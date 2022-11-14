ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Jim Carrey, Margaret Atwood Among 100 Canadians Banned From Russia

By Simone Carter
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

Russia has banned another 100 Canadians who've spoken in support of Ukraine, including two of Canada's most famous citizens: actor Jim Carrey and poet and novelist Margaret Atwood, author of the dystopian classic The Handmaid's Tale.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry revealed that the two had been tacked onto the expanding list of those who may no longer enter the country.

"This is not a joke: Russia just sanctioned Jim Carrey," Washington Post journalist Mary Ilyushina tweeted on Monday morning. "He and a hundred other Canadians are banned from entering the country after speaking out against the invasion of Ukraine."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that 23 Russians had been added to his country's sanctions list. Ukraine will also receive an additional $500 million in military aid from Canada.

Aside from Carrey and Atwood, 98 notable Canadians—many of whom are well-known politicians, media figures, businesspeople and activists—were also prohibited entry into Russia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ukon9_0jAM13tS00
Jim Carrey arrives for the premiere screening of "Sonic The Hedgehog 2" at Regency Village Theatre on April 5, in Los Angeles, and Margaret Atwood attends the 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize at Four Seasons Hotel on November 7, in Toronto. Carey and Atwood are on the latest list of 100 Canadians to be banned from Russia. Getty

The list of newly banned citizens includes Vikings actress Katheryn Winnick and writer-slash-filmmaker David Bezmozgis, who has worked on Orphan Black.

"In response to the ongoing practice of imposing sanctions by the regime of Prime Minister J. Trudeau against the Russian leadership, politicians and parliamentarians, representatives of the business community, experts and journalists, cultural figures, as well as anyone whom the Canadian Russophobic authorities consider objectionable, entry is closed on the basis of reciprocity for 100 Canadian citizens," the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote in its announcement of the sanctions.

The ministry alleged that those included on the list had been "directly involved in the formation of an aggressive anti-Russian course."

Carrey slammed Russia and its leader, Vladimir Putin, in an April tweet promoting a CNN film about opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

"In Daniel Roher's doc 'Navalny,' one brave man and his family stand up against intolerable evil," the star tweeted. "Navalny himself exposes Czar Putin and his soulless minions in their fiendish conspiracy to poison him, suppress the truth and intimidate the Russian people."

In February, Atwood was among a group of more than 1,000 writers to sign an open letter "condemn[ing] Russia's invasion of Ukraine." The letter was published by PEN International, a literary and free expression organization, and also included authors Salman Rushdie and Paul Auster.

Hollywood A-listers Sean Penn and Ben Stiller have also been banned from Russia. Penn loaned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky one of his Oscar statuettes last week in a show of solidarity with the war-torn country.

Newsweek reached out to representatives for Carrey and Atwood for comment.

Updated 11/14/2022, 2:08 p.m. ET: This story was updated with additional information and background.

Do you have a tip on an entertainment story that Newsweek should be covering? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

Comments / 54

Tim Crater
1d ago

no American should be visiting Russia unless you want to go to their prison and wait to be traded as a political prisoner. highly recommend Americans stay away anyhoo.

Reply(4)
19
Related
Newsweek

Steven Seagal Could Face U.S. Sanctions Over His Russia Support

Steven Seagal could face U.S. government sanctions for "perpetuating Russia's genocidal war in Ukraine." The 70-year-old actor was one of six people recommended to be put under sanctions for his support of Russia's military actions in Ukraine and for his approval of President Vladimir Putin's "aggressive occupation policy." Seagal was...
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Leaked Kremlin Emails Claim Vladimir Putin Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer

Newly leaked spy emails from an alleged Kremlin insider suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from both early-stage Parkinson’s disease and pancreatic cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking development comes following months of rumors, speculation and concerns regarding the 70-year-old Russian leader’s allegedly deteriorating health. Article continues...
iheart.com

Saudi prince has a CHILLING message for Joe Biden​​

GLENN: So let's stop in Saudi Arabia, shall we? Remember when the president went over and said please pump some more oil and they said we'll pump a couple hundred thousand gallons of barrels for you. And then he said okay, well, can you just hold it until after the...
People

American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7.  Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
FRESNO, CA
Newsweek

Russian Soldiers Leave Animals Hanging in Trees as 'Entertainment': Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities are accusing Russians of executing animals by hanging them. "Killing is entertainment for them," said a tweet on Monday from the Ukraine Ministry of Defense, accompanied with photos of dead animals at a site allegedly abandoned by Russian soldiers. "When the occupiers are unable to torture & kill civilians, they do it to animals."
CBS Sacramento

More signs indicate Russia's invasion of Ukraine could be unraveling

There are more and more signs that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could be unraveling. One of the most glaring setbacks in its war is its recent big call-up of more troops — a plan that doesn't appear to be working. Russia's mobilization has caused anger at home, forcing the old and inexperienced into uniform, with claims they're short of even basic equipment.
Gizmodo

White House Warns Russia Against Shooting Down U.S. Satellites

The National Security Council is having to respond to comments made earlier this week by a senior Russian foreign ministry official who warned that commercial satellites operated by the U.S. and its allies, if used to support the Ukrainian war effort, could become legitimate targets. Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of...
Daily Mail

Two USAF F-16s race to intercept two Russian bombers flying near Alaska before escorting them out of air defense zone amid heightened tension with Moscow

The US Air Force intercepted and escorted out two Russian bomber jets flying near Alaska as tensions heighten with Moscow. The two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bombers were 'positively' identified flying in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Monday, according to NORAD - a combined defense organization between America and Canada.
ALASKA STATE
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Falsely Claims, Once Again, That His Late Son Beau Passed Away In Iraq

President Joe Biden once again erroneously claimed his late son, Beau Biden, died in Iraq despite the fact Beau passed away in Maryland years after returning from his deployment, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 79-year-old president’s blunder, which marked the latest of many gaffes over the course of the last few weeks, took place in Florida on Tuesday as Biden was discussing inflation, Social Security and Medicare.But not only did the struggling commander in chief falsely claim his late son died in Iraq, he also confused the nation of Iraq with that of Ukraine.“They talk about inflation…inflation is a worldwide problem right...
COLORADO STATE
Newsweek

Ukraine Resurfaces Putin Body Double Claim, Asks if Russian Leader 'Exists'

A Ukrainian official has resurfaced allegations that multiple body doubles stand in for Russian President Vladimir Putin in instances that have become increasingly frequent. Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukrainian military intelligence chief, told the Daily Mail in an interview published over the weekend that Putin uses at least three body doubles who have allegedly received cosmetic surgery in order to look like him. He also asked if "the real Putin still exists" and questioned if the Russian president was still making key decisions in Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
118K+
Post
1038M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy