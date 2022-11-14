ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

K102.5

11 Cozy Cabins for a Perfect Winter Getaway in Michigan

Whether you're a hunter or you're just looking to get cozy on a couch in front of a fireplace, a cabin in the middle of the woods might just be the perfect escape. Searching on Airbnb, you can browse by a few different categories including cabins. So, I took a quick glance at what Michigan has to offer. As expected, there are a lot of options. Here are at least 11:
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

The Kalamazoo Santa Is All of Us This Morning

We all knew the first big snowstorm of the season was headed our way, and at first on Thursday the 17th it seemed like it wasn't gonna be as bad as they were predicting. However, by 8 p.m. Thursday night it was clear the snow was gonna be piling up, so I did what any logical person who has to drive into work at 3:45 a.m. would do and that's go outside and brush my whole car off like it would make a difference.
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

The Best Michigan-Themed Gift Basket for Your Out-of-State Friends

The other day while catching up with a friend, we discussed holiday gifts and what she might want. "Just send me something that is from Michigan," she said. We might as well make it an entire gift basket's worth of Michigan "things." I've only been here a couple of years but, so far, I think I've put together a pretty good list of things to include. What do you think?
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

Remember When Michigan Had Jukeboxes in Restaurants?

The Fonz whacks a jukebox with his fist and it magically begins playing a Rock 'n Roll record. For decades teens would put in some loose change and a jukebox would magically play whatever song they choose. The jukebox has been around ever since 1889, when 44-year-old Louis Glass created...
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

Can You Make Snow Ice Cream With Michigan Snow?

I'm not originally from Michigan, so my experience with snow is much more limited than the average Michigander. But- when it did snow back home, I remember one of my favorite things to do with my mother was to make "snowcream" or snow ice cream. But as I've gotten older,...
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

Here Are At Least 7 Pop Culture References to Kalamazoo

People often say that they're surprised that Kalamazoo is a real place. But, honestly, it shouldn't be a surprise. As it turns out, there are a ton of pop culture references from songs, tv shows, and even books all of which mention Kalamazoo. A recent Reddit post from u/King_of_Uranus (gotta...
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

Malfunction Causes Tornado Sirens to Sound Off in Portage, MI

The recent snowfall we've been experiencing has made life in West Michigan a bit chaotic-- to say the least!. Our first Winter storm warning is really living up to the hype with WWMT's Keith Thompson reporting six inches of snow has already fallen as of yesterday evening. However, the snow...
PORTAGE, MI
1470 WFNT

13 Great Michigan Restaurants That Serve Up a Mean Bloody Mary

Amazing bloody marys can be found all over the great state of Michigan. In Michigan, bars, restaurants, breweries, and more are constantly striving to provide the best drinks possible to their customers. Brewers look for the best quality ingredients, pubs offer brews for every palette, and so on. However, when it comes to bloody marys, the rule books get thrown out of the window.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Puff Cannabis giving away thousands of turkeys to Metro Detroit families

(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Puff Cannabis is stepping up to make sure Metro Detroit families have what they need for the holiday.Starting Friday, the marijuana dispensary plans to give away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need. The giveaway is happening at three of the company's store locations. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Cannabis, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., UticaMonday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., HamtramckTuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant

Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

K102.5

Kalamazoo, MI
K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan.

