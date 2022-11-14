Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Amid COVID, Australians loved snitching on their neighbors
Whether it's through a sense of duty or trying to stay safe, Australians have a history of reporting wrongdoers. We might like to pride ourselves on being a country of mateship and an almost larrikin approach to authority, but research by UNSW Law & Justice Associate Professor Catherine Bond shows Crime Stopper data skyrocketed amid the COVID-19 pandemic as we dobbed in our neighbors.
worldanimalnews.com
Heartbreaking News As 370 Dogs & Cats Die On Board Slaughterhouse Truck Headed For Brutal Meat Trade In China; Survivors Were Rescued
Chinese animal activists have released heartbreaking footage of dead and dying dogs and cats on a truck crammed with 1,408 animals being trafficked for the meat trade in China. Three hundred and seventy dogs and cats perished on board, or shortly after removal from, what activists are calling the “death...
This hideous 6,000-pound monstrosity is the biggest fish ever caught
A group of researchers in Portugal discovered the largest fish ever found back in 2019. The giant sunfish, which weighed over 6,000 pounds, was dead, floating on the surface of the water when they found it. The researchers were in the area, working off the coast of the Azores when they spotted the carcass and hauled it to shore.
Giant Moth with 'Baby Xenomorph' Skull Face Horrifies the Internet
"As the caterpillar grows it develops the skull pattern as a defence strategy to shock potential predators," conservation officer Mick Andren told Newsweek.
Crocodile Drags Man Away as Locals Say They 'Live in Constant Fear'
It is unclear if the attack was fatal, and authorities have yet to identify the victim.
a-z-animals.com
See ‘Sampson’ – The Largest Horse Ever Recorded
Horses are majestic and versatile creatures, and some horse breeds are known for their incredible size! Many of the heaviest and tallest horses are used as draft and working horses. Others have gained recognition for their massive weight and height alone. For instance, the world’s largest recorded horse stood 85 inches high and weighed more than some car models do today! Discover just how big some horses can be!
Elephants Trample Man to Death After Villagers Killed One-Year-Old Calf
"Undoubtedly, this was retaliatory action by the herd upon the very person who took the life of one of their young," Save The Asian Elephants told Newsweek.
British pigeons ‘turning into zombies’ from mysterious disease that twists their neck and makes them walk in zigzags
A MYSTERIOUS disease is infecting British birds and turning them into slow moving 'zombies' with deformed necks. The highly infectious virus has already spread rapidly in Jersey pigeons and is feared to be circulating throughout the UK bird population. Horrific symptoms of the disease include deformed necks, dangerously thin bodies,...
Video of Cat 'counting money' exactly like human melts 14.5 million hearts
Cats are friendly and playful pets that are known to recognize and mimic human behavior. A cat in Japan copies its owner’s movements while another feline mirrors human behavior. Similarly, a researcher found that cats can mimic their owner’s voice.
The Dogington Post
New Study Shows That Female Dogs Judge Their Owners When They Make Mistakes
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Do you ever feel like your dog is judgingly looking at you when you make a mistake? Well, what you feel is probably right!. According to a study from Kyoto...
About 150 tourists are reportedly being held hostage in Peru. Locals are demanding a response to oil spills that have polluted their river.
The people being held include citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Switzerland, according to local reports.
Elephant Filmed Giving Birth in Wild in Incredibly Rare Footage
"Although elephant births are common, seeing one occur in the wild is a special event," David Daballen of Save the Elephants told Newsweek.
Puppies Among 68 Dogs Airlifted From Breeding Mills in 'Lifesaving' Mission
"We can't wait to follow their adoption journeys," a rescuer told Newsweek. "We are proud to have made a difference in the lives of these dogs and puppies."
buckinghamshirelive.com
Dog dragged along road by woman in mobility scooter is rescued by RSPCA
The RSPCA has rescued a dog which was captured in shocking footage being dragged along a road by a woman driving a mobility scooter. The distressing video clip circulated online showed the poor pooch being unable to stand as it was hauled along a street by its lead in Erdington, Birmingham.
Man beats dog with mop in ‘horrendous’ attack
A man has been convicted of punching and kicking his dog because it had soiled the floor of his flat.Adam Wardle, 23, was captured on CCTV attacking Bobby, a three-year-old mastiff cross, with a mop behind a bin store.The video shows Wardle dragging Bobby off the floor on its lead while punching it.He then drags Bobby next to the bin and stops as a pedestrian walks past.But once the passer-by disappears, Wardle continues to kick and hit Bobby with a mop.The attack left Bobby’s face, elbows and hocks bruised and it also suffered a cut on its left eye.Postal...
pethelpful.com
Shelter Dog in Texas at Risk of Euthanasia Needs a Hero to Save Him
It is heartbreaking to think about all the dogs that are available for adoption with no one interested in taking them home. There's nothing more tragic than knowing there are sweet and loving dogs deprived of the care and attention they deserve. One dog is desperately looking for some love at a shelter in Texas and the video of this pup is so important to watch.
British man grows ‘world’s most dangerous plant’ with a sting like ‘electrified acid’
A British man has grown the ‘world’s most dangerous plant’ with a sting so bad it can lead to months of pain — and even suicide.Daniel Emlyn-Jones, 49, decided to grow the gympie-gympie in his home where it sits in a cage marked with a ‘danger’ sign.Gympie-gympie - also known as the ‘Australian stinging tree’ - is a nettle-like shrub known as the world’s most venomous plant.It is said to be is capable of delivering a sting like ‘being burnt with hot acid and electrocuted at the same time’.Daniel, an online tutor from Oxford, said that he wants to...
Octopuses throw objects at one another, researchers observe
They hunt alone, are prone to a scrap, and even cannibalise one another. And octopuses appear to have another antisocial arm to their behaviour: they hurl jet-propelled clouds of silt, algae and even shells. Researchers studying Octopus tetricus, the common Sydney octopus, have filmed the cephalopods gathering debris in their...
370 dogs and cats died in a Chinese 'death truck' heading to a meat market, animals rights group says
Animal rights groups in China found more than 1,400 dogs and cats on a "death truck." Around 370 of the dogs and cats had died by the time they were discovered, said activists. The animals were being transported to Yulin county, where the dog and cat meat trade is prevalent.
Blind woman ordered out of hotel as staff thought assistance dog was just a pet
A blind woman has claimed she was forced to leave a Premier Inn hotel because staff did not think she “looked blind” or that her golden retriever was an assistance dog. Angharad Paget-Jones, 29, who is blind, told the PA news agency that she was forced to leave the Premier Inn in Enfield on November 5 because she supposedly broke the group’s policy about not bringing pets onto the premises, with the exception of assistance dogs, despite having proof.
