Phys.org
Inbred to well-fed: Maize breeding efforts to improve food security and safety in Africa
Over 300 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) depend on maize for nearly 30% of their caloric intake, and the popularity of maize is expected to continue its upward trend (IITA). As the demand for maize increases, so does the need for sustainable and safe production, yet numerous biotic and abiotic stressors threaten this staple crop in SSA.
Phys.org
Study shows full decarbonization of US aviation sector is within grasp
Everyday, 45,000 planes fly across the United States, carrying some 1.7 million passengers. Aviation dominates a frequent traveler's individual contribution to climate change, and yet is one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonize. The United States is the largest contributor to aviation carbon dioxide emissions in the world, and...
Phys.org
Changing our diet would help absorb global food shocks, international study finds
A plant-based diet could improve the resilience of our food system. Moving to such a diet in the European Union (EU) and United Kingdom (U.K.) alone could replace almost all the production losses from Russia and Ukraine. That's what an international team of researchers conclude in Nature Food. Leiden researcher and co-author Paul Behrens: "We are feeding animals crops that we could eat ourselves."
Phys.org
Container ship accidents are a little-understood but emerging threat to marine ecosystems, new study shows
An estimated 80 percent of the world's cargo is transported via ship-borne containers—a method that has soared in use in the decades after World War II. The efficient, cost-effective method of packaging and moving goods across the world's oceans boomed with the globalization of trade, experiencing a near 20-fold increase in container tonnage in the past 40 years. An estimated 100 million tons were shipped by container in 1980. In 2020, that number reached a staggering 1.85 billion tons.
Phys.org
Effects of climate change such as flooding make existing disadvantages for Indigenous communities so much worse
Spring is here, and with it comes the threat of more floods. Australia is currently experiencing its third consecutive year of a La Niña weather cycle. This means we expect more rainfall than average over the spring and summer months. There is heightened risk of floods, tropical cyclones, prolonged heatwaves and grass fires in southern Australia. This has already led to flooding in parts of the country, and communities are now bracing for more bad weather.
Phys.org
Flight of birds can help provide predictions on turbulence, new study suggests
A new study led by Swansea University has shown how the flight of birds can offer a meteorological insight into fine scale environmental conditions. While all animals that fly need to respond to atmospheric turbulence, little is known about how this is accomplished, with traditional methods for measuring it in nature being logistically difficult and costly.
Phys.org
Increasing heat waves will threaten every child, says UNICEF report
A new report by UNICEF, supported by University of Southampton researchers, says 559 million children currently exposed to high heat waves could rise to 2.02 billion globally by the year 2050. The report, produced in collaboration with The Data for Children Collaborative, underscores the urgent need to address the impacts...
Upworthy
Taiwan is transforming unused metro stations into underground vertical farms and they're amazing
Now that the necessary technology is fast developing, vertical farming is emerging all over the world. Although there are still problems with this technology and agriculture marriage, its potential may be too great to pass up. Proponents of vertical farming say that the issue of sustainably feeding 7.9 billion people could be resolved if the idea takes off.
Phys.org
The UN's climate change conference COP27: Topics on the agenda
The UN's annual climate change conference is currently ongoing in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt. Over the course of two weeks, representatives of the world's nations will gather to discuss how to achieve the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement and contribute to the climate transition. At this year's COP, the...
Pallid swifts come to UK shores amid worrying changes in climate
Warm autumn has brought almost 100 to Britain, a development that is no cause for celebration
Phys.org
Why it's important to understand the unique plight of internally displaced people in Africa
The African Union adopted an agreement more than 13 years ago to prevent the arbitrary displacement of people and to uphold the dignity of such victims. Yet the problem has remained notoriously persistent in Africa. In 2018, out of a global estimate of over 45.6 million internally displaced people, close to 19 million were on the continent.
‘You’ll rarely find a climate denier in east Africa’
Having spent years in the US, journalist Caroline Kimeu is now seeing the agonising impacts of the climate crisis in Kenya
Phys.org
Countless reports show water is undrinkable in many Indigenous communities. Why has nothing changed?
Tap water in more than 500 remote Indigenous communities isn't regularly tested and often isn't safe to drink, according to a water industry report released last week. In some communities, drinking water contained unacceptable levels of uranium, arsenic, fluoride and nitrate. While these findings are dire, they aren't news to...
Phys.org
Urban planning is now on the front line of the climate crisis. This is what it means for our cities and towns
International climate talks in Egypt known as COP27 are into their second week. Thursday is Solutions Day at the summit. Recognizing that urban planning is now a front-line response to climate change, discussions will focus on sustainable cities and transport, green buildings and resilient infrastructure. The COP26 Glasgow Pact expects...
Phys.org
A new one-step, green and economical way to prepare layered double hydroxides
Layered double hydroxides (LDHs) have a unique structure and many benefits, which have led to them being widely used in fields such as catalysis, environmental management and medical applications. Typically, soluble metal salts, such as metal nitrates, are used as the starting materials for the synthesis of LDHs, but they are relatively expensive and can be inconvenient to store and transport due to their explosive nature.
Phys.org
Roman roads laid the foundation for modern-day prosperity, study claims
Even though it is over 2,000 years since the ancient Roman road networks were established, there are clear connections between the routes of the roads and modern-day prosperity. In a study in economics, the researchers investigate the importance of the Roman road network in maintaining or losing wealth through the centuries.
Phys.org
A win, win, win for dairy production in East Africa
Adopting high yield dairy cattle breeds and improving feed would allow Tanzania to increase milk production, while reducing planet warming greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and alleviating poverty, a new study reveals. Tanzania has the second largest dairy herd in East Africa with 28 million cows. However, its dairy sector is...
Phys.org
As the 8 billionth person is born, here's how Africa will shape the future of the planet's population
In mid-November 2022 the eight billionth person will be born, according to the United Nations. In its analysis of this milestone, the UN makes two key observations. The first is that the global population has been expanding at its slowest rate since 1950. The growth rate dropped below 1% in 2020, a trend that is likely to continue.
wonkhe.com
Humanities and Social Sciences graduates hold the answers to the world’s most pressing questions
With the UK facing a catalogue of profound challenges at home and abroad, it is fair to say that our new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has a lot on his plate. Questions abound. What should we do to plug the £50bn hole in the public finances and tackle inflation? How can we attend to the societal damage wrought by the pandemic? And how can we boost productivity in a way that delivers benefits for communities up and down the country without accelerating the climate crisis?
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
The Impossibilities of the Circular Economy: Separating Aspirations from Reality
Edited ByHarry Lehmann, Christoph Hinske, Victoire de Margerie, Aneta Slaveikova Nikolova (Routledge) The fifth Factor X publication from the Federal Environment Agency (Umweltbundesamt, UBA), The Impossibilities of the Circular Economy provides an overview of the limits to the circular economy, emphasising the relationship between integrated resource use and more systemic leadership-management approaches.
