Famous ‘Scooby-Doo’ Voice Actress Calls Katy Perry ‘100% Trash,’ Behind-the-Scenes ‘Nightmare’
The wave of backlash toward Katy Perry continues in the wake of her voting for former Republican politician Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles in the 2022 midterm elections. This time around, the criticism comes from a famous Scooby-Doo voice actress. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Grey DeLisle — character...
Katy Perry worries fans, sparks theories after her eyelid appears paralysed during concert
Justin Bieber tells fans half his face is paralysed due to rare virus. Katy Perry has fans doing a double-take after her eyelid appeared to get stuck during a recent concert in Las Vegas. The 38-year-old singer was filmed during a performance at her Las Vegas residency and seemingly suffered...
Jennifer Garner calls out Britney Spears in new Halloween TikTok
Jennifer Garner is feeling the spooky Halloween mood. The actress has shared several Halloween-themed TikToks, most of them showing her multiple ghost costumes and the excellent acting work of her dog. Her latest video had some help from Britney Spears. @jennifergarner. Boo. 👻 (inspo @Robert and May & @Britney Spears)...
Sabrina Carpenter Becomes the ‘Dipshit’ Boy She Likes in Silly ‘Nonsense’ Video
“Ask and you shall receive” isn’t so much of a cliché when you’re a Sabrina Carpenter stan. After fans requested over and over that she make a video for her song “Nonsense,” the Emails I Can’t Send singer delivered. On Thursday night, Carpenter released an “unserious” video that matches the song’s energy, which has been a fan-favorite on her tour. Plus, the visual features cameos from her real-life besties. “The ‘Nonsense’ video really happened because of the fans persistently asking, and that’s the coolest feeling,” Carpenter tells Rolling Stone about the Danica Kleinknecht-directed visual, which follows the singer getting ready...
Kim Petras Drops Lyric Driven ‘If Jesus Was a Rockstar’
Dance-pop artist, Kim Petras, has blessed fans with her new single “If Jesus Was a Rockstar,” the follow-up to her hit single, “Unholy,” with Sam Smith. The sensation behind the recently released Slut Pop, Petras delivers a guitar-driven, pop-heavy performance with her latest single. With guidance from her pop hero, producer Max Martin, “If Jesus Was A Rockstar” finds the pop star opening up and reflecting on her own relationship with spirituality.
Christina Applegate gained 40 pounds, ‘can’t walk without a cane’ amid MS battle
Christina Applegate revealed she has gained 40 pounds and “can’t walk without a cane” after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. “This is the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am,” the actress, 50, told the New York Times on Monday of the upcoming third and final season of “Dead to Me.” Applegate noted that she is “very aware of” her changes in appearance and mobility. “I’m never going to accept this,” she admitted. “I’m pissed.” The Emmy winner went on to say that she has had to “process the loss of [her] life” and is still not “totally fine.” The interview came...
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
John Travolta Calls Daughter Ella, 22, 'Something of Beauty' in Sweet Instagram Tribute
John Travolta is a proud dad. On Tuesday, the Grease star posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his 22-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston, featuring a selfie of the young actress with a cat. "Once in a while you have to post something of...
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
wonderwall.com
Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news
There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
AOL Corp
Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Used to Avoid Her Because He's 'Scared to Death of Me'
It's safe to say Justin Bieber probably isn't keeping former neighbor Judge Judy Sheindlin on his holiday greetings list. The TV judge, who used to live beside the "Ghost" singer, claimed he used to be terrified of her after she spoke publicly about his teen years. Judge Judy, 80, explained how she knew Bieber, now 28, was fearful of her.
Woman Pulls Out of Wedding After Religious Sister Refuses to Invite Her Kids Who Were Born Out of Wedlock
A woman took to Reddit explaining she was forced to pull out as Maid of Honor for her sister's upcoming wedding after learning her two kids and boyfriend had been uninvited to the ceremony, simply because she's unmarried. "Her wedding is in 2 weeks time. I was meant to be...
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'
Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
Kim Petras: ‘I am unapologetic about who I am’
Kim Petras’s Slut Pop era is over. At least, it is for now. That was the title of the 30-year-old German-born, LA-based musician’s last EP, released in February. The first lines of the opening track – cheekily imploring listeners to disrobe – set the tone. From there, other offerings on the record continued in the same catchily explicit, sex-positive vein.
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
