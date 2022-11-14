Kevin Sinfield’s latest fundraising bid in aid of motor neurone disease was edging towards half-a-million pounds as he completed day four of his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge in Stokesley.The running total for Sinfield’s quest, in which he is aiming to run around 40 miles for seven consecutive days before reaching Old Trafford at half-time in Saturday’s Rugby League World Cup final, sat at £461,957.65 shortly after his arrival in Stokesley.Starting in Chester-le-Street, Sinfield’s route included a stop at the Riverside Stadium where he was welcomed on to the pitch and presented with a signed Middlesbrough shirt to boost his...

12 HOURS AGO