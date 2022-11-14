Read full article on original website
Apparent fatal shooting in Omaha on Wednesday afternoon
According to the Omaha Police Department, a caller reported hearing gunshots near 50th and Miami Streets at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday.
iheart.com
Teen Dies In SW Omaha Interstate Crash
Omaha Police say an unrestrained teen driver dies in a one vehicle crash late Tuesday night on the I-L-Q on ramp to eastbound I-80. Accident investigators say 16-year old Mauricio Solorio--Ramirez of Bellevue was declared deceased at the scene by Omaha Fire Department paramedics. The investigation revealed that a car...
klkntv.com
Crime Stoppers: Lincoln Police looking for people who trashed UNL’s Nebraska Hall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are searching for at least two people who caused chaos at Nebraska Hall. On Nov. 4, the men went into the building near 16th and X Streets and “trashed it,” police said. The men shattered the glass and ripped the coils...
Omaha Police investigate fatal early Tuesday crash
Omaha Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man died in a crash overnight Tuesday in the area of 37th and Dewey.
Omaha Police investigate after 16-year-old dies in crash late Tuesday
Omaha Police are investigating after a 16-year-old died in a crash late Tuesday. The unrestrained driver was declared dead at the scene by Omaha Fire Department medics.
iheart.com
Woman killed in north Omaha mass shooting identified
(Omaha, NE) -- The woman killed in a north Omaha mass shooting is identified. Omaha Police say 20 year old Karly Wood was shot and killed at an after-hours party near 33rd and Ames Avenue just after 4:00 Sunday morning. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says it's believed a party was going on at the house when the shooting occurred. "It is imperative OPD pieces together what took place so resolve can come for the victims and their families. At this point in the investigation, an after-hours party was occurring and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire. There is no indication it was a random shooting. Extra OPD resources are being utilized and police presence will increase for the time being."
1011now.com
Omaha man found guilty of shooting, killing man in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Omaha man has been found guilty of murder for shooting and killing a Lincoln man in 2021. Deontae Rush, 27, was found guilty on murder charges Monday in Lancaster County District Court. He was facing charges of first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon...
iheart.com
Omaha Police Chief Says Ames Ave. Shooting Not Random
The investigation continues after one person dies and seven others are injured in a weekend shooting in Omaha in a case that leads to statements from the Mayor and Police Chief. Officers were called to the area of 33rd and Ames Avenue early Sunday morning and found two victims suffering...
News Channel Nebraska
High school bathroom reportedly set on fire in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fire that was set off in a high school bathroom. LPD said an officer was alerted by security staff at Northwest High School that a fire was seen in a bathroom on the second floor around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
KETV.com
One person dies after car pins them against garage door
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after being pinned between a vehicle and garage door in Omaha, according to authorities. Omaha police responded to the incident near South 40th and Y streets around 4:50 p.m. The person was initially reported to be in extremely critical condition, but authorities...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man busted for distributing drugs near school, LPD says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 25-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after Lincoln Police say he was caught manufacturing and distributing drugs near a school. Kendrick Buford is now facing several charges following the search of his apartment near 46th Street and Bancroft Avenue just before 5 p.m. Police say...
1011now.com
Omaha Police investigating deadly assault reported on Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police said Monday that an assault victim who suffered a head wound on Halloween has died. Officers found Daniel Price, 62, suffering from a head wound at 4:06 p.m. Oct. 31 while responding to a call of someone found lying in an empty lot. According to the police report, officers said Price was found in the lot with heavy trauma and bleeding on his head and face.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police investigating another auto theft
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said it appears a group of people were searching a parking lot for unlocked cars, found one and drove off. Around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a parking lot southeast of 84th and Holdrege Street after receiving a report of five males checking car doors and possibly entering unlocked vehicles.
kfornow.com
Arson Fire Reported At Lincoln Northwest High School Under Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 16)–An arson fire Tuesday morning inside Lincoln Northwest High School remains under investigation. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said that a school resource officer at Northwest was notified by a school security staff member about a fire in a second-story restroom. The officer found heavy smoke in the area of the restroom and the fire had already been put out by security staff. Paper towels at the dispenser had been set on fire, according to Sgt. Vollmer, and a fire investigator confirmed it.
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
1011now.com
Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When an Omaha man’s car caught fire, his keys were locked inside. That’s not the shocking part. In a bizarre and sad story that unfolded Sunday night on Saddle Creek Road and California Street in Midtown, a car was stopped on the road. There was a lot of smoke. Someone called 9-1-1.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Arrested After Stolen Gun, Marijuana Were Found Inside His Apartment
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 16)–A 25-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after he was contacted during a traffic stop late Tuesday afternoon in the area of 24th and “A” Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said that members of the LPD Gang Unit did surveillance on an apartment near 46th and Bancroft, once they got a search warrant. Kendrick Buford was seen leaving the apartment and getting into his vehicle, where he was later stopped. A search warrant served at the apartment found 12 ounces of marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia, a .40 caliber handgun, an AR style rifle. The handgun was reported stolen during a burglary in Lincoln back in August 2021.
KETV.com
Driver in fatal crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha sentenced to prison for DUI motor vehicle homicide
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The driver in afatal accident on Interstate 80 earlier this year was sentenced to prison Wednesday in Douglas County court. Joaquin Dimayuga-Alvarado will serve a minimum of 12 years to a maximum of 16 years for felony DUI motor vehicle homicide in relation to a deadly crash in January.
1011now.com
Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, a Lancaster County jury found Deontae Rush guilty of first-degree murder. The Omaha man could spend the rest of his life in prison, for the shooting death of a Lincoln man. In February of 2021 Deontae Rush shot and killed 33-year-old James Shekie in Shekie’s...
klkntv.com
Arson suspected in Lincoln Northwest High School bathroom fire, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: Lincoln Police ruled the Tuesday bathroom fire at Northwest High School as suspected arson. Inspector Hasenjaeger says a paper towel dispenser in a second-floor bathroom was set on fire. Police now estimate the total damage done to the dispenser, drywall and sprinklers around $5,200.
