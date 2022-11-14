ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos award Dolly Parton a $100 million philanthropic grant

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ioJOn_0jAM23mp00

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos made Dolly Parton the latest Bezos Courage and Civility Award recipient. The power couple recognized the legendary singer for her philatrophic work and contributed the amount so Parton could continue leaving a positive impact in the world.

“Jeff [Bezos] and I are so proud to share that we have a new Bezos Courage and Civility Award winner — a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work,” Sanchez posted on Instagram.

“We can’t wait to see all the good that you’re going to do with this $100 million award, @DollyParton.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6JWj_0jAM23mp00 GettyImages
Dolly Parton attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Parton also took to social media to thank Bezos and Sanchez. “I try to put my money where my heart is. I will do my best to do good things with this money,” Parton tweeted. “Thank you @JeffBezos #LaurenSanchez”

RELATED:

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are committed to restoring Africa’s landscape through the Bezos Earth Fund

Jay-Z has dinner with Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, and Corey Gamble amid potential Commanders bid

Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife Mackenzie Scott donates $84.5 million to Girl Scouts

Last year, the Bezos Courage and Civility Award granted $100 million each to CNN contributor Van Jones and chef José Andrés . The Spanish chef, and founder of World Central Kitchen, was recognized for his humanitarian efforts and for using his nonprofit to deliver food relief to areas that need it most, whether they were affected by a natural disaster or facing other crises. Bezos’ award helped the organization reach broader and help more needy people.

Comments / 0

Related
Country Thang Daily

Dolly Parton Has Confirmed Her Retirement From Touring

Dolly Parton has hung up her guitar and country boots as she confirmed her retirement from touring. The country icon announced that she would no longer be going on a full-blown tour again, which is something she has done her whole life. Touring takes so much of her time and energy, and Parton notes that she will never be able to do it again.
People

Matthew McConaughey May Join Jeff Bezos In Bid to Buy the Washington Commanders

The Dallas Buyers Club actor grew up a Washington fan and is currently a co-owner of the Austin FC MLS club Add Matthew McConaughey to the list of potential new owners of the NFL's Washington Commanders. A source tells PEOPLE that the Oscar-winning actor is "exploring" an opportunity to join Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in a bid to purchase the team from current owners Dan and Tanya Snyder. "He has been a fan for decades and supported the team and is now exploring how he can lead a team or join a team...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Attacks Charities

And the reason for this sadness can be found in something that may come back into fashion with the coming recession. The covid-19 pandemic has contributed to the widening of socio-economic inequalities. The gap between the haves and have-nots has grown enormously during the pandemic. The richest 10% of the...
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
14K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy