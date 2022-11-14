ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Phys.org

Amid COVID, Australians loved snitching on their neighbors

Whether it's through a sense of duty or trying to stay safe, Australians have a history of reporting wrongdoers. We might like to pride ourselves on being a country of mateship and an almost larrikin approach to authority, but research by UNSW Law & Justice Associate Professor Catherine Bond shows Crime Stopper data skyrocketed amid the COVID-19 pandemic as we dobbed in our neighbors.
BGR.com

This hideous 6,000-pound monstrosity is the biggest fish ever caught

A group of researchers in Portugal discovered the largest fish ever found back in 2019. The giant sunfish, which weighed over 6,000 pounds, was dead, floating on the surface of the water when they found it. The researchers were in the area, working off the coast of the Azores when they spotted the carcass and hauled it to shore.
a-z-animals.com

See ‘Sampson’ – The Largest Horse Ever Recorded

Horses are majestic and versatile creatures, and some horse breeds are known for their incredible size! Many of the heaviest and tallest horses are used as draft and working horses. Others have gained recognition for their massive weight and height alone. For instance, the world’s largest recorded horse stood 85 inches high and weighed more than some car models do today! Discover just how big some horses can be!
WISCONSIN STATE
The Dogington Post

New Study Shows That Female Dogs Judge Their Owners When They Make Mistakes

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Do you ever feel like your dog is judgingly looking at you when you make a mistake? Well, what you feel is probably right!. According to a study from Kyoto...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Dog dragged along road by woman in mobility scooter is rescued by RSPCA

The RSPCA has rescued a dog which was captured in shocking footage being dragged along a road by a woman driving a mobility scooter. The distressing video clip circulated online showed the poor pooch being unable to stand as it was hauled along a street by its lead in Erdington, Birmingham.
The Independent

Man beats dog with mop in ‘horrendous’ attack

A man has been convicted of punching and kicking his dog because it had soiled the floor of his flat.Adam Wardle, 23, was captured on CCTV attacking Bobby, a three-year-old mastiff cross, with a mop behind a bin store.The video shows Wardle dragging Bobby off the floor on its lead while punching it.He then drags Bobby next to the bin and stops as a pedestrian walks past.But once the passer-by disappears, Wardle continues to kick and hit Bobby with a mop.The attack left Bobby’s face, elbows and hocks bruised and it also suffered a cut on its left eye.Postal...
pethelpful.com

Shelter Dog in Texas at Risk of Euthanasia Needs a Hero to Save Him

It is heartbreaking to think about all the dogs that are available for adoption with no one interested in taking them home. There's nothing more tragic than knowing there are sweet and loving dogs deprived of the care and attention they deserve. One dog is desperately looking for some love at a shelter in Texas and the video of this pup is so important to watch.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

British man grows ‘world’s most dangerous plant’ with a sting like ‘electrified acid’

A British man has grown the ‘world’s most dangerous plant’ with a sting so bad it can lead to months of pain — and even suicide.Daniel Emlyn-Jones, 49, decided to grow the gympie-gympie in his home where it sits in a cage marked with a ‘danger’ sign.Gympie-gympie - also known as the ‘Australian stinging tree’ - is a nettle-like shrub known as the world’s most venomous plant.It is said to be is capable of delivering a sting like ‘being burnt with hot acid and electrocuted at the same time’.Daniel, an online tutor from Oxford, said that he wants to...
The Guardian

Octopuses throw objects at one another, researchers observe

They hunt alone, are prone to a scrap, and even cannibalise one another. And octopuses appear to have another antisocial arm to their behaviour: they hurl jet-propelled clouds of silt, algae and even shells. Researchers studying Octopus tetricus, the common Sydney octopus, have filmed the cephalopods gathering debris in their...
The Independent

Blind woman ordered out of hotel as staff thought assistance dog was just a pet

A blind woman has claimed she was forced to leave a Premier Inn hotel because staff did not think she “looked blind” or that her golden retriever was an assistance dog. Angharad Paget-Jones, 29, who is blind, told the PA news agency that she was forced to leave the Premier Inn in Enfield on November 5 because she supposedly broke the group’s policy about not bringing pets onto the premises, with the exception of assistance dogs, despite having proof.

