Baltimore Gift Guide 2022
For those shoppers who want an in-person experience, Maryland stores offer plenty of inspired options for the pickiest recipients.
FOR THE FASHIONABLE PEOPLE
Colorful, peony scarf
A pop of color is always festive. Peony scarf by Powder, $78.
Amaryllis, The Shops at Kenilworth, 800 Kenilworth Dr., Towson.
Ghanaian bead necklace
Necklace by Glass Adornments, made with beads sourced from Ghana, $100.
Cahoots Brothers, 300 W. 28th St., Remington.
Shine on bag
Premium woven Terylene purse from Haute Shore puts the shine on holiday outings, $105.
Amaryllis, The Shops at Kenilworth, 800 Kenilworth Dr., Towson.
Winter gloves
Wool-blended gloves with lamb skin trim by Santacana Madrid put fashion at your fingertips, $40.
Matava Shoes, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.
Glam tree ornament
Glam up the tree decorating with this Cody Foster fake eyelashes ornament, $23.95.
Laissez Faire & Company, 10710 York Road, Cockeysville.
Conversation starter socks
Topical socks made of cotton/nylon/polyester blend by Maggie Stern Stitches, $18 each.
Matava Shoes, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.
Bead bracelets
Bracelets from Glass Adornments made with beads sourced from Ghana, $40 each.
Cahoots Brothers, 300 W. 28th St., Remington.
Leather wallet
This bright wallet is so pretty you may not want to keep it hidden in your purse. iLi NY leather wallet, $85.
Amaryllis, The Shops at Kenilworth, 800 Kenilworth Dr., Towson.
Cuff it
Make a statement with this cuff bracelet coated in 14K gold, $98.
Katwalk Boutique, 1709 Aliceanna St., Fells Point.
FOR SELF-CARE SEEKERS
Bay Leaf & Lime Balm
Locally made Beard Balm with shea butter and jojoba oil, $12.99.
Mount Royal Soap Company, 2740 Huntingdon Ave., Remington.
Soothing sage
This sage-scented candle is made in Belgium and the glass is mouth-blown. $340.
Becket Hitch, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.
Bubble retreat
Locally made lavender bubble bath, $12.99.
Mount Royal Soap Company, 2740 Huntingdon Ave., Remington.
Spa time
Create a spa getaway with these bath gifts. From left, Honey Heel Glaze by FHF, $32; Sea Foam Enriching Bath Soak by Baudelaire Apothecary, $35; and Bourbon Bubbler, liquor-infused body polish, by FHF, $38.
Becket Hitch, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.
FOR THE KIDS
Santa puzzle
Vintage style Santa Claus puzzle, $18.
Su Casa, 901 S. Bond Street, Fells Point.
Sweet dress
Candy cane holiday dress in sizes from Baby to 7-8, by Mila & Rose, $34.
Wee Chic, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.
Bling out loud
Bling Edition Bluetooth microphone and LED light-up speakers by Trendtech Brands, $56, for the kid who wants to be the next pop star.
Wee Chic, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.
Knit turban for tots
Red fortuneteller turban for a baby, $9.50.
Soigné Luxury Accessories, 1643 Thames St., Fells Point.
Shiny headphones
For the tween who needs to look stylish while listening to a Taylor Swift album, try these headphones with Bluetooth by Trendtech Brands, $46.
Wee Chic, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.
Tooth fairy mouse
Mouse from Dream & Tooth Fairy by Mailey, made in Denmark, $36.
Becket Hitch, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.
Wooden toy train
Firefighters magnetized wooden train set by Janod, $24.
Wee Chic, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.
The glow up
Glow-in-the-dark planets by The Original Glow Stars Company, $24.
Wee Chic, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.
FOR HOMEBODIES
African violet plant
African violet in Kokedama, a Japanese moss ball, $55.
B.Willow, 220 W. 27th St. Remington.
Appetizer set
Get in the holiday spirit with this reindeer appetizer set, $32.
Laissez Faire & Company, 10710 York Road, Cockeysville.
Vintage vinyl
Vintage Marvin Gaye “What’s Going On” album, $50.
Supremo Records, 1709 Aliceanna St. Fells Point.
Bread board
Have your carbs in style with this Acacia resin bread board, $80.
Laissez Faire & Company, 10710 York Road, Cockeysville.
Gold-rimmed merry pitcher
The perfect vessel for mulled wine. Mudpie gold-trimmed Merry ceramic pitcher, $55.
Laissez Faire & Company, 10710 York Road, Cockeysville.
Retro tree
This retro decoration may make you nostalgic for grandma’s house. Vintage style 8-inch lighted ceramic tree, $32.50.
Laissez Faire & Company, 10710 York Road, Cockeysville.
Sips of artistry
Ceramic teacup from local artist Alex Bell, $40.
Cahoots Brothers, 300 W. 28th St., Remington.
Light for all
Rechargeable, waterproof and dimmable Poldina Pro Mini Table Lamp, designed by Zafferano SRL, $169. It’s available in six colors and two sizes.
Becket Hitch, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.
FOR BEJEWELED FANS
Shimmering purse
Hand-beaded purse by DC designer Nikki Hendricks, $225.
Katwalk Boutique, 1709 Aliceanna St., Fells Point.
Glossy circles
This sterling silver and abalone necklace, $585, would look great on a New Year’s Eve party outfit.
Amaryllis, The Shops at Kenilworth, 800 Kenilworth Dr., Towson.
Sequined hiking boots
Get out into nature in style. Sequin-studded leather hiker-style boot by Lolacruz, $359.
Matava Shoes, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.
Pearl headband
Elevate your style with this pearl and velvet headband, $42.
Katwalk Boutique, 1709 Aliceanna St., Fells Point.
Diamond pendant
Large diamond rays pendant necklace by Adina Reyter, $1,498. The 14K necklace has handset pavé diamonds surrounding a single bezel diamond.
Becket Hitch, Greenspring Station, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville.
Pearl and silver necklace
This silver-plated and freshwater pearl Elsa necklace would look great with almost any outfit, $145.
Amaryllis, The Shops at Kenilworth, 800 Kenilworth Dr., Towson.
FOR THE HOBBYIST
Golf mug and socks
For the person who spends their weekend mornings on the links, a golfer mug with socks, $26.50.
Laissez Faire & Company, 10710 York Road, Cockeysville.
Baltimore-themed cards
Local greeting cards made by, from left, Maggie Moore Studio, Tiny Dog Press, and One Pony Paper, $5.50 each.
The Paper Herald, 702 St. Paul St., Baltimore.
Fishing ornament
The perfect ornament for the outdoorsy person on your gift list. Fly fisherman vest, $22.95.
Laissez Faire & Company, 10710 York Road, Cockeysville.
Stylish journals
Baltimore neighborhoods lined journal book made locally by Cool Water Publishing House, $7.95, and a geometric colorful lined notebook by Weew, $15.50.
The Paper Herald, 702 St. Paul St., Baltimore.
Fountain pen
Chic and colorful fountain pens from Germany in ‘60s Swing Green and ‘50s Rock Blue, $70 each.
The Paper Herald, 702 St. Paul St., Baltimore.
Local artists’ album
Record album from local artists The Casual Dots, $25.
Supremo Records, 1709 Aliceanna St. Fells Point.
