nuclear operations in southern Ohio as contamination concerns continue
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The United States Department of Energy has awarded $30 million to produce nuclear fuel at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon. The award comes with accolades from some and grave concerns from others. According to the DOE, the “$30 million cost share during the...
woay.com
Harmony for Hope preserving historic building to create a community art center within
MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – An organization that’s been a part of the Mount Hope community for 5 years now, more development is underway for Harmony for Hope. After officially receiving the donation of 704 Main Street, they are now looking to preserve and restore the portion of the historic Garret and McNabb block for the community. With the help of the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia, their aim is to transform the old building into the new Fayette County Community Art Center.
Metro News
Governor says West Virginia will do whatever it takes to ensure staffing at jails
Gov. Jim Justice said his administration will continue to support West Virginia’s overloaded jail system while also searching for better ways to recruit and retain corrections officers. Justice declared an emergency in the corrections system in August because of staffing shortages. The declaration meant getting help from the West...
stalbanswv.com
St. Albans Hazard Mitigation Plan
The Region 3 Hazard Mitigation Plan of 2022 is an update to the 2017 plan. The. Regional Intergovernmental Council updated the plan utilizing a planning committee with. representatives from local government and non-governmental organizations (NGO). The first. version of the regional plan is from 2012. Region 3 consists of four...
connect-bridgeport.com
After Announcing Closure Earlier this Month, Kroger in Business in Region States it will Not Shut its Doors
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) praised Kroger leadership and UFCW Local 400 leader’s announcement that the Gassaway Kroger location will remain open after the company had previously announced the store would close in January 2023. The Gassaway Kroger store employs 52 associates. Throughout West Virginia, Kroger employs approximately 2,900...
wvpublic.org
Legislators Hear About Increased ATV, UTV Infrastructure Needs During Interims
In a Sunday meeting, members of the state legislature’s Select Committee on Infrastructure heard about connecting more West Virginia towns with roads meant for outdoor vehicles like All Terrain Vehicles, or ATVs. “In southern West Virginia, those ATVs have become a second mode of transportation,” executive director of the...
wvpublic.org
Despite Criticism, DHHR Moving To Immediately Implement Reorganization Study Recommendations
Child Welfare, substance use disorders and workforce. Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said those are his agency’s priorities, and they are continuing challenges that aren't being met. He made that statement during a legislative interim meeting at Cacapon Springs on Sunday. During Gov. Jim Justice’s...
Buck firearms season to begin in West Virginia soon
West Virginia's most popular hunting season will start soon, and Gov. Jim Justice Wednesday reminded West Virginians that they'll need to purchase their license and deer stamps before the season starts to take an additional buck.
wvpublic.org
West Virginia State Police Receive $285,000 For Forensic Lab
West Virginia State Police are receiving more than $285,000 to improve and advance the agency's Forensic Lab through education and training. The funds from the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance. The grant is administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.
