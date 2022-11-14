ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Were Apparently Seen “Holding Hands” After His Split From Kim Kardashian And, No, I Can’t Believe I’m Writing This Either

By Ellen Durney
buzzfeednews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Narcity USA

Pete Davidson Is Dating Emily Ratajkowski Now & The Internet Memes Are Gold

Pete Davidson has moved on and stepped back into the dating scene after the end of his ten-month relationship with Kim Kardashian, and his new beau is Emily Ratajkowski. The former Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, and the model, 31, have recently been spotted together, and an insider source confirmed to Us Weekly that "Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple of months now."
Cinemablend

Pete Davidson Was Allegedly Asked To Take Some Time Away From Peacock Show After Outburst

Pete Davidson has been making headlines recently, mainly because the Saturday Night Live alum has been in development on a new comedy that’ll be available to stream via a Peacock subscription. However, production reportedly hit a snag last week when Davidson reportedly had a meltdown on set. It was alleged that the situation led to the comic throwing two candles through a window and a cup of coffee at the walls. A new report now suggests that Davidson has since been asked to take some time away.
wegotthiscovered.com

Pete Davidson’s famous new girlfriend has everyone asking the same question

Pete Davidson’s streak of dating ridiculously attractive women is continuing with his latest relationship so ridiculously out of his league everyone is asking the same thing — how?. Somehow, against all logic on this planet, Davidson is now reportedly dating Emily Ratajkowski. Yes, the catwalk model, Gone Girl...
POPSUGAR

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Make Their Red Carpet Debut After 3 Years of Dating

Liam Hemsworth is back on the red carpet — with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks in tow. The actor attended the premiere of his latest film, "Poker Face," in Sydney, Australia, on Nov. 15 and brought Brooks as his date, marking their first red carpet appearance after three years of dating. Though breakup rumors began swirling this past summer, the couple looked very much in love at the event, smiling for the cameras and posing alongside Hemsworth's parents, Craig and Leonie. Hemsworth wore a classic black suit for the evening, while Brooks chose a gold turtleneck dress and matching heels.
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Have Gone Out ‘A Few Times’: Their Romance ‘Is Still Very New’ (Exclusive)

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson have been spending time together in recent weeks and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they first met in the Spring of 2021, when he was shooting the slasher movie Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. The movie was executive produced by Emily’s estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 35, and according to our insider, the “My Body” author, 31, spent a lot of time hanging out on-set during the shoot, which is where she crossed paths with the 29-year-old SNL alum. “Pete and Emily first met when Sebastian and Pete were working on ‘Bodies’ together. It was not strange to see Emily visit Sebastian on set. Pete would make everyone in the film and behind the scenes laugh and it became very familial,” shared the source.
wmagazine.com

Pete Davidson Continues His Winning Streak By Allegedly Dating EmRata

If the peanut gallery had one guess as to who Emily Ratajkowski, a gorgeous newly divorced celebrity, is dating, they would probably guess Pete Davidson. And they’d be correct. Allegedly. EmRata has embarked on a right of passage many women in Hollywood going through a transformative moment have taken — a source told People that the model and comedian are “seeing each other.”
buzzfeednews.com

Dave Chappelle Apparently Tricked “Saturday Night Live” Staff By Performing A “Fake” Monologue In The Dress Rehearsal Before Revealing New Antisemitic Material Live On Air

Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live last weekend and was unable to escape controversy. If you’ve been online in the past few days, you might have read some of the backlash surrounding Chappelle’s SNL appearance, but if not, here’s why people are upset. First, it’s important to...
MISSOURI STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Drake Apparently Unfollowed Taylor Swift After Sharing A Screenshot Of The Billboard Charts With “Anti-Hero” Erased From The Top Spot And People Really Aren’t Happy About It

If you’re a fan of Drake or Taylor Swift — or both — you might be aware of the artists’ long-spanning friendship. The duo have consistently been vocal about their mutual respect for one another. Not only did Taylor name-check him on her 2019 track “I Forgot That You Existed,” but they also sparked speculation that they’d be collaborating on a song as recently as this year.
buzzfeednews.com

Andrew Garfield Just Reflected On His Decision To Release Himself From “The Societal Obligation Of Procreating” By 40

It’s fair to say that Andrew Garfield is one of the most private celebrities in the industry right now, with the actor rarely divulging anything too personal about his life. Despite this, between 2010 and 2015, he made up one-half of one of the most beloved Hollywood couples in history after he struck up a romance with his The Amazing Spider-Man costar Emma Stone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy