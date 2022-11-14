Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Were Apparently Seen “Holding Hands” After His Split From Kim Kardashian And, No, I Can’t Believe I’m Writing This Either

Read full article on original website
Related
Pete Davidson Is Dating Emily Ratajkowski Now & The Internet Memes Are Gold
Pete Davidson has moved on and stepped back into the dating scene after the end of his ten-month relationship with Kim Kardashian, and his new beau is Emily Ratajkowski. The former Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, and the model, 31, have recently been spotted together, and an insider source confirmed to Us Weekly that "Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple of months now."
Pete Davidson Was Allegedly Asked To Take Some Time Away From Peacock Show After Outburst
Pete Davidson has been making headlines recently, mainly because the Saturday Night Live alum has been in development on a new comedy that’ll be available to stream via a Peacock subscription. However, production reportedly hit a snag last week when Davidson reportedly had a meltdown on set. It was alleged that the situation led to the comic throwing two candles through a window and a cup of coffee at the walls. A new report now suggests that Davidson has since been asked to take some time away.
Emily Ratajkowski Is ‘Definitely Into’ Pete Davidson: They Want to ‘Fly Under the Radar’
New couple alert? Emily Ratajkowski is "definitely into" Pete Davidson amid ongoing romance rumors, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. "They were spotted having a romantic dinner together," the insider adds, referring to eagle-eyed fans...
Emily Ratajkowski Explained Why Pete Davidson Is Attractive Long Before Their Alleged Relationship
Emily Ratajkowski was talking about why Pete Davidson is attractive long before the dating rumors about them started swirling.
Pete Davidson is Reportedly Dating This Newly-Single Supermodel & It Definitely Tracks
Who had their bets on this new couple? After much speculation about who Hollywood man-about-town Pete Davidson would be dating next after his split from Kim Kardashian, the former Saturday Night Live star was allegedly spotted on a date with none other than newly-single model Emily Ratajkowski. The claims went...
wegotthiscovered.com
Pete Davidson’s famous new girlfriend has everyone asking the same question
Pete Davidson’s streak of dating ridiculously attractive women is continuing with his latest relationship so ridiculously out of his league everyone is asking the same thing — how?. Somehow, against all logic on this planet, Davidson is now reportedly dating Emily Ratajkowski. Yes, the catwalk model, Gone Girl...
Jay Pharoah Hilariously Confirms Pete Davidson's 'BDE': 'It's 9 Inches'
The rumors about Pete Davidson seem to be true — with him finally confirming what many have believed about him for years now. According to Jay Pharoah, the comedian revealed that he is in fact packing beneath his pants, which has allowed him so much success when it comes to his dating life.
Emily Ratajkowski ‘Likes’ Viral Dionne Warwick Tweet About Dating Pete Davidson
Emily Ratajkowski, 31, seemingly trolled fans on Twitter when she “liked” Dionne Warwick‘s tweet about dating Pete Davidson, 29, on Nov. 14. “I will be dating Pete Davidson next,” the 81-year-old musician wrote. Fans went absolutely wild when EmRata liked the tweet, as the model and the SNL alum have been rumored to be dating, according to US Weekly.
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Make Their Red Carpet Debut After 3 Years of Dating
Liam Hemsworth is back on the red carpet — with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks in tow. The actor attended the premiere of his latest film, "Poker Face," in Sydney, Australia, on Nov. 15 and brought Brooks as his date, marking their first red carpet appearance after three years of dating. Though breakup rumors began swirling this past summer, the couple looked very much in love at the event, smiling for the cameras and posing alongside Hemsworth's parents, Craig and Leonie. Hemsworth wore a classic black suit for the evening, while Brooks chose a gold turtleneck dress and matching heels.
Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Have Gone Out ‘A Few Times’: Their Romance ‘Is Still Very New’ (Exclusive)
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson have been spending time together in recent weeks and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they first met in the Spring of 2021, when he was shooting the slasher movie Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. The movie was executive produced by Emily’s estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 35, and according to our insider, the “My Body” author, 31, spent a lot of time hanging out on-set during the shoot, which is where she crossed paths with the 29-year-old SNL alum. “Pete and Emily first met when Sebastian and Pete were working on ‘Bodies’ together. It was not strange to see Emily visit Sebastian on set. Pete would make everyone in the film and behind the scenes laugh and it became very familial,” shared the source.
wmagazine.com
Pete Davidson Continues His Winning Streak By Allegedly Dating EmRata
If the peanut gallery had one guess as to who Emily Ratajkowski, a gorgeous newly divorced celebrity, is dating, they would probably guess Pete Davidson. And they’d be correct. Allegedly. EmRata has embarked on a right of passage many women in Hollywood going through a transformative moment have taken — a source told People that the model and comedian are “seeing each other.”
Pete Davidson nailed why you can be mentally ill and in a healthy relationship
Pete Davidson gets it — because he's lived it.
buzzfeednews.com
Dave Chappelle Apparently Tricked “Saturday Night Live” Staff By Performing A “Fake” Monologue In The Dress Rehearsal Before Revealing New Antisemitic Material Live On Air
Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live last weekend and was unable to escape controversy. If you’ve been online in the past few days, you might have read some of the backlash surrounding Chappelle’s SNL appearance, but if not, here’s why people are upset. First, it’s important to...
Kaley Cuoco And Pete Davidson Met For The First Time In An Escape Room
Meeting in an escape room is definitely an interesting choice.
buzzfeednews.com
Drake Apparently Unfollowed Taylor Swift After Sharing A Screenshot Of The Billboard Charts With “Anti-Hero” Erased From The Top Spot And People Really Aren’t Happy About It
If you’re a fan of Drake or Taylor Swift — or both — you might be aware of the artists’ long-spanning friendship. The duo have consistently been vocal about their mutual respect for one another. Not only did Taylor name-check him on her 2019 track “I Forgot That You Existed,” but they also sparked speculation that they’d be collaborating on a song as recently as this year.
buzzfeednews.com
Harry Styles Was Hit In The Eye After A Fan Threw Skittles At Him During His Concert And It’s Seriously Not OK
In September 2021, Harry Styles kicked off his epic 167-date world tour in Las Vegas, and Love on Tour is scheduled to run for eight legs and 22 months in support of his second and third studio albums. This tour has already made history thanks to Harry’s record-breaking 15-night run...
buzzfeednews.com
Andrew Garfield Just Reflected On His Decision To Release Himself From “The Societal Obligation Of Procreating” By 40
It’s fair to say that Andrew Garfield is one of the most private celebrities in the industry right now, with the actor rarely divulging anything too personal about his life. Despite this, between 2010 and 2015, he made up one-half of one of the most beloved Hollywood couples in history after he struck up a romance with his The Amazing Spider-Man costar Emma Stone.
buzzfeednews.com
Candace Cameron Bure's "Traditional Marriage" Comment Has Generated Backlash From Hollywood And Beyond
Fuller House actor Candace Cameron Bure is blaming the media for twisting her words after she was quoted in a Wall Street Journal story saying that only “traditional marriages” would be in the movies she produces. The comment sparked backlash from people like JoJo Siwa, with whom she has had a social media run-in before.
