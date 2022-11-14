Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
‘Code red’ is here: Scientists say Earth’s vital signs show ‘humanity unequivocally facing ‘climate emergency’
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Earth’s vital signs have reached such a dire state that humanity is unequivocally facing a “climate emergency,” a team of scientists warn. The special report states that 16 of 35 planetary vital signs which track climate change are at record extremes, and that Earth has entered a “code red” level. New data shows more frequent and extreme heat waves, increasing loss of global tree cover due to fires, and a greater prevalence of the mosquito-borne dengue virus.
scitechdaily.com
“Code Red” – Scientists Warn That Climate Change Has Pushed Earth’s Vital Signs To Record Extremes
An international coalition led by Oregon State University (OSU) researchers released a new report that says the Earth’s vital signs have reached “code red” and that “humanity is unequivocally facing a climate emergency.” The report was published on October 26 in the journal BioScience. In...
natureworldnews.com
By 2030, Superheated Rocks 12 Miles Beneath the Earth’s Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy to the World
The world might have unlimited access to clean energy from rocks heated to 752 degrees just 12 miles underneath the surface of the Earth but getting to them is more than it sounds. Hot rocks 12 miles beneath the surface reach a temperature of 752F. In a report on a...
BBC
Climate change: Dimming Earth, mustard shortages and other odd side-effects
Birdsong, snowdrops, blossom and midge bites - these are not things you associate with November in the north of England. But these are just some of the milder side effects of a warming world. As well as fuelling deadly floods and drought, rising temperatures are cited as a cause of...
When landscapes come alive: 'New weird' stories speculate about the eerie natural world in a climate crisis
Extreme weather events have risen globally. In 2022, parts of the world, such as India, Pakistan and England witnessed heatwaves that killed many people. The effects of extreme weather like drought, famine and floods are harming the world’s most vulnerable people, including in the Global South in disproportionate ways. Climate change is increasing the frequency of extreme weather events. These are now described as unprecedented and expected to grow. Humans exploit the natural world and its resources, and the consequences are evident in climate change. While people have been able to control resource extraction in our global capitalist economy, extreme weather...
‘Wonder material’ scrubs CO2 from power plants before it reaches the atmosphere
Scientists have discovered a reusable material that can capture carbon dioxide from coal-fired power plants and prevent the greenhouse gas from entering the atmosphere.A team from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the US claim that the aluminium formate material, known as ALF, lacks the shortcomings of other proposed carbon filtration methods and is made of substances found abundantly.“What makes this work exciting is that ALF performs really well relative to other high-performing CO2 adsorbents, but it rivals designer compounds in its simplicity, overall stability and ease of preparation,” said Hayden Evans, a chemist at the...
Phys.org
Earliest human fossils in the UK reveal how ancient Europeans were connected
Piecing together the story of human evolution is an undeniably complex task. However, new research has brought us closer to understanding how early humans in Britain may have been related to other European populations over 400,000 years ago. In the 1990s, part of a lower leg bone and two fossil...
World's dash for natural gas endangers climate goals -report
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Countries scrambling this year to source more natural gas to replace supplies from Russia are risking years of emissions that could thwart climate goals, the research collaboration Climate Action Tracker said on Thursday.
Big agriculture warns farming must change or risk ‘destroying the planet’
Food companies and governments must come together immediately to change the world’s agricultural practices or risk “destroying the planet”, according to the sponsors of a report by some of the largest food and farming businesses released on Thursday. The report, from a taskforce within the Sustainable Markets...
Phys.org
In Canada's boreal forest, one man works to save caribou
Even though he lives in the middle of Canada's boreal forest, Jean-Luc Kanape can sometimes go weeks without seeing a single caribou. But for as long as he can remember, the animals have been part of his life. For centuries, "our ancestors survived thanks to the caribous—using its meat, pelts...
It’s Time We Burn the UN Climate Conference to the Ground
If it wasn’t literally your job to cover it, you’d be forgiven for missing this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27. The convergence of flashy news items—Elon Musk taking control of Twitter and promptly unleashing chaos throughout the company, the U.S. midterm elections, even the implosion of a major cryptocurrency exchange—leave little remaining oxygen for an annual climate conference.And, if we’re being honest, the two-week gathering of world leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, hasn’t had much going for it. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the respective leaders of China and Russia, were not in attendance, even as the environmental...
Phys.org
Study shows full decarbonization of US aviation sector is within grasp
Everyday, 45,000 planes fly across the United States, carrying some 1.7 million passengers. Aviation dominates a frequent traveler's individual contribution to climate change, and yet is one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonize. The United States is the largest contributor to aviation carbon dioxide emissions in the world, and...
Phys.org
Prehistoric predator? Artificial intelligence says no
Artificial intelligence has revealed that prehistoric footprints thought to be made by a vicious dinosaur predator were in fact from a timid herbivore. In an international collaboration, University of Queensland paleontologist Dr. Anthony Romilio used AI pattern recognition to re-analyze footprints from the Dinosaur Stampede National Monument, south-west of Winton in Central Queensland.
CNBC
Sinking Pacific island nation issues historic call for treaty to phase out fossil fuels
"The warming seas are starting to swallow our lands — inch by inch. But the world's addiction to oil, gas and coal can't sink our dreams under the waves," Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano said in a statement. Tuvalu follows in the footsteps of its Pacific neighbors of Vanuatu...
Phys.org
Strong European support for space to combat climate crisis
Europe should demonstrate responsibility, leadership and autonomy in space—and its highest priority should be to address climate change, according to a poll of European citizens. Almost nine out of ten people questioned said that collecting insights on climate change and understanding what is happening on Earth should be the...
What does a global population of 8 billion mean for the planet?
The world population reached an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, raising questions about what this milestone means for the planet and our efforts to tackle the climate crisis.The landmark comes as countries meet at the Cop27 summit in Egypt in a bid to make progress on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and efforts to better prepare for a warming planet. The United Nations has said that population growth and GDP per capita remain the “strongest drivers” of greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels in the past decade.And some point out that over the past 50 years, the...
Opinion: To help fight the climate crisis, we should plant more trees
Editor’s Note: Jad Daley is president and CEO of American Forests and a leader of the U.S. chapter of 1t.org. Marc Benioff is the chair and co-CEO of Salesforce. The opinions expressed in this commentary are their own. Read more opinion on CNN. When we joined with countries, companies...
Earth at 8 billion: Consumption not crowd is key to climate
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The world is getting hotter and more crowded and the two issues are connected, but not quite as much as people might think, experts say. On Tuesday somewhere a baby will be born that will be the globe’s 8 billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations and other experts. The Earth has warmed almost 0.9 degrees Celsius (1.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since the world hit the 4 billion mark in 1974.
Phys.org
Climate change will clearly disrupt El Niño and La Niña this decade, 40 years earlier than we thought
You've probably heard a lot about La Niña lately. This cool weather pattern is the main driver of heavy rain and flooding that has devastated much of Australia's southeast in recent months. You may also have heard of El Niño, which alternates with La Niña every few years. El...
Phys.org
Ending the climate crisis has one simple solution: Stop using fossil fuels
As COP27 unfolds in Egypt, we are hearing about a large array of climate change solutions, ranging from building with carbon-absorbing bamboo and using less plastic to growing more kelp in the oceans to retain its carbon stores and enhance biodiversity. All of these ideas are important and could lead...
