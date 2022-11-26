Save Hundreds on Chef-Approved Staub Cookware During Wayfair’s Massive Black Friday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

B lack Friday is finally here , and for anyone who loves to cook (or is on the hunt for the perfect Christmas present for someone who likes to cook ), that means it’s time to search for the best deals on high-ticket, high-quality kitchen items like Staub cookware . These are investment pieces that will last a lifetime, making braising, baking, stewing, roasting, and sautéing an act of pleasure rather than a chore. Sturdy cast iron holds onto and distributes heat like a dream, while the enamel coating keeps things rust-free and looking pretty. There’s no better time to spring for Staub than on Black Friday . This year, Wayfair is getting in on the fun with a massive round of discounts that includes hundreds of dollars off chef-approved cookware brand Staub — check out some of the most-loved items at incredible price points below.

Cookware is never the place to skimp on quality — you’ll find even the best recipes don’t come out quite as well, and you’ll be replacing your pieces year after year if you’re not careful. But of course, not everyone can afford (or wants to!) splash out on a cast iron French oven that retails for nearly $500, even if it’s designed to last generations. That’s why it’s so amazing that you can get that same high-quality Staub piece on Wayfair right now for just $179.95.

Image: Staub.

Staub Cast Iron Essential French Oven $179.95 Buy now

Staub cookware is beloved by chefs for a reason: It truly is built to last a lifetime (and comes with a lifetime warranty), it’s made from the highest-quality materials, and it prioritizes ease and functionality so everyone from Michelin-starred chefs to dinner party newbies can make the most of their cookware. Their Dutch ovens — multiple models of which are on sale right now — are made of enameled cast iron for perfectly even heating and come with “self-basting” spiked lids that ensure your slow-cooking meals are being kept moist and retaining max flavor throughout the process.

While the 3.8-quart Essential French Oven is offering the biggest discount on price right now, Staub’s Non-Stick Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven is 30 percent off and offers a few features that the French Oven doesn’t, like being dishwasher safe, non-stick, and allowing a maximum temperature of 900°F (with the lid off; 500°F with the lid on), while the French Oven can only be heated to a max of 464°F. The Round Dutch Oven also comes in a sizes from .25-quart to 13.25-quart capacity, and nearly every size option is available for a discounted price right now.

Image: Staub.

Staub Non-Stick Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven $359.95 Buy now

Finally, if your heavy-duty pots and pans are all taken care of but you still want to get in on this killer sale, Staub’s gorgeous ceramic line is on sale right now too, like this Ceramic 2-piece Oval Baking Dish Set . These pieces are microwave-safe, oven-safe up to 572ºF, and dishwasher-safe for maximum convenience, and the chic glass finish adds instant polish to your dinner table, making these cookware and serving dishes all in one, no re-plating required. Snag this set of au gratin-style dishes right now for over 61% off, or peruse the rest of their sale items on Wayfair right now.

Image: Staub.

Staub Ceramic 2-piece Oval Baking Dish Set $49.95 Buy now

