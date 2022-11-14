ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

COP27 negotiatiors at odds over fossil fuel phaseout, warming mark

Negotiators from around 200 countries appeared to be struggling to reach consensus at the COP27 climate conference on Tuesday, with disagreement on the phaseout of fossil fuels and the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming mark. A draft outline of summit conclusions seen by dpa fails to mention the phaseout of fossil...
vpm.org

Al Gore helped launch a global emissions tracker that keeps big polluters honest

In the fight to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, one of the longstanding challenges has been figuring out who is exactly producing them and how much. Now, a new global tracker is helping to make clear exactly where major greenhouse gas emissions are originating. Created by the nonprofit Climate Trace, the interactive map uses a combination of satellites, sensors and machine learning to measure the top polluters worldwide.
The Guardian

Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals

Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
Phys.org

Study shows full decarbonization of US aviation sector is within grasp

Everyday, 45,000 planes fly across the United States, carrying some 1.7 million passengers. Aviation dominates a frequent traveler's individual contribution to climate change, and yet is one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonize. The United States is the largest contributor to aviation carbon dioxide emissions in the world, and...
CNET

Climate Change Has a Cost. The World Wants the US to Pay Its Share

This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. As the two-week-long United Nations climate summit COP27 kicked off in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday, climate experts and small and developing countries celebrated an early victory. After 27 years of UN-led climate negotiations and 30 years of activist campaigns, the issue of compensation for victims of the climate crisis has made it onto the agenda for the first time.
Sourcing Journal

‘The Sham Must End‘: COP27 Leaders Urge ‘Concrete’ Climate Action

Fashion was on the agenda at the United Nations climate talks at Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt this week. Across different sessions, the Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) addressed the importance of including the fashion sector’s outsized impact in the climate conversation. A net positive industry, the Copenhagen-based sustainability think tank argued, will require a “holistic” approach that also takes into consideration respectful and secure work environments, living wages and circular systems. This would require “accelerated” investment, “comprehensive” targets and “ambitious” alliances throughout the value chain. GFA has its roots in the annual conference, whose acronym, COP, stands for Conference of the Parties, a...
Phys.org

Earliest human fossils in the UK reveal how ancient Europeans were connected

Piecing together the story of human evolution is an undeniably complex task. However, new research has brought us closer to understanding how early humans in Britain may have been related to other European populations over 400,000 years ago. In the 1990s, part of a lower leg bone and two fossil...
Phys.org

Changing our diet would help absorb global food shocks, international study finds

A plant-based diet could improve the resilience of our food system. Moving to such a diet in the European Union (EU) and United Kingdom (U.K.) alone could replace almost all the production losses from Russia and Ukraine. That's what an international team of researchers conclude in Nature Food. Leiden researcher and co-author Paul Behrens: "We are feeding animals crops that we could eat ourselves."
rigzone.com

International Tensions At Forefront Of COP27 Climate Talks

Although there has been progress at COP27 on some issues, including agreements to curb methane leakage, pledges to reduce emissions have slowed since last year. — Although there has been progress at COP27 on some issues, including international agreements to curb methane leakage, pledges to reduce emissions have slowed since last year.
WASHINGTON STATE
Interesting Engineering

A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite

Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters)...
US News and World Report

Africa Deserves Right to Use Natural Gas Reserves - AfDB Chief

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (Reuters) - The right of African countries to use their natural gas reserves should be reflected in any deal at the COP27 climate talks, the president of the African Development Bank told Reuters, even as some nations push to see use of the fuel curtailed. Agreeing a deal...
Phys.org

Strong European support for space to combat climate crisis

Europe should demonstrate responsibility, leadership and autonomy in space—and its highest priority should be to address climate change, according to a poll of European citizens. Almost nine out of ten people questioned said that collecting insights on climate change and understanding what is happening on Earth should be the...

