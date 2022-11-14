Read full article on original website
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
Drake Shades Taylor Swift on His Instagram Story: PHOTO
Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album Her Loss may be dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but the one spot they haven't claimed is the coveted No. 1. On Monday (Nov. 14), Drake posted an Instagram Story that threw shade at Taylor Swift, whose song "Anti-Hero" has been sitting on top of the charts since her album Midnights released on Oct 21.
Kim Petras: ‘I am unapologetic about who I am’
Kim Petras’s Slut Pop era is over. At least, it is for now. That was the title of the 30-year-old German-born, LA-based musician’s last EP, released in February. The first lines of the opening track – cheekily imploring listeners to disrobe – set the tone. From there, other offerings on the record continued in the same catchily explicit, sex-positive vein.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records
Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian hits back at Drake calling him a ‘groupie’ in new song
Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian appears to have responded to Drake, after he was subtly criticised in the rapper’s new song. Today (4 November), Drake released his collaborative album with 21 Savage, titled Her Loss, featuring the track “Middle of the Ocean”. On it, Drake raps:...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas’ Brother Jungle Snaps On 21 Savage With “Her Loss” Lyric
21 is earning some backlash after saying Nas is not longer relevant. Clubhouse is still thriving and artists like 21 Savage have regularly added their voices to the platform. The audio-only social media app reached new heights during the pandemic and although the hype has dissipated, Clubhouse is still popular among Rap figures. Wack 100 regularly speaks on controversies, but 21 Savage has also given hot takes.
‘Have some respect’: Takeoff fans disgusted after apparent videos of rapper’s death are shared online
Takeoff, who was in rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, this morning (1 November) according to reports.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was just 28 years old.Quavo, who is also in Migos, was also present during the incident. According to Houston police, the two were at a private party prior to the shooting.Since the news of his death, several videos containing apparent footage of the incident, and the scenes after the incident, have emerged online.Videos containing the distressing sightings have been so widely shared that people have even ended up watching the...
Millie Bobby Brown Teases Music Collab With Mariah Carey
"She’s just been such an incredible guiding light for me," Brown said of Carey.
Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Was so ‘Scared to Death’ of Her He Avoided Her at All Costs
If there's one thing Justin Bieber's scared of, it's not glass doors or Selena Gomez fans: it's Judge Judy. Judge Judy, a.k.a. Judy Sheindlin, told Access Hollywood that Bieber was apparently "scared to death" of her when the two used to be neighbors. "There was a period of time before...
soultracks.com
Berry Gordy's brother, Motown singer and executive Robert Gordy dies at 91
(October 23, 2022) He was both figuratively and literally part of the Motown family, and he played a key role in one of the great musical stories of the 20th century. Tonight we mourn the passing of singer and music executive Robert Louis Gordy, younger brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jr., at age 91. Sadly, Gordy dies a little more than a year after the passing of his son, recording artist Robert Gordy, Jr.
DoorDasher Had ‘Scary’ Interaction With Customer Who Demanded ‘Human Contact': WATCH
A DoorDash employee took to TikTok to detail her "scary" experience delivering food for one particular customer. The woman explained that she doesn't normally take orders for DoorDash at night, but since she was in need of a little "extra money," she decided to take on a few orders. She...
Drake Covers Up Taylor Swift’s No. 1 Song ‘Anti-Hero’ in Celebration of Her Loss Taking Eight of Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Spots
Drake celebrated songs from his Her Loss album with 21 Savage occupying eight of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 with a post on Instagram that featured a pinch of shade thrown at Taylor Swift, whose hit single "Anti-Hero" remains in the top spot. On Monday (Nov....
‘Oh Hell No… With Marlon Wayans’ Exclusive: Can Marlon Cure Kelly Rowland Of Claustrophobia By Sending Her Six Feet Under In A Casket?
Marlon Wayans tries to "help" Kelly Rowland get over her claustrophobia by sending her down a virtual abandoned mine...in a coffin!
Nicki Minaj Responds to Rumor Her Son Papa Bear’s Name Is Jacob
Nicki Minaj's son's name is still a mystery to the public and that has only added to the speculation of what the child's name might be. The Queen rhymer recently responded to a rumor that her kid's name is Jacob. On Sunday (Nov. 6), TikTok user @whomamagonecheckme2 shared a clip...
Taylor Swift Tour Almost Spoils Bride-to-Be’s Wedding After Hotel Cancels Room Block
Taylor Swift's tour announcement nearly derailed an upcoming wedding. According to bride-to-be Christina Leonard, Swift's upcoming concert run inadvertently threw a monkey wrench into her upcoming wedding plans after a hotel allegedly canceled the rooms she had already booked. According to NewsCenter 5, Leonard and her fiancé are planning to...
Bride Blows ‘Dust’ Off Wedding Vows After Waiting 15 Years: WATCH
A woman cleverly roasted her now-husband during their wedding ceremony by blowing dust off her long-awaited wedding vows. After dating for 15 years, Christie and Byron Jeffries finally tied the knot in October in a ceremony held in South Carolina. When it came time to read their vows to each...
HipHopDX.com
Hit-Boy Shares Adorable Video Of His 2-Year-Old Son Laying Down ‘KD3’ Vocals With Nas
Hit-Boy has given fans some insight into the making of King’s Disease III, which involved some assistance from his son. On Friday (November 11), the award-winning producer celebrated the release of his fourth collaboration with Nas, by sharing photos and a video of his 2-year-old, Chauncey Hollis III. The...
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' snubbed at Grammys? Here's what really happened
The Grammy nominations are always fodder for surprises and snubs, but in the case of Taylor Swift, it's not what it may appear.
‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Goes Out on a Killer High Note
Partway through the third and final season of Dead to Me, Christina Applegate’s spiky anti-heroine, Jen Harding, shares a piece of evergreen advice: “Sometimes, you just have to accept the fact that this is your life,” she says, “and you need to fucking deal—no matter how much you wish things were very, very, very different.” The sentiment isn’t novel, but the conviction in Applegate’s delivery is palpable. Much like the show that contains it, the line is sincere and deeply felt, even if Jen’s circumstances are anything but “relatable.”(Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Dead to Me Season 3.)Here are just...
TikTok Star Facing Charges After Hitting Golf Ball Into Grand Canyon for Viral Video
A viral stunt might land TikTok star Katie Sigmond in jail. The 19-year-old is under fire after posting a video of her hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon. According to a statement posted on the Grand Canyon National Park's official Facebook page, charges are currently pending against the TikTok influencer, who has 6.9 million followers on the platform.
