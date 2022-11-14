Read full article on original website
Carbon dioxide emissions rising globally, but drop in China
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world’s burning of coal, oil and natural gas this year is putting 1% more heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the air than last year, bad news for the fight against climate change but with an odd twist, according to scientists who track emissions.
Methane emissions from 15 meat and dairy companies rival those of the EU
The combined methane emissions of 15 of the world’s largest meat and dairy companies are higher than those of several of the world’s largest countries, including Russia, Canada and Australia, according to a new study. The analysis from the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy and Changing Markets...
COP27 negotiatiors at odds over fossil fuel phaseout, warming mark
Negotiators from around 200 countries appeared to be struggling to reach consensus at the COP27 climate conference on Tuesday, with disagreement on the phaseout of fossil fuels and the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming mark. A draft outline of summit conclusions seen by dpa fails to mention the phaseout of fossil...
Al Gore helped launch a global emissions tracker that keeps big polluters honest
In the fight to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, one of the longstanding challenges has been figuring out who is exactly producing them and how much. Now, a new global tracker is helping to make clear exactly where major greenhouse gas emissions are originating. Created by the nonprofit Climate Trace, the interactive map uses a combination of satellites, sensors and machine learning to measure the top polluters worldwide.
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
Herschel Walker: U.S. should keep 'gas-guzzling cars' that produce 'good emissions'
Campaigning in Georgia on Sunday, Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker said that the United States was not ready to implement policies like the Green New Deal that were designed to address climate change. Instead, Walker suggested the country needed to "keep having those gas-guzzling cars" that produce "good emissions." "If...
Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals
Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
Study shows full decarbonization of US aviation sector is within grasp
Everyday, 45,000 planes fly across the United States, carrying some 1.7 million passengers. Aviation dominates a frequent traveler's individual contribution to climate change, and yet is one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonize. The United States is the largest contributor to aviation carbon dioxide emissions in the world, and...
Climate Change Has a Cost. The World Wants the US to Pay Its Share
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. As the two-week-long United Nations climate summit COP27 kicked off in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday, climate experts and small and developing countries celebrated an early victory. After 27 years of UN-led climate negotiations and 30 years of activist campaigns, the issue of compensation for victims of the climate crisis has made it onto the agenda for the first time.
‘The Sham Must End‘: COP27 Leaders Urge ‘Concrete’ Climate Action
Fashion was on the agenda at the United Nations climate talks at Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt this week. Across different sessions, the Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) addressed the importance of including the fashion sector’s outsized impact in the climate conversation. A net positive industry, the Copenhagen-based sustainability think tank argued, will require a “holistic” approach that also takes into consideration respectful and secure work environments, living wages and circular systems. This would require “accelerated” investment, “comprehensive” targets and “ambitious” alliances throughout the value chain. GFA has its roots in the annual conference, whose acronym, COP, stands for Conference of the Parties, a...
Earliest human fossils in the UK reveal how ancient Europeans were connected
Piecing together the story of human evolution is an undeniably complex task. However, new research has brought us closer to understanding how early humans in Britain may have been related to other European populations over 400,000 years ago. In the 1990s, part of a lower leg bone and two fossil...
Changing our diet would help absorb global food shocks, international study finds
A plant-based diet could improve the resilience of our food system. Moving to such a diet in the European Union (EU) and United Kingdom (U.K.) alone could replace almost all the production losses from Russia and Ukraine. That's what an international team of researchers conclude in Nature Food. Leiden researcher and co-author Paul Behrens: "We are feeding animals crops that we could eat ourselves."
Biden expected to announce stronger proposed methane regulations for oil and gas at climate conference
President Biden is expected to announce a proposal for stronger regulations on the oil and gas sector aimed at controlling emissions of a planet warming gas called methane. The stronger methane regulations are part of a slew of climate-related actions that Biden is expected to announce during his trip to the COP27 global climate summit in Egypt.
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
Brazil, South Africa, India and China have voiced their opposition to plans for climate-related tariffs such as those currently being discussed by the European Union
International Tensions At Forefront Of COP27 Climate Talks
Although there has been progress at COP27 on some issues, including agreements to curb methane leakage, pledges to reduce emissions have slowed since last year. — Although there has been progress at COP27 on some issues, including international agreements to curb methane leakage, pledges to reduce emissions have slowed since last year.
A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite
Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters)...
Al Gore’s New Tool Can Zoom in on the Biggest Polluters in Your Town
If you’ve ever wondered how much methane the landfill in your neighborhood emits, there’s now a way to potentially find out. A promising new tool can zoom in on spots around the world in various industries to measure just how much greenhouse gases those locations and facilities are emitting.
Africa Deserves Right to Use Natural Gas Reserves - AfDB Chief
SHARM EL-SHEIKH (Reuters) - The right of African countries to use their natural gas reserves should be reflected in any deal at the COP27 climate talks, the president of the African Development Bank told Reuters, even as some nations push to see use of the fuel curtailed. Agreeing a deal...
Strong European support for space to combat climate crisis
Europe should demonstrate responsibility, leadership and autonomy in space—and its highest priority should be to address climate change, according to a poll of European citizens. Almost nine out of ten people questioned said that collecting insights on climate change and understanding what is happening on Earth should be the...
Australia told to end new fossil fuel subsidies if it wants Pacific support to host climate summit
Vanuatu’s climate change minister says Pacific support for Australian bid should be conditional
