Drake Shades Taylor Swift on His Instagram Story: PHOTO

Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album Her Loss may be dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but the one spot they haven't claimed is the coveted No. 1. On Monday (Nov. 14), Drake posted an Instagram Story that threw shade at Taylor Swift, whose song "Anti-Hero" has been sitting on top of the charts since her album Midnights released on Oct 21.
The Guardian

Kim Petras: ‘I am unapologetic about who I am’

Kim Petras’s Slut Pop era is over. At least, it is for now. That was the title of the 30-year-old German-born, LA-based musician’s last EP, released in February. The first lines of the opening track – cheekily imploring listeners to disrobe – set the tone. From there, other offerings on the record continued in the same catchily explicit, sex-positive vein.
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records

Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nas’ Brother Jungle Snaps On 21 Savage With “Her Loss” Lyric

21 is earning some backlash after saying Nas is not longer relevant. Clubhouse is still thriving and artists like 21 Savage have regularly added their voices to the platform. The audio-only social media app reached new heights during the pandemic and although the hype has dissipated, Clubhouse is still popular among Rap figures. Wack 100 regularly speaks on controversies, but 21 Savage has also given hot takes.
The Independent

‘Have some respect’: Takeoff fans disgusted after apparent videos of rapper’s death are shared online

Takeoff, who was in rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, this morning (1 November) according to reports.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was just 28 years old.Quavo, who is also in Migos, was also present during the incident. According to Houston police, the two were at a private party prior to the shooting.Since the news of his death, several videos containing apparent footage of the incident, and the scenes after the incident, have emerged online.Videos containing the distressing sightings have been so widely shared that people have even ended up watching the...
soultracks.com

Berry Gordy's brother, Motown singer and executive Robert Gordy dies at 91

(October 23, 2022) He was both figuratively and literally part of the Motown family, and he played a key role in one of the great musical stories of the 20th century. Tonight we mourn the passing of singer and music executive Robert Louis Gordy, younger brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jr., at age 91. Sadly, Gordy dies a little more than a year after the passing of his son, recording artist Robert Gordy, Jr.
Nicki Minaj Responds to Rumor Her Son Papa Bear’s Name Is Jacob

Nicki Minaj's son's name is still a mystery to the public and that has only added to the speculation of what the child's name might be. The Queen rhymer recently responded to a rumor that her kid's name is Jacob. On Sunday (Nov. 6), TikTok user @whomamagonecheckme2 shared a clip...
TheDailyBeast

‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Goes Out on a Killer High Note

Partway through the third and final season of Dead to Me, Christina Applegate’s spiky anti-heroine, Jen Harding, shares a piece of evergreen advice: “Sometimes, you just have to accept the fact that this is your life,” she says, “and you need to fucking deal—no matter how much you wish things were very, very, very different.” The sentiment isn’t novel, but the conviction in Applegate’s delivery is palpable. Much like the show that contains it, the line is sincere and deeply felt, even if Jen’s circumstances are anything but “relatable.”(Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Dead to Me Season 3.)Here are just...
TikTok Star Facing Charges After Hitting Golf Ball Into Grand Canyon for Viral Video

A viral stunt might land TikTok star Katie Sigmond in jail. The 19-year-old is under fire after posting a video of her hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon. According to a statement posted on the Grand Canyon National Park's official Facebook page, charges are currently pending against the TikTok influencer, who has 6.9 million followers on the platform.
