Baltimore Gift Guide 2022

By Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago
Part 2 of Holiday gift items. Hand-beaded purse by DC designer Nikki Hendricks, $225 at Katwalk Boutique, 1709 Aliceanna Street, Fells Point. October 14, 2022, 2022 Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun/TNS

For those shoppers who want an in-person experience, Maryland stores offer plenty of inspired options for the pickiest recipients.

FOR THE FASHIONABLE PEOPLE

Colorful, peony scarf

A pop of color is always festive. Peony scarf by Powder, $78.

Amaryllis, The Shops at Kenilworth, 800 Kenilworth Dr., Towson.

Ghanaian bead necklace

Necklace by Glass Adornments, made with beads sourced from Ghana, $100.

Cahoots Brothers, 300 W. 28th St., Remington.

Shine on bag

Premium woven Terylene purse from Haute Shore puts the shine on holiday outings, $105.

Amaryllis, The Shops at Kenilworth, 800 Kenilworth Dr., Towson.

Winter gloves

Wool-blended gloves with lamb skin trim by Santacana Madrid put fashion at your fingertips, $40.

Matava Shoes, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

Glam tree ornament

Glam up the tree decorating with this Cody Foster fake eyelashes ornament, $23.95.

Laissez Faire & Company, 10710 York Road, Cockeysville.

Conversation starter socks

Topical socks made of cotton/nylon/polyester blend by Maggie Stern Stitches, $18 each.

Matava Shoes, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

Bead bracelets

Bracelets from Glass Adornments made with beads sourced from Ghana, $40 each.

Cahoots Brothers, 300 W. 28th St., Remington.

Leather wallet

This bright wallet is so pretty you may not want to keep it hidden in your purse. iLi NY leather wallet, $85.

Amaryllis, The Shops at Kenilworth, 800 Kenilworth Dr., Towson.

Cuff it

Make a statement with this cuff bracelet coated in 14K gold, $98.

Katwalk Boutique, 1709 Aliceanna St., Fells Point.

FOR SELF-CARE SEEKERS

Bay Leaf & Lime Balm

Locally made Beard Balm with shea butter and jojoba oil, $12.99.

Mount Royal Soap Company, 2740 Huntingdon Ave., Remington.

Soothing sage

This sage-scented candle is made in Belgium and the glass is mouth-blown. $340.

Becket Hitch, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

Bubble retreat

Locally made lavender bubble bath, $12.99.

Mount Royal Soap Company, 2740 Huntingdon Ave., Remington.

Spa time

Create a spa getaway with these bath gifts. From left, Honey Heel Glaze by FHF, $32; Sea Foam Enriching Bath Soak by Baudelaire Apothecary, $35; and Bourbon Bubbler, liquor-infused body polish, by FHF, $38.

Becket Hitch, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

FOR THE KIDS

Santa puzzle

Vintage style Santa Claus puzzle, $18.

Su Casa, 901 S. Bond Street, Fells Point.

Sweet dress

Candy cane holiday dress in sizes from Baby to 7-8, by Mila & Rose, $34.

Wee Chic, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

Bling out loud

Bling Edition Bluetooth microphone and LED light-up speakers by Trendtech Brands, $56, for the kid who wants to be the next pop star.

Wee Chic, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

Knit turban for tots

Red fortuneteller turban for a baby, $9.50.

Soigné Luxury Accessories, 1643 Thames St., Fells Point.

Shiny headphones

For the tween who needs to look stylish while listening to a Taylor Swift album, try these headphones with Bluetooth by Trendtech Brands, $46.

Wee Chic, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

Tooth fairy mouse

Mouse from Dream & Tooth Fairy by Mailey, made in Denmark, $36.

Becket Hitch, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

Wooden toy train

Firefighters magnetized wooden train set by Janod, $24.

Wee Chic, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

The glow up

Glow-in-the-dark planets by The Original Glow Stars Company, $24.

Wee Chic, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

FOR HOMEBODIES

African violet plant

African violet in Kokedama, a Japanese moss ball, $55.

B.Willow, 220 W. 27th St. Remington.

Appetizer set

Get in the holiday spirit with this reindeer appetizer set, $32.

Laissez Faire & Company, 10710 York Road, Cockeysville.

Vintage vinyl

Vintage Marvin Gaye “What’s Going On” album, $50.

Supremo Records, 1709 Aliceanna St. Fells Point.

Bread board

Have your carbs in style with this Acacia resin bread board, $80.

Laissez Faire & Company, 10710 York Road, Cockeysville.

Gold-rimmed merry pitcher

The perfect vessel for mulled wine. Mudpie gold-trimmed Merry ceramic pitcher, $55.

Laissez Faire & Company, 10710 York Road, Cockeysville.

Retro tree

This retro decoration may make you nostalgic for grandma’s house. Vintage style 8-inch lighted ceramic tree, $32.50.

Laissez Faire & Company, 10710 York Road, Cockeysville.

Sips of artistry

Ceramic teacup from local artist Alex Bell, $40.

Cahoots Brothers, 300 W. 28th St., Remington.

Light for all

Rechargeable, waterproof and dimmable Poldina Pro Mini Table Lamp, designed by Zafferano SRL, $169. It’s available in six colors and two sizes.

Becket Hitch, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

FOR BEJEWELED FANS

Shimmering purse

Hand-beaded purse by DC designer Nikki Hendricks, $225.

Katwalk Boutique, 1709 Aliceanna St., Fells Point.

Glossy circles

This sterling silver and abalone necklace, $585, would look great on a New Year’s Eve party outfit.

Amaryllis, The Shops at Kenilworth, 800 Kenilworth Dr., Towson.

Sequined hiking boots

Get out into nature in style. Sequin-studded leather hiker-style boot by Lolacruz, $359.

Matava Shoes, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

Pearl headband

Elevate your style with this pearl and velvet headband, $42.

Katwalk Boutique, 1709 Aliceanna St., Fells Point.

Diamond pendant

Large diamond rays pendant necklace by Adina Reyter, $1,498. The 14K necklace has handset pavé diamonds surrounding a single bezel diamond.

Becket Hitch, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.

Pearl and silver necklace

This silver-plated and freshwater pearl Elsa necklace would look great with almost any outfit, $145.

Amaryllis, The Shops at Kenilworth, 800 Kenilworth Dr., Towson.

FOR THE HOBBYIST

Golf mug and socks

For the person who spends their weekend mornings on the links, a golfer mug with socks, $26.50.

Laissez Faire & Company, 10710 York Road, Cockeysville.

Baltimore-themed cards

Local greeting cards made by, from left, Maggie Moore Studio, Tiny Dog Press, and One Pony Paper, $5.50 each.

The Paper Herald, 702 St. Paul St., Baltimore.

Fishing ornament

The perfect ornament for the outdoorsy person on your gift list. Fly fisherman vest, $22.95.

Laissez Faire & Company, 10710 York Road, Cockeysville.

Stylish journals

Baltimore neighborhoods lined journal book made locally by Cool Water Publishing House, $7.95, and a geometric colorful lined notebook by Weew, $15.50.

The Paper Herald, 702 St. Paul St., Baltimore.

Fountain pen

Chic and colorful fountain pens from Germany in ‘60s Swing Green and ‘50s Rock Blue, $70 each.

The Paper Herald, 702 St. Paul St., Baltimore.

Local artists’ album

Record album from local artists The Casual Dots, $25.

Supremo Records, 1709 Aliceanna St. Fells Point.

