Hanceville PD counters ALEA statement that 3 teens killed in Cullman County wreck were attempting to elude police
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday that three teens killed in a car wreck in Cullman County last week were attempting to elude police at the time of the accident. The teens were traveling at a high rate of speed away from a Hanceville officer when the car they […]
Two Arab residents killed in Tuesday night crash, found at the bottom of a mountain
Two men from Arab were killed in an overnight wreck, the Marshall County Coroner's Office confirmed.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officials confirm a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Huntsville. HEMSI emergency crews took the person to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services. The crash happened at University Drive and Pulaski Pike. Huntsville Police are investigating the crash.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle call Wednesday night. The accident happened at the Pulaski Pike and University Drive intersection. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the driver remained at the scene. HEMSI’s Don Webster says...
Blountsville man killed in crash Tuesday
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A man from Blountsville died after a crash in Blount County on Tuesday evening. The Alabama State Troopers reported John Newman, 51, was driving on U.S. Highway 231 when the vehicle rolled off the road and overturned. The state troopers also say Newman was taken...
Authorities confirm one person was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Moores Mill Road and Eakin Road.
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy. Updated: 2 hours ago. Police officer involved in one of two...
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning has left a Vinemont man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Kenneth Coleman, 43, was killed when the Infinity G35 he was driving left the roadway and hit a ditch and a tree. A passenger in the vehicle was transported to […]
Death investigation underway in Ardmore, Alabama, following shooting
A death investigation is underway in Ardmore, Alabama. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says they're assisting the Ardmore Police Department with the death investigation in the 26,000 block of Main Street. Limestone County Coroner Mike West says a shooting led to the death investigation with one male victim. West says...
3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation
The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday.
MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. on Monday morning has been identified. According to ALEA, Kristin E. Mastersski of Hazel Green was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd, four miles north of Huntsville. Masterski’s 2021 Ford Explorer collided...
Girl attacked on elementary school bus in DeKalb County, mom says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A mother in DeKalb County said she is outraged with how the district handled an incident involving her child. Paulescia Dawson said her daughter, Chloe, was attacked while riding the bus on Nov. 4, as she was coming home from Fairington Elementary School. "After she...
CULLMAN, Ala. – A Vinemont man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Kenneth Wesley Coleman Jr., 43. Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. They said Coleman was fatally injured when the 2005 Infinity G35 he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Coleman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger in the Infiniti, Felicia N. Cofield, 36, of Hanceville, was injured and transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital for treatment. Troopers said Coleman and Cofield were not using seat belts at the time of crash, which happened on County Road 565 near County Road 564, approximately 3 miles west of Hanceville, in Cullman County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one person was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Monday morning on...
Former Marine shoots, kills man suspected of two Limestone County robberies
A man suspected in two Monday night robberies was shot and killed by a witness, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. James Lee Henry, 53, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, is accused of robbing a Circle K in Athens before heading to a service station in Ardmore and ordering the clerk to give him money at gunpoint.
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HEMSI responded to the call of a female pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Monday night. The call came in at 8:08 p.m. and happened on University Drive between Boxwood Drive and Henderson Road. Don Webster with HEMSI, says the woman is in critical condition and...
Multiple vehicles involved in wreck on Memorial Pkwy. near Drake Avenue
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck on South Memorial Parkway near Drake Avenue on Monday evening. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. This story will be updated once further information is released.
BOLO: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department seeks Matthew Yancey
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department seeks public’s assistance in locating Matthew Cole Yancey. Mr. Yancey is being sought for questioning in a theft of property case in Coffee County. He was last seen on or around the Fredonia Rd area near Noah Rd. He was on foot and accompanied by a black dog.
Alabama man arrested in Walmart shooting investigation, more expected, police say
One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens, authorities confirm.
Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen
As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
