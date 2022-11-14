After Queen Elizabeth married Prince Philip on November 20, 1947, she wanted a special companion to stand by her side: her corgi, Susan. The monarch's furry friend played a secret role in the royal wedding that nobody knew about, according to Caroline Perry, author of The Corgi and the Queen, which documents the queen’s relationship with her dog. While the royal couple rode in a carriage on the way to their honeymoon after the wedding, Susan was hiding underneath a rug with hot water to keep her warm, Perry explains. Although thousands of people gathered around the couple to send them off on their romantic getaway, no one had any idea that Susan was present.

