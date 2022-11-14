Fashion was on the agenda at the United Nations climate talks at Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt this week. Across different sessions, the Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) addressed the importance of including the fashion sector’s outsized impact in the climate conversation. A net positive industry, the Copenhagen-based sustainability think tank argued, will require a “holistic” approach that also takes into consideration respectful and secure work environments, living wages and circular systems. This would require “accelerated” investment, “comprehensive” targets and “ambitious” alliances throughout the value chain. GFA has its roots in the annual conference, whose acronym, COP, stands for Conference of the Parties, a...

1 DAY AGO