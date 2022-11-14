ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

10 things to know as Kansas State travels to West Virginia

The most rigorous road test of the season could await with a 1,000-mile trip east to Mountaineer Field on the West Virginia University campus along the banks of the Monongahela River. The fifth of five road trips for the 2022 season bears with it unseen potential calamities. And enriching rewards...
Daily Delivery: Kansas State goes to West Virginia, proving there are no safe harbors in the Big 12

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. This week's edition of On the Line arrives with No. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia, which despite now just being 4-6 on the season, beat Oklahoma last Saturday in Morgantown. West Virginia's ability to win at home only goes to prove that, unlike other conferences around college football, there are no easy road games to win. Last week, Fitz went 2-3, missing his K-State pick again.
Relatively speaking, red zone defense has made a difference

At this point of this season, it's fair to use relative terms to describe and define WVU's defense. It's still one of the least-regarded in the FBS -- only two Power 5 defenses are worse, according to FootballOutsiders.com -- but consider the current relative to where things were or relative to where they could be.
