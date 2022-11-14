Read full article on original website
BBC
Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
Ballymoney: Toddler Noah McAleese dies in farm incident
A two-year-old boy who died after being hit by a tractor at Rosepark Farm near Ballymoney was Noah McAleese. The NI Ambulance Service said that it received a 999 call about the incident at 12:32 GMT on Friday afternoon. Paramedics were sent to the farm and the boy was taken...
Panel to investigate crab and lobster deaths on north-east coast of England
The UK government is to set up an independent expert panel to investigate the cause of the mass die-offs of crabs and lobsters on the north-east coast of England, it has announced. The panel will consider the impact of dredging around a freeport development in Teesside and the presence of...
BBC
Gwynedd farmer kicked dog and put others in rusty cages
A farmer who breached an eight-year ban from keeping dogs has been jailed. David William Lloyd Thomas, 56, of Cwm Bowydd Farm, Blaenau Ffestiniog, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a hound by kicking it and failing to look after 29 dogs and two ferrets properly. His defence argued that Thomas...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent house seized as nightmare neighbours kicked out
Residents of a house in Stoke-on-Trent have been kicked out by police after their extensive anti-social behaviour. The house in Furnival Street, Cobridge, has been boarded up with a sign that orders people not to enter. Neighbours spoke of their relief and how they had endured people fighting in the...
BBC
Puppies dumped in Snodland country park over cost concerns, say RSPCA
Two puppies have been rescued after being shut inside a domestic food waste bin and dumped at a country park. The cockapoos, who are about eight weeks old, were discovered at Leybourne Lakes Country Park, near Snodland. A third dog died, but the RSPCA is caring for the surviving puppies.
North Yorkshire to tackle rise in second homes with council tax premium
Seaside towns of Scarborough and Whitby will be among first in England to double tax under levelling up bill
BBC
UK's warmest ever Remembrance Sunday recorded
The UK's warmest Remembrance Sunday has been recorded in north Wales. Temperatures in Porthmadog, Gwynedd, soared to 21.2C (70.2F), also making it the warmest 13 November on record. It beat the previous record by more than two degrees set 33 years ago, also in Gwynedd. England and Scotland also saw...
BBC
Toucan Energy enters administration owing Thurrock Council £655m
A renewable energy company that owes £655m to a debt-ridden council has entered administration. Tory-run Thurrock Council, in Essex, helped Toucan Energy Holdings 1 (TEH1) finance 53 of the company's solar farms in the UK - as first reported by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism. Administrators were appointed for...
BBC
South-east beaches 'hit by unprecedented sewage dumps'
Nearly all designated coastal bathing areas in the south east have been put at risk by an "unprecedented" level of sewage discharges, an environmental campaign group has said. SOS Whitstable said five months' worth of releases occurred in the Southern Water area in the first week of November. It said...
BBC
Colchester landlord told to remove advertising sign after 63 years
A landlord has said he would be prepared to go to the High Court after a council warned he could be prosecuted if he does not remove an advertisement sign. David Rayner said a sign had been in Butt Road, Colchester for more than 60 years. The road, however, was...
Spaceport Cornwall awarded licence to host UK’s first space launch
The prospect of a “historic” space mission being launched from the far south-west of Britain before Christmas has taken a giant leap forward after an operating licence was granted to Spaceport Cornwall. There had been growing concern at the time it was taking for the issuing of licences...
‘An acutely difficult time’: companies respond to Arts Council funding decisions
Eclipse, a black-led touring company based in Leeds, is still digesting the news that its annual grant from Arts Council England will more than double to £563,474. “We’re relieved, and grateful for the support in the current climate,” said Lekan Lawal, Eclipse’s artistic director. “But we’re also very aware of the impact of the news [of the 2023-26 settlement] on a lot of friends and collaborators and the communities they serve. So it’s a bittersweet situation, and we’re still trying to work out what the ramifications are.”
Kevin Sinfield fundraiser nears £500k mark on day four of Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge
Kevin Sinfield’s latest fundraising bid in aid of motor neurone disease was edging towards half-a-million pounds as he completed day four of his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge in Stokesley.The running total for Sinfield’s quest, in which he is aiming to run around 40 miles for seven consecutive days before reaching Old Trafford at half-time in Saturday’s Rugby League World Cup final, sat at £461,957.65 shortly after his arrival in Stokesley.Starting in Chester-le-Street, Sinfield’s route included a stop at the Riverside Stadium where he was welcomed on to the pitch and presented with a signed Middlesbrough shirt to boost his...
BBC
Electricity North West spends £16m on storm resilience
A power company has spent £16m in a bid to make Cumbria's electricity supply more resilient after thousands were left cut off for days last year. Storm Arwen left 93,000 homes without power in the North West, many of them in Cumbria, when it hit on 26 November. Electricity...
BBC
Snow Factor at XSite Braehead closes as liquidator appointed
Scotland's only indoor ski slope has closed after the company that runs it appointed a liquidator. Snow Factor at XSite Braehead, in Renfrewshire, will be shut until further notice following a court order. The snowsport centre appointed administrators last year, according to Companies House records and began liquidation proceedings earlier...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Police planes to move to Leeds Bradford Airport
The National Police Air Service (NPAS) is to move its aeroplanes to Leeds following the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). Four of its planes have been based at DSA since 2019, but will be temporarily located at Leeds Bradford Airport. The final NPAS flight left Doncaster on Tuesday to...
Sophie opens new £100m JCB plant and receives charity cheque for NSPCC
The Countess of Wessex got to grips with an industrial vehicle when she opened a new £100 million JCB factory – and received a charity cheque from staff.Sophie sat in the cab during a tour of the high-tech manufacturing plant in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, where she learnt about the site’s computer controlled production line, rainwater harvesting and heat capture systems.In her role as patron of the NSPCC she later received a £300,000 cheque for the charity after an employee fundraising campaign.JCB Chairman Lord Anthony Bamford and his wife Carole welcomed the Countess to the plant and the royal unveiled a plaque...
BBC
Traffic cone was slammed on my head, Duncan Smith tells court
Sir Iain Duncan Smith feared for his wife and her friend when he had a traffic cone "slammed" on his head as they were followed by "threatening" protesters, he has told a court. The former Tory leader said his group was subjected to a "cacophony of sound" as he walked...
