Sanford restaurant shut down for roaches, flying insects Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A Sanford restaurant was the only restaurant to shut down in the week of Nov. 6-Nov. 12, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Seminole County

Racks Billiards Sports Bar & Grill at 312 Entrance Road North in Sanford shut down on Nov. 8. Inspectors found 21 violations, six of which were a high priority. Those violations included an employee handling food without washing their hands, flying insects, roaches and improperly stored raw food.

Officials revisited the restaurant on Nov. 9. They found 10 violations and issued a time extension for the improperly stored raw food. The restaurant met inspection standards.

Complaints and warnings

Orange County had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida with 24.

Volusia had seven, Brevard had five, Seminole had four, Lake had four, and Osceola had two. Warnings given with required follow-up inspections could lead to a business being shut down if problems remain.

For a complete list of inspection results, go to OrlandoSentinel.com/inspections .

.