YSL Member Receives Three Life Sentences After Being Named In RICO Case
The young member of Young Thug's YSL crew was convicted of multiple charges.
Kentucky Student Arrested After She’s Allegedly Caught On Video Repeatedly Using Racial Slur, Assaulting Black Students
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree disorderly conduct. A University of Kentucky college student has been arrested after she was allegedly captured on video repeatedly calling a student employee a racial slur and physically assaulting her.
Father of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death
Adam Montgomery has also been charged with falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and tampering with witnesses or informants.
ABC News
Former Playboy model takes plea deal in murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist
A former Playboy model, accused of murdering a 71-year-old psychiatrist who police said was helping pay her bills, has reached a plea deal, court records show. Kelsey Turner, 29, was arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the April 2019 death of Thomas Burchard of Salinas, California, whom authorities said was paying Turner's rent on a Las Vegas apartment.
Watch moment man hears his lifetime prison sentence is overturned
In 1988, Maurice Hastings was sentenced to life in prison for a crime he didn't commit. A DNA test on evidence led to the reversal of his sentence.
KRMG
Father arrested for allegedly abusing daughter, burying her in backyard overnight
Father arrested for allegedly abusing daughter, burying her in backyard overnight John Edward Kraft, 50, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and false imprisonment of a minor. (NCD)
Teen who escaped while serving probation for killing her rapist back in custody
Pieper Lewis, a teenage Iowa sex-trafficking victim convicted of killing her convicted rapist, is back in custody Wednesday after having escaped.
Hospice nurse charged for allegedly cutting off man’s foot without permission
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. — A hospice nurse in Wisconsin could face 40 years in prison after she allegedly amputated the foot of a dying man without his permission. According to the criminal complaint obtained by KSTP, a Pierce County medical examiner first noticed during an autopsy that a foot had been removed from a body he was supposed to examine. Before he died, the unnamed elder person had been in the care of Mary K. Brown, 38, a Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center nurse.
Former Idaho Gubernatorial Candidate Is Convicted Of Killing 12-Year-Old Who Disappeared After Christmas Concert In 1984
“There is still hope for you. It is not too late to confess your sins," Jonelle Matthews' father told Steve Pankey in court after the jury convicted the 71-year-old. A former Idaho gubernatorial candidate has been convicted in the kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews, who disappeared from her Greeley, Colorado home in 1984.
Former police officer charged in George Floyd's death pleads guilty
One of two former Minneapolis police officers set to stand trial on criminal charges filed in connection with George Floyd's murder changed his plea to guilty Monday morning. What's happening: J. Alexander Kueng agreed to plead guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Under a plea deal, Kueng would serve...
Nurse accused of amputating foot from a frostbitten dying man without his consent
A former Wisconsin nurse accused of amputating a dying man’s foot without his consent is facing felony charges, court records show.Mary K Brown, 38, was previously employed as a hospice nurse at the Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center, located about 58 miles east of Minneapolis, when she was charged with physical abuse of an elder person, intentionally causing great bodily harm, and mayhem, according to a criminal complaint, KTSP reported.The charges stemmed from an incident that began in March of this year, when an unidentified man was admitted to the hospice centre. Doctors believed he was close to...
Ex-Cop Pleads Guilty Over George Floyd’s Murder Just Before Trial Begins
A former Minneapolis police officer indicted over the murder of George Floyd agreed to a the terms of a plea deal that saw him admit to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, his lawyer said Monday. The announcement of J. Alexander Kueng’s guilty plea came just before 9 a.m., moments before jury selection in his state trial had been set to begin. Kueng’s deal calls for a 3-and-a-half-year prison sentence, which he will be allowed to serve concurrently with a federal sentence of three years he was handed in July, after a jury convicted him or failing to provide aid or intervene as Floyd died. Kueng, who is Black, knelt on Floyd’s torso as fellow former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck. For the state charges, Kueng was set to be tried alongside fellow former officer Tou Thao. Also on Monday morning, Thao waived his rights to a trial by jury and to testify, clearing the way for his fate to be determined by a judge in a trial by stipulated evidence. If convicted of aiding and abetting manslaughter, Thao would likely be sentenced to roughly four years in prison, according to the Associated Press.Read it at Associated Press
Wbaltv.com
Attorney: Teen squeegee worker charged in driver's fatal shooting to enter plea; Family 'devastated'
A teenage squeegee worker charged in a fatal shooting will plead guilty and his case will go to juvenile court, the teen's attorney told 11 News. Defense attorney Warren Brown told 11 News that prosecutors have agreed to send the case to juvenile court and that the teen will plead guilty to manslaughter.
Iowa Man Sentenced to Decades in Prison for Fatal Car Crash After High Speed Chase on Drugs — and Unrelated, Bloody Hatchet Attack
An Iowa man was sentenced to several decades in prison for a fatal car crash committed under the influence of drugs, as well as an unrelated hatchet attack that occurred late last year. Branden Authement, 33, recently pleaded guilty to charges of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, serious injury...
