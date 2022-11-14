ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Unicare Health Plan of West Virginia receives NCQA Innovation Award

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau of Medical Services (Medicaid) announces Unicare Health Plan of West Virginia earned the National Committee for Quality Assurance Innovation Award (NCQA). The committee recognized Unicare for its Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) reduction program. Unicare’s...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WV Mine Operators receive national honors for safety, reclamation & technology innovation

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Four West Virginia mining companies earned national honors for outstanding achievement in mine safety, reclamation, and technology innovation. LP Mineral LLC earned the National Mining Association’s Sentinel of Safety Awards for outstanding safety performance at LP Mineral’s Humphrey No. 7 Mine in the Small Surface Coal Mine category.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
West Virginia DHHR announces major rate increase for ambulance services

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced a 10% increase in ambulance ground transportation rates. The increase will provide more than 200 ambulance providers in West Virginia with $11.8 million in additional reimbursements per fiscal year, officials said. “We have so much...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
$5 Million dollars in broadband infrastructure coming to WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – $5,000,000 from the U.S. Department of Commerce National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) is coming to the West Virginia Department of Economic Development for broadband expansion across West Virginia. Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announcedThis funding was made possible […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
West Virginia matches Medicare ambulance rate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Ambulance companies in West Virginia will see a 10% increase in reimbursements from the state, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Medical Services announced Wednesday. The change for ground ambulance services will provide more than 200 ambulance providers in the state with $11.8 million in additional reimbursements […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
LEWISBURG, WV
Overdose alert issued for West Virginia counties

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An overdose alert has been issued for 23 counties in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The Department of Health and Human Resources says based on predictive models of surrounding counties the 23 counties are considered at high risk for an increase in overdose […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Harmony for Hope preserving historic building to create a community art center within

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – An organization that’s been a part of the Mount Hope community for 5 years now, more development is underway for Harmony for Hope. After officially receiving the donation of 704 Main Street, they are now looking to preserve and restore the portion of the historic Garret and McNabb block for the community. With the help of the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia, their aim is to transform the old building into the new Fayette County Community Art Center.
MOUNT HOPE, WV
St. Albans Hazard Mitigation Plan

The Region 3 Hazard Mitigation Plan of 2022 is an update to the 2017 plan. The. Regional Intergovernmental Council updated the plan utilizing a planning committee with. representatives from local government and non-governmental organizations (NGO). The first. version of the regional plan is from 2012. Region 3 consists of four...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
After Announcing Closure Earlier this Month, Kroger in Business in Region States it will Not Shut its Doors

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) praised Kroger leadership and UFCW Local 400 leader’s announcement that the Gassaway Kroger location will remain open after the company had previously announced the store would close in January 2023. The Gassaway Kroger store employs 52 associates. Throughout West Virginia, Kroger employs approximately 2,900...
GASSAWAY, WV
Legislators Hear About Increased ATV, UTV Infrastructure Needs During Interims

In a Sunday meeting, members of the state legislature’s Select Committee on Infrastructure heard about connecting more West Virginia towns with roads meant for outdoor vehicles like All Terrain Vehicles, or ATVs. “In southern West Virginia, those ATVs have become a second mode of transportation,” executive director of the...
MARYLAND STATE
West Virginia State Police Receive $285,000 For Forensic Lab

West Virginia State Police are receiving more than $285,000 to improve and advance the agency's Forensic Lab through education and training. The funds from the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance. The grant is administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

