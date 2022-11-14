ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Russian Army Faces 3 Unique Challenges Fighting in Freezing Winter: U.K.

By Anna Skinner
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

Europe's fast-approaching winter will be an obstacle for both Ukraine and Russia in the ongoing war, and the frigid weather will bring more difficulties than just cold temperatures.

Russia has planned to use the cold weather to its advantage, with pundits on Russian state television advocating for freezing Ukrainians by attacking the electrical grid . If there is no heat for Ukrainians to use, Russian pundits expect that factor to assist in diminishing Ukrainian morale. However, colder temperatures and shorter days also will affect Russian forces, and both Ukrainian and Russian troops will battle the same obstacles —limited daylight, less time to aid wounded soldiers and weapon malfunctions from cold weather.

The United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence tweeted information about the upcoming winter Monday morning, detailing the potential challenges both sides could face.

Limited Daylight

"Winter will bring a change in conflict conditions for both Russian and Ukrainian forces. Changes to daylight hours, temperature and weather will present unique challenges for fighting soldiers. Any decisions that the Russian General Staff make will be in part informed by the onset of winter," the Ministry of Defence's statement said.

As winter takes hold in Europe, the average daylight will shrink to less than nine hours a day compared to 15 or 16 hours of daylight during the continent's summer season. The Ministry of Defence said the limited daylight will likely shift both sides' strategy, leading to more defensive frontlines rather than offensive attacks. However, Center for Strategic and International Studies senior adviser Mark Cancian said fighting won't stop because soldiers are cold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UyPmQ_0jAM22u600

"The war began on February 24th with active operations despite cold weather. In World War II, the Soviets routinely conducted winter offensives," Cancian told Newsweek in an email. "Cold weather means that fighting tends to concentrate around villages so troops can stay warm. Fighting also tends to occur during the short daylight hours, although night vision goggles now make night operations easier. Still, the troops on both sides are not well trained, and night operations require a high level of skill."

The Ministry of Defence also said night vision capability is a "precious commodity" that could exacerbate each side's unwillingness to fight at night.

Less Time to Help Wounded Soldiers

Average temperatures could fall to freezing or below for several months beginning in December. In addition to battle-related injuries, cold injuries such as frost bite and hypothermia are now of concern.

"Additionally, the 'golden hour' window in which to save a critically wounded soldier is reduced by approximately half, making the risk of contact with the enemy much greater," the Ministry of Defence said.

Malfunctioning Weapons

Weapons may malfunction quicker because of cold weather, the Ministry of Defence added.

Changing temperatures, such as soldiers going from freezing weather outside to a shelter where the temperatures may be warmer, could cause condensation to form on the weapons. When the weapon returns to a cold environment, the condensation can freeze internal mechanisms of the weapon together, which could cause stoppages, according to military.com and a U.S. Army press release.

Although both sides will be presented with winter's unique challenges, one side might fare better than the other.

"Winter probably favors the Ukrainians because their supply system is better, and the U.S. and NATO are providing cold-weather gear," Cancion said. "The Russians have a lot of experience with cold weather operations but the weak state of their logistics makes it difficult for them to translate skill and doctrine into battlefield advantage."

Michael Kimmage, professor and chair of the Catholic University of America's history department, agreed that Ukraine may be better equipped to battle the cold than Russia. And although fighting won't stop, Kimmage expects it to slow down. Because Ukraine has already launched its counteroffensive attacks, Russia is now on the defensive, and Ukraine may need to reassess which strategy to invoke next.

"Low hanging fruit has been taken, and that can slow Ukraine down (for more offensive attacks)," Kimamge told Newsweek . " Russia is tapped out . They're exhausted, they don't have sufficient manpower."

Comments / 32

ch
2d ago

Russia is abandoning it's troops and people, like NAZI Germany did at the end of WW2. Potemkin putin has already lost the war.. his threats of nuclear weapons are just as hollow as his threats of a  "massive army" . Putin has placed a enormous debt on Russia to repay for all the destruction and death putin caused, and justice demands that payment be made with interest. The only real questions left is how much Ukrainian  terrorism will force this debt to be paid and how long Russia will take to pay back this debt. The sanctions against Russia can not be lifted till the Ukraine recieves justice, and Putin faces trial in the Hague for war crimes.Justice requires compensation and requires that Russians suffer as much or more then the Ukrainians.

Reply(10)
14
AP_001606.11e183120b0c4fff860caa5da30e5407.2147
2d ago

Russia playing at war in winter , isn’t the same as . Winter warfare with a actual combatants that aren’t intimidated . Ukraines have a want to punish and expel Russians. As with Vietnam the enemy go to go home to RR . Russia doesn’t have cushion to be that .

Reply
3
Joe
2d ago

How many frozen Russkies will be found thawing out come spring. 💀

Reply(2)
14
Related
CNN

Field tool for female Ukrainian soldiers amazes Amanpour

More than 50,000 Ukrainian women are under arms with the fight against Russians. CNN's Christiane Amanpour goes to a volunteer hub that is helping make the uniforms customized for women and sending other supplies to the front lines.
Newsweek

Ukraine Reveals Russian Weapons Destroyed Among Staggering Infantry Losses

Russia has purportedly lost hundreds of men and dozens of military vehicles and pieces of equipment in the span of one day, according to the latest estimate from Ukraine. In a new update shared on Twitter Wednesday, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said that 780 Russian personnel had been killed in the past day. This brings the total number of Russian deaths up to about 77,950 from when the war started on February 24 through November 9, according to Ukraine.
Business Insider

Putin ally running Russian mercenary army celebrates gruesome video that appears to show soldier who defected to Ukraine being executed by sledgehammer

A video shared on Saturday appears to show the brutal execution of Russian soldier Yevgeniy Nuzhin. Nuzhin said he was recruited to Russia's Wagner Group and surrendered to Ukraine in September. But the video suggests he was recaptured. Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group's founder, celebrated it. A video shared on a...
Fox News

Russia's reinforcements: Where Putin has found more weapons and troops as Ukraine invasion drags on

Russia’s weapon and troop shortage has forced it to turn to other rogue nations and some surprising sources in an effort to sustain its invasion of Ukraine. Analysts predicted Russia’s invasion would last only days or weeks due to confidence in a superior military force with vast supplies and an overwhelming advantage in manpower, but nine months later, Moscow has looked to source weapons and troops from other countries.
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
The Hill

The West must stop ‘shooting behind the duck’ and provide Ukraine the weapons it needs

Eight months into Russia’s invasion, Vladimir Putin remains committed to the territorial conquest and destruction of Ukraine. Ukrainians have had successes, such as the recent counteroffensive around Kharkiv and now Russia’s ordered pullout from Kherson. Still, the future is uncertain, with winter approaching and the outcome of Putin’s mobilization in play. The West must stop “shooting behind the duck” regarding its military aid to Ukraine.
TheDailyBeast

British Intelligence Calls Bullshit on Russian Troop Film

Claims of a major new fighting force building up in Belarus on Ukraine’s northern border are likely to be little more than a distraction tactic, according to British intelligence. Belarusian authorities last week released a clip purporting to show Russian troops arriving in Belarus the day after Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said 70,000 of his troops would join up with 15,000 Russian soldiers to form a new “Group of Forces.” On Friday, an intelligence briefing from the U.K.’s defense ministry said the announcement and its attendant video were likely to just be an attempt at distracting Ukrainian forces, saying “it is unlikely that Russia has actually deployed a significant number of extra troops into Belarus.” It added that the Belarusian military probably had “minimal capability to undertake complex operations” and that the announcement itself was likely an attempt to “convince Ukraine to divert forces to guard the northern border.”Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 21 October 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/X8IXxY7DrA🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/vGVhbKLVkB— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 21, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Guardian

Why Poland may have most to gain from a Russian defeat in Ukraine

If the outcome of the war could be determined by the toss of a coin, the camps would be clear: democracies would want Ukraine to win, autocracies would want it to lose. But real-world political outcomes are not so binary. They typically fall on a spectrum between annihilation and total victory. This leaves the democracies divided into at least three camps: the English-speaking, the western European and the eastern European minus Hungary. What Putin calls the “collective west” all want Ukraine to win. But not necessarily to the same extent.
Newsweek

Donetsk 'Littered' with Russian Bodies as Hundreds Killed Daily: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that Russian troops in Donetsk are suffering large daily losses, leaving the region "littered" with Russian bodies. During his nightly televised address on Monday, Zelensky said that Ukrainian counteroffensives were "gradually moving forward" and "pushing back" Russian forces in parts of eastern and southern Ukraine.
France 24

'Cannon fodder': Why elite Russian soldiers serving in Ukraine are angry

Soldiers from the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade, an elite corps of the Russian army, published an open letter on Sunday denouncing their superiors for using them as cannon fodder in Ukraine. The criticism dominated Russian media so much that it provoked a response – the first since the beginning of hostilities – from the ministry of defence.
Washington Examiner

Crimea, politics, and why Russia had to retreat from Kherson

Russia has announced that its deputy governor of Kherson province, Kirill Stremousov, has been killed in a car crash. Whether this is a car crash of the normal kind or a "he fell out of a window" incident is unclear. Regardless, the announcement wasn't the toughest admission Moscow made on Wednesday.
americanmilitarynews.com

Escapes increase as North Korean workers in Russia are told to ship out to Ukraine

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. More and more North Korean construction workers deployed to Russia are escaping from their jobs after hearing they are to be sent to Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, sources in Russia told RFA. The cash-strapped North Korean...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
118K+
Post
1038M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy