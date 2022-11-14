Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos award Dolly Parton a $100 million philanthropic grant
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos made Dolly Parton the latest Bezos Courage and Civility Award recipient. The power couple recognized the legendary singer for her philatrophic work and contributed the amount so Parton could continue leaving a positive impact in the world.
“Jeff [Bezos] and I are so proud to share that we have a new Bezos Courage and Civility Award winner — a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work,” Sanchez posted on Instagram.
“We can’t wait to see all the good that you’re going to do with this $100 million award, @DollyParton.”
Parton also took to social media to thank Bezos and Sanchez. “I try to put my money where my heart is. I will do my best to do good things with this money,” Parton tweeted. “Thank you @JeffBezos #LaurenSanchez”
Last year, the Bezos Courage and Civility Award granted $100 million each to CNN contributor Van Jones and chef José Andrés . The Spanish chef, and founder of World Central Kitchen, was recognized for his humanitarian efforts and for using his nonprofit to deliver food relief to areas that need it most, whether they were affected by a natural disaster or facing other crises. Bezos’ award helped the organization reach broader and help more needy people.
