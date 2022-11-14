ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

WHNT-TV

Pedestrian seriously injured in Huntsville crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officials confirm a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Huntsville. HEMSI emergency crews took the person to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services. The crash happened at University Drive and Pulaski Pike. Huntsville Police are investigating the crash.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Pulaski Pike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle call Wednesday night. The accident happened at the Pulaski Pike and University Drive intersection. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the driver remained at the scene. HEMSI’s Don Webster says...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Blountsville man killed in crash Tuesday

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A man from Blountsville died after a crash in Blount County on Tuesday evening. The Alabama State Troopers reported John Newman, 51, was driving on U.S. Highway 231 when the vehicle rolled off the road and overturned. The state troopers also say Newman was taken...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

43-year-old man killed in Cullman County crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning has left a Vinemont man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Kenneth Coleman, 43, was killed when the Infinity G35 he was driving left the roadway and hit a ditch and a tree. A passenger in the vehicle was transported to […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Death investigation underway in Ardmore, Alabama, following shooting

A death investigation is underway in Ardmore, Alabama. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says they're assisting the Ardmore Police Department with the death investigation in the 26,000 block of Main Street. Limestone County Coroner Mike West says a shooting led to the death investigation with one male victim. West says...
ARDMORE, AL
WAFF

Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified

MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. on Monday morning has been identified. According to ALEA, Kristin E. Mastersski of Hazel Green was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd, four miles north of Huntsville. Masterski’s 2021 Ford Explorer collided...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont man killed in single-vehicle crash

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Vinemont man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Kenneth Wesley Coleman Jr., 43.   Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. They said Coleman was fatally injured when the 2005 Infinity G35 he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Coleman was pronounced deceased at the scene.   The passenger in the Infiniti, Felicia N. Cofield, 36, of Hanceville, was injured and transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital for treatment.   Troopers said Coleman and Cofield were not using seat belts at the time of crash, which happened on County Road 565 near County Road 564, approximately 3 miles west of Hanceville, in Cullman County.    Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate. 
VINEMONT, AL
WAFF

One dead in crash on Moores Mill Road

MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one person was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Monday morning on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HEMSI responded to the call of a female pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Monday night. The call came in at 8:08 p.m. and happened on University Drive between Boxwood Drive and Henderson Road. Don Webster with HEMSI, says the woman is in critical condition and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thunder1320.com

BOLO: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department seeks Matthew Yancey

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department seeks public’s assistance in locating Matthew Cole Yancey. Mr. Yancey is being sought for questioning in a theft of property case in Coffee County. He was last seen on or around the Fredonia Rd area near Noah Rd. He was on foot and accompanied by a black dog.
Praise 93.3

Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen

As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
ALABAMA STATE

