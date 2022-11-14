ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Sanford restaurant shut down for roaches, flying insects

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fs3x1_0jAM1pjj00
Sanford restaurant shut down for roaches, flying insects Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A Sanford restaurant was the only restaurant to shut down in the week of Nov. 6-Nov. 12, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Seminole County

Racks Billiards Sports Bar & Grill at 312 Entrance Road North in Sanford shut down on Nov. 8. Inspectors found 21 violations, six of which were a high priority. Those violations included an employee handling food without washing their hands, flying insects, roaches and improperly stored raw food.

Officials revisited the restaurant on Nov. 9. They found 10 violations and issued a time extension for the improperly stored raw food. The restaurant met inspection standards.

Complaints and warnings

Orange County had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida with 24.

Volusia had seven, Brevard had five, Seminole had four, Lake had four, and Osceola had two. Warnings given with required follow-up inspections could lead to a business being shut down if problems remain.

For a complete list of inspection results, go to OrlandoSentinel.com/inspections .

.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Crash shuts down SR-33 in Clermont for hours

CLERMONT, Fla. – A crash has northbound State Road 33 shut down in Clermont for about two hours on Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened near County Road 474. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off...
CLERMONT, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida neighbors build seawall hours before hurricane to save beachside business

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A beachside business owner in New Smyrna Beach is relieved her property was spared by the hurricane thanks to the help of her neighbors. Teri Corbett and her husband own a small beachside inn called Angel Inn the Sand. Corbett remembers the fear she felt as Hurricane Nicole moved in last week. Ian destroyed the dunes that protected her property.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Palm Bay

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some Brevard County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Palm Bay. Organizers said the...
PALM BAY, FL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Publix Opens New Bar in Orlando

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Orlando Weekly and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ORLANDO, FL
floridainsider.com

This Florida beach town was rated the number-one surf spot in the U.S.

Surf Hotspot: Cocoa Beach, FL Pier – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by lunamarina. The top surfing locations in the world provide more than just consistent waves. The perfect surf spot requires warm water, lots of breaks, and a long, wide beach. Additionally, it helps if there is a lively surf posse in the water.
COCOA BEACH, FL
WESH

Emergency plane landing reported in Brevard County

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — An emergency plane landing was reported Monday in Brevard County. Officials say an aircraft emergency was reported around noon at Merritt Island Airport. A plane had been forced to land with damaged landing gear. Two people survived without injury.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Nicole Flooding much less than Ian, water should recede in coming days

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A handful of days after Nicole, there's some water on Seminole Boulevard in Sanford, but nothing like what happened after Ian. "The flooding was not as significant. The rainfall was not as significant even though it was widespread, but it was nowhere near the 20 inches we saw in many places in Ian,” Christine Mundy with St. Johns River Water Management said.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Body found at home in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One man is dead and a quiet Orlando neighborhood is left asking questions about what happened. The Orlando Police Department said a call came into 911 Tuesday at 8:03 p.m. about a suspicious person. Officers responding to that call found a man dead in a workshop with a private entrance off the front of the home.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Walt Disney World picks developer for 1,300-unit affordable housing project

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World’s affordable 1,300-unit housing initiative is one step closer to becoming a reality. Theme park officials announced Wednesday that they’ve chosen The Michaels Organization to build, own and operate the new development, which they said will offer affordable options for qualifying applicants within certain income levels.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy