Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Debuts At #1

By Armon Sadler
 2 days ago
Drake and 21 Savage are again at the top of the charts , as their collaborative project Her Loss debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. The Nov. 4 release sold 404,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, making it the biggest Hip-Hop release of 2022, the 36-year-old’s 12th number-one album, and the Atlanta rapper’s third number-one album.

Eight of the album’s 16 songs also debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. The opener “Rich Flex” is number two, “Major Distribution” is number three, “On BS” is number four, “Spin Bout U” is number five, “Pu**y & Millions” with Travis Scott is number six, “Privileged Rappers” is number seven, “Circo Loco” is number eight, and “BackOutsideBoyz” is number nine.

Taylor Swift maintained her spot at the top of the Hot 100 with “Anti-Hero” and Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” was bumped down to number 10.

Her Loss was originally supposed to release on Oct. 28, as promoted in the “Jimmy Cooks” video shared on Oct. 22, but was pushed back due to the Six God’s right hand man Noah “40” Shebib testing positive for COVID-19.

The “Jimmy Cooks” duo made the wait worth it, as they trolled a typical album rollout by releasing a fake Vogue magazine they were later sued over , teasing an NPR Tiny Desk concert, and spoofing an interview with Howard Stern ahead of the project coming out. After Her Loss was released, the rappers continued their antics with a fake performance of “On BS” on NBC’s Saturday Night Live and a COLORS-esque rendition of “ Privileged Rappers .”

While commercially successful, the project did not come without controversy. “ Circo Loco ” caused chaos on the timeline as listeners believe the Toronto rapper dissed Megan Thee Stallion and Ice Spice. The most direct insult came on “Middle Of The Ocean” when the rapper dissed the husband of his former flame Serena Williams and called him a “groupie.”

Lil Yachty took to Instagram the weekend Her Loss was released and attempted to clear things up, stating that the part-time crooner did not have the “Savage” rapper in mind when he said “This bi**h lie ’bout gettin’ shots but she still a stallion.” Neither Drake nor 21 have commented on the supposed jabs.

