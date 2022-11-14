Read full article on original website
Billy Ray Cyrus Announces Engagement to 'Soulmate' Firerose: 'It's a Happy, Pure Love'
Cyrus — whose new single "Time" and movie Christmas in Paradise are out now — opens ups exclusively to PEOPLE about proposing to Australian singer Firerose Billy Ray Cyrus is sharing his core beliefs. First, the country music star knows what makes for a good duet. (Nineteen weeks of "Old Town Road" with Lil Nas X at No. 1 helped solidify that.) He's certain of the value dogs bring to this world. (He's convinced his late German Shepherd Tex was a matchmaker — more on that in a second.) And here at...
TV Host Jonnie Irwin Reveals 'Devastating' Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Want to Make Memories'
“My boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart," Jonnie Irwin said, sharing that he’s now focusing on his remaining time with family Jonnie Irwin, a popular television host, revealed that he has terminal cancer. The 48-year-old, who hosts BBC's Escape to the Country, recently spoke to Hello! magazine and revealed that has lung cancer that has spread to his brain. "I don't know how long I have left," he told the outlet, adding that he hopes his story will inspire others to "make the...
Meghan Markle Shares the Advice She Received Before Her Royal Wedding from a 'Very Influential' Woman
In the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex welcomed Jameela Jamil, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Ilana Glazer to talk about why activism from women often draws criticism Meghan Markle is sharing the message she received from a "very, very influential and inspiring woman" ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry. On a new episode of her Archetypes podcast, released via Spotify on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex welcomed Jameela Jamil, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Ilana Glazer to talk about why activism from women often draws criticism. To close out...
Michelle Obama Playfully Recalls Daughters Hosting Her and Barack for Cocktails: 'Martinis Were a Little Weak'
Former first lady Michelle Obama has always been proud of her daughters, but in her forthcoming book, The Light We Carry, she talks about a new level of pride that comes with seeing Malia and Sasha flourish as roommates while they navigate adulthood. Still, there are a couple aspects of...
Ariana Grande's Brother Frankie Grande Mugged in New York City: 'Thankful to be Safe and Healing'
Frankie Grande was mugged in New York City on Nov. 9 and told fans he's "safe and healing" on Tuesday. The 39-year-old Titanique actor and brother of Ariana Grande was walking Eighth Avenue between West 43rd and West 44th streets around 6:30 p.m. when his head was hit from behind by two suspects, according a police report obtained by PEOPLE.
Tyler Perry Says Meghan Markle Quietly Shopped for Baby Formula for Family in Need During Shortage
Meghan Markle went out of her way for a family in need. While speaking on stage at the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on Tuesday night, Tyler Perry revealed that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, personally searched stores for baby formula during the national shortage earlier this year. According to...
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Transformative New Haircut on Social Media: 'Short Hair, Don't Care!'
Here’s what she’s using to maintain the new look "Short hair, don't care!" That's how Jennifer Garner is feeling about her fresh haircut, which she just debuted in an Instagram video after taking it for a spin on the red carpet last Thursday. The Last Thing He Told Me star, 50, looked totally transformed with a tousled lob, which her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, dubbed the "Jen G for the Gen Z haircut." Garner's new 'do sits at her collarbone and features long layers and face-framing Bardot bangs. Relatable...
The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey Reveals Why She and Erich Schwer Split: 'We Weren't in Sync'
"We weren't each other's best match," the reality star said during Monday's episode of Dancing With The Stars Gabby Windey is sharing what went wrong in her relationship with ex-fiancé, Erich Schwer. During Monday's episode of Dancing With The Stars, the former Bachelorette lead, 31, opened up about her split with Schwer, 29, and why things ultimately didn't work out between them. Ahead of her first dance of the night with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, Gabby shared her own experiences with love as she prepared to channel the romance...
Billy Ray Cyrus and Fiancée Firerose Share the Story Behind Her 'Gorgeous' Engagement Ring
Billy Ray Cyrus and his fiancé Firerose announced their engagement exclusively with PEOPLE on Wednesday Billy Ray Cyrus was a "Busy Man" when it came down to ring shopping. The two-time Grammy winner no longer has an "Achy Breaky Heart" and that's all thanks to his new engagement to fiancée, Australian singer Firerose. On Wednesday, the couple exclusively shared the news of their August engagement with PEOPLE, opening up about her stunning new bling and the intimate, "beautiful moment" behind it. "It was really just this moment where Billy looked at me and said...
Kaley Cuoco Says She's 'Halfway' Through Pregnancy as She Shares New Baby Bump Photos
Kaley Cuoco is getting closer to meeting her baby girl!. On Wednesday, the Flight Attendant star, 36, shared a series of new photos on her Instagram Story featuring her baby bump, noting that she's "halfway" through her pregnancy. Cuoco, who is expecting a daughter with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, posed for...
Sean Lennon Recalls Growing Up Next Door to 'Aunt' Roberta Flack: 'Coolest Neighbor in the World'
When Roberta Flack moved into the Dakota in the 1970s, she took up residence next to the New York City apartment building's most famous tenants: John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Soon, they shared more than just walls, and a decades-long friendship developed between the musicians, Sean Lennon recalls in Roberta, a new documentary chronicling Flack's legendary life that will premiere on Thursday.
Christina Milian Teases Daughter Violet, 12, as She Attempts to Figure Out a Rotary Phone
Inspired by a TikTok trend, Christina Milian put her 12-year-old daughter Violet to the test to see if the tween knew how to work a rotary phone Christina Milian is taking on a TikTok trend with her daughter. On Sunday, the "Dip It Low" singer shared a video of her out and about with 12-year-old Violet Madison as the two browse a shelf full of rotary phones, giving Milian a chance to try out a TikTok trend where Gen X and millennial parents challenge their Gen Z and Gen...
Hoda Kotb Reflects on Dealing with Change as Daughter Haley Leaves Diapers Behind: 'A New Chapter'
Hoda Kotb chose to look at the bright side during what could have been an emotional moment she shared with daughter Haley, 5 Hoda Kotb is starting a new chapter with her little girl. Kotb, along with her Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager, recently chatted with PEOPLE during their week of in-studio shows, where the two moms talked about change as Kotb revealed a new milestone with her older daughter, Haley, 5. "Haley's now going to be wearing undies and not pull-ups, so [yesterday] was the last day, and...
'The View' Host Ana Navarro Reveals Why She Never Had Kids Despite Trying IVF: 'It Was Too Late'
Her disclosure came during a frank discussion on The View about the expectations placed upon women to have a baby on a certain timeline Ana Navarro is opening up about the reason why she never had kids. The co-host of The View revealed on Wednesday's episode of the ABC daytime show that she previously attempted to have a baby through in vitro fertilization, but that the procedure was unsuccessful. "By the time I tried, it was too late," said Navarro, 50, who wed husband Al Cárdenas in...
Andy Cohen Cuddles Baby Lucy and Says 'Good Night' to Fire with Son Ben on Cozy Night In: Photo
Andy Cohen is dad to daughter Lucy Eve, 7 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3 Andy Cohen is ready to cozy up indoors with his favorite people. On Tuesday, the Radio Andy host shared some sweet moments from his night at home with his kids on his Instagram Story. The first photo shows Cohen cuddling up with daughter Lucy Eve, 7 months, who wears a long-sleeved black, white, and pink leopard print onesie. Lucy looks over at the camera as her dad kisses her cheek. The Watch What Happens Live, 53,...
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker for Making Life 'More Enjoyable' amid Stressful Met Gala Moment
Travis Barker helps put now-wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker at ease — no matter how stressful the circumstance. In PEOPLE' exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the couple makes their way to the 2022 Met Gala in New York City. But on the car ride over, the...
Jonathan Bennett Praises Hallmark's 'Unwavering Support' of LGBTQ+ Stories amid Candace Cameron Bure Backlash
Jonathan Bennett stars in the Hallmark Christmas movie The Holiday Sitter, one of the network's upcoming LGBTQ+ love stories Jonathan Bennett is proud of the work he's doing with the Hallmark Channel — and of what it means for his fellow members of the LGBTQ+ community. In a conversation with Breanne L. Heldman on PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the actor praised the network's move toward inclusivity in recent years. "What I love so much about Hallmark Channel is the care they take in the quality of telling the...
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Is Proud to Show Daughter Monaco 'What It Looks Like to Have a Working Mom'
Jeannie Mai Jenkins and husband Jeezy share daughter Monaco, 10 months Jeannie Mai Jenkins is back to work with her baby girl by her side. Speaking with PEOPLE at the Baby2Baby Gala Dinner Saturday, the former The Real co-host opened up about what it means to her to go back to work with 10-month-old daughter Monaco — whom she shares with husband Jeezy — watching close by. "I actually shot my first ever cooking show, called America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation, with Monaco by my side. So I...
Lily-Rose Depp Is 'Proud' The Idol Pushes the Envelope: 'I'm Not Interested in Making Anything Puritanical'
"I think this show is fearless," the actress said of her costarring role alongside producer and co-creator The Weeknd Lily-Rose Depp is opening about risqué scenes in her upcoming show The Idol. The 23-year-old actress was intentional in choosing to be part of the HBO series, in which she plays a rising pop star who falls into a relationship with a self-help guru and nightclub owner (Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye). "I'm not interested in making anything puritanical," she revealed in ELLE's December 2022/January 2023 issue. "I'm not interested in...
Kim Kardashian and North West Get Festive With Singalong to Ariana Grande's 'Santa Tell Me'
Kim Kardashian is getting into the holiday spirit with daughter North West!. In the latest post to their joint TikTok account, the SKIMS founder, 42, lip-syncs to Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" along with the 9-year-old. In the short clip, Kim also laughs as her daughter sings the second verse...
