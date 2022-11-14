ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Teen Dies In SW Omaha Interstate Crash

Omaha Police say an unrestrained teen driver dies in a one vehicle crash late Tuesday night on the I-L-Q on ramp to eastbound I-80. Accident investigators say 16-year old Mauricio Solorio--Ramirez of Bellevue was declared deceased at the scene by Omaha Fire Department paramedics. The investigation revealed that a car...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Woman killed in north Omaha mass shooting identified

(Omaha, NE) -- The woman killed in a north Omaha mass shooting is identified. Omaha Police say 20 year old Karly Wood was shot and killed at an after-hours party near 33rd and Ames Avenue just after 4:00 Sunday morning. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says it's believed a party was going on at the house when the shooting occurred. "It is imperative OPD pieces together what took place so resolve can come for the victims and their families. At this point in the investigation, an after-hours party was occurring and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire. There is no indication it was a random shooting. Extra OPD resources are being utilized and police presence will increase for the time being."
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Omaha man found guilty of shooting, killing man in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Omaha man has been found guilty of murder for shooting and killing a Lincoln man in 2021. Deontae Rush, 27, was found guilty on murder charges Monday in Lancaster County District Court. He was facing charges of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police Chief Says Ames Ave. Shooting Not Random

The investigation continues after one person dies and seven others are injured in a weekend shooting in Omaha in a case that leads to statements from the Mayor and Police Chief. Officers were called to the area of 33rd and Ames Avenue early Sunday morning and found two victims suffering...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

High school bathroom reportedly set on fire in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fire that was set off in a high school bathroom. LPD said an officer was alerted by security staff at Northwest High School that a fire was seen in a bathroom on the second floor around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

One person dies after car pins them against garage door

OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after being pinned between a vehicle and garage door in Omaha, according to authorities. Omaha police responded to the incident near South 40th and Y streets around 4:50 p.m. The person was initially reported to be in extremely critical condition, but authorities...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man busted for distributing drugs near school, LPD says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 25-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after Lincoln Police say he was caught manufacturing and distributing drugs near a school. Kendrick Buford is now facing several charges following the search of his apartment near 46th Street and Bancroft Avenue just before 5 p.m. Police say...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Omaha Police investigating deadly assault reported on Halloween

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police said Monday that an assault victim who suffered a head wound on Halloween has died. Officers found Daniel Price, 62, suffering from a head wound at 4:06 p.m. Oct. 31 while responding to a call of someone found lying in an empty lot. According to the police report, officers said Price was found in the lot with heavy trauma and bleeding on his head and face.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police investigating another auto theft

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said it appears a group of people were searching a parking lot for unlocked cars, found one and drove off. Around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a parking lot southeast of 84th and Holdrege Street after receiving a report of five males checking car doors and possibly entering unlocked vehicles.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Arson Fire Reported At Lincoln Northwest High School Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 16)–An arson fire Tuesday morning inside Lincoln Northwest High School remains under investigation. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said that a school resource officer at Northwest was notified by a school security staff member about a fire in a second-story restroom. The officer found heavy smoke in the area of the restroom and the fire had already been put out by security staff. Paper towels at the dispenser had been set on fire, according to Sgt. Vollmer, and a fire investigator confirmed it.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNT News

2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust

HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
HOLTON, KS
1011now.com

Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When an Omaha man’s car caught fire, his keys were locked inside. That’s not the shocking part. In a bizarre and sad story that unfolded Sunday night on Saddle Creek Road and California Street in Midtown, a car was stopped on the road. There was a lot of smoke. Someone called 9-1-1.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Man Arrested After Stolen Gun, Marijuana Were Found Inside His Apartment

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 16)–A 25-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after he was contacted during a traffic stop late Tuesday afternoon in the area of 24th and “A” Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said that members of the LPD Gang Unit did surveillance on an apartment near 46th and Bancroft, once they got a search warrant. Kendrick Buford was seen leaving the apartment and getting into his vehicle, where he was later stopped. A search warrant served at the apartment found 12 ounces of marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia, a .40 caliber handgun, an AR style rifle. The handgun was reported stolen during a burglary in Lincoln back in August 2021.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, a Lancaster County jury found Deontae Rush guilty of first-degree murder. The Omaha man could spend the rest of his life in prison, for the shooting death of a Lincoln man. In February of 2021 Deontae Rush shot and killed 33-year-old James Shekie in Shekie’s...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Arson suspected in Lincoln Northwest High School bathroom fire, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: Lincoln Police ruled the Tuesday bathroom fire at Northwest High School as suspected arson. Inspector Hasenjaeger says a paper towel dispenser in a second-floor bathroom was set on fire. Police now estimate the total damage done to the dispenser, drywall and sprinklers around $5,200.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy