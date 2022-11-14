Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio city is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt with pandemic moneyJake WellsLucas County, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Related
Free clinic founder wins WTOL 11's Leaders in Action award for November
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's Riverside Hospital closed in 2002, just east of downtown Toledo. And when it went away, it affected healthcare access for residents in the Vistula neighborhood. Jump ahead more than a decade, and November's WTOL 11 Leader in Action, Paul Chandler, got to work. He saw...
13abc.com
TFRD: Smoke alarms saved Toledo family of six
The bill makes texting and driving a primary offense in Ohio, meaning officers can pull someone over just for being on their phone. Currently, officers need to see a driver commit another offense first. 11/16/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. 'Jeopardy!' star testifies against trans youth bill in Ohio House. Updated:...
13abc.com
City leaders will announce a new snow program for Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo will announce a new program for winter, on Thursday. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will be joined by Valerie Fatica, the City of Toledo’s Disability Manager to announce the City of Toledo’s Snow Angels Program. The announcement will take place at 10 a.m....
14-year-old missing from Maumee
MAUMEE, Ohio — 14-year-old Maumee teen Oliver Brush is missing, according to the Maumee Police Division. He was last seen on Tuesday at 10 p.m. Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the Maumee Police Division at 419-897-7040. MORE FROM WTOL 11:
West Toledo residents say 'It's Time to be Tough on Crime'
TOLEDO, Ohio — West Toledo residents are planning on coming together Wednesday night to host a 'It's Time to be Tough on Crime' event. The idea is to educate one another on the resources available and come up with solutions on how to end violence in Toledo neighborhoods. As...
wktn.com
Pursuit Monday Starts in Findlay ends in Wyandot County
Just before 2pm Monday, Findlay Police Officers were called to 224 Monroe Ave in Findlay for a male threatening another male with a knife. The suspect male left prior to Officer’s arrival, but was located in the 1500 blk of Bright Rd. A traffic stop was made and the male initially complied with the stop. During the stop the male fled in his car. Officers began pursuing the male throughout the City of Findlay. The male then got on I-75 southbound and then exited onto State Route 15 heading east. At one point in the pursuit the male pointed a handgun out of his window at pursuing Officers. The pursuit then continued southeast on State Route 15. Just north of Upper Sandusky, OH the subject exited of SR 15 onto US Route 30 heading west. He then crossed the median and went back east on US 30 and back north on SR 15. He went north and then exited to the east on Township Highway 103. He crossed State Route 199 and went east on Township Highway 29. The subject lost control of his vehicle near Township Highway 300 and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle came to a stop just east of TH 300. The male exited his vehicle with two knives, and was not complying with any orders given. He was struck was two less-lethal bean bag rounds, but was still non-compliant. A Taser was deployed and the male dropped the knives and was taken into custody.
13abc.com
Toledo firefighter honored for his life-saving work
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our community is full of people who go above and beyond to make our world a better place. Six of our city’s frontline heroes are being honored this week. They’ll light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park Friday night. Myles Copeland is a...
Toledo deals with significant boil advisory until Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Almost 18,000 people in Toledo are affected by a water boil advisory in effect until Friday at 5 p.m. If anyone living in the affected neighborhoods wants to use any tap water, they are advised to flush their line for three minutes with cold, then bring the water that follows to a boil.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Toledo, Ohio
Toledo is one of Ohio’s larger cities and straddles the Ohio-Michigan state border in northwest Ohio. Perched on the banks of Lake Erie, the city was founded in 1837 and flourished as a vital link between Lake Erie and the manufacturing plants of Ohio during the 20th century. Toledo...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Toledo, OH
The city of Toledo is on a beautiful waterfront location on the northwestern side of Ohio, offering plenty of free things to do. Toledo is the seat of Lucas County and is a major port city on the west side of Lake Erie, one of the five bodies of water in the Great Lakes.
13abc.com
South Toledo residents say they are fed up with all the violence in their neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been a violent month so far here in Toledo. We’re just a little over two weeks in and Toledo has already recorded more homicides than it did in the entire month of October. 13abc spoke to some residents of South Toledo, where some...
TFRD reminds people about space heater safety
TOLEDO, Ohio — This week is the coldest week of the year since February! The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department sat down with WTOL 11 to talk about safety tips for space heaters and smoke alarms. With the frigid temperatures, many people may start to use space heaters in...
Portions of Toledo area under boil water advisory, around 18,000 affected
TOLEDO, Ohio — A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for six portions of the Toledo area Wednesday afternoon. The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued the boil water advisory as a precaution due to the possibility of contamination due to a repair or disruption. There is...
How fast can temps drop in northwest Ohio? A look at historical weather data in Toledo and beyond
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a Climate Friday story that aired online on Oct. 21, 2022. If you're struggling to adjust to cooler weather after weeks of temperatures in the 60s and 70s, it's with good reason: through Sunday, Nov. 13, this was the fifth warmest November in Toledo history, and it was accompanied by a 24 degree drop in just one day.
13abc.com
Case Files: Teen in foster care vanishes from group home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the morning of October 13, 2021, when Toledo Police received a call about a missing person. According to a report, 15-year-old Michael Chappell was living in a group home on Mount Vernon in Toledo with six other boys. He was last seen going to bed, but when the worker in the home went to wake the children up the next morning, Michael was missing.
13abc.com
Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo has issued a Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods as a precaution to protect public health. While Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated, because of a disruption there is a possibility of contamination. The only way to be certain that water quality has been maintained is by testing the water, which is underway.
Anthony Wayne HS, Whitehouse PD remove resource officer who allegedly sent student inappropriate texts
TOLEDO, Ohio — Anthony Wayne Local Schools announced Tuesday they have terminated a contract with a Whitehouse police officer after she allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to a student. In a press release, district superintendent Jim Fritz said a high school student shared text messages exchanged with Officer Ashley...
Not your average nurses: ProMedica flights medics are experts in field, and in air
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica Air and Mobile helps people all across the midwest, whether it's a stroke, heart attack or other medical emergency. The medics who work out of these flying hospitals are some of the best trained in the world. "It's a lot of time, a lot of...
13abc.com
TPD finds female shot inside residence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Sunday morning, the Toledo Police Department responded to a person shot on the 400 block of Baden Street. Police found one female shot inside the residence, and she was taken to a hospital. There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no...
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 0